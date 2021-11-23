DELISTED pair Sam Mayes and Ben Davis will only be available for selection in Friday's NAB AFL Rookie Draft after they missed the original deadline for draft nominations.

Port Adelaide had committed to re-drafting Mayes in Friday's rookie draft after delisting him in October, while Adelaide said it was considering giving Davis another chance as a rookie.

However, both Mayes and Davis missed the November 17 cut-off and submitted requests for the AFL to accept their late nomination.

After a League investigation that found the error was made by the pair's respective player agents, both Mayes and Davis' nominations were approved.

A draft nomination usually makes a player available to be selected in any of the three drafts, but Mayes and Davis can't be selected by any club in the national draft to be held on Wednesday and Thursday night. They also won't be eligible for the pre-season draft on Friday.

Adelaide's Ben Davis evades a tackle during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Instead, they will have to wait for the rookie draft on Friday afternoon, which immediately follows the pre-season draft.

Mayes, 27, has played 118 games over nine seasons with Port and Brisbane, including 11 games in 2021. He was originally selected at pick No.8 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft.

Davis, 24, has played six senior games in his five years with the Crows, including four in 2021, and led the club's SANFL goalkicking in 2018. He joined the club with pick No.75 in 2016.