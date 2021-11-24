CLUBS are in discussions over potential pick swaps as Fremantle mulls its call with the first pick on night two of the NAB AFL Draft.

The Dockers are in a very strong position as they hold pick No.21 after the first round of selections were completed on Wednesday night, with local midfielder Matt Johnson still on the table having received interest from within the top 10.

Victorian pair Josh Goater, a half-back/midfielder, and Blake Howes, a wingman/forward, are also expected to come into consideration with picks early in the second round, as well as speedy half-forward/midfielder Sam Butler and small forward Jesse Motlop.

Sam Butler during the vertical leap at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Bendigo on October 1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Johnson was in the mix for the Hawks' pick No.7 before they sided with Josh Ward, and the Hawks hold picks 23 and 26 heading into the second night. After Fremantle at No.21 is North Melbourne, while Geelong has picks 24 and 25 after securing the latter in a deal with the Western Bulldogs.

As in the 2018-19 drafts which were held over two days, picks at the top of the second round become of huge value to clubs searching to push up the board and grab the players who were left undrafted on the opening night.



>> FULL SECOND ROUND DRAFT ORDER BELOW

It could mean if Fremantle was happy with two or three options available to them, the Dockers could slide back down the draft board and in turn pick up a strong draft selection for this year or next simply for moving back.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard How your club fared during the first round of the draft Draft guru Cal Twomey analyses all the selections from the top 20 picks of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

The quality players available to the Dockers vindicates the club's stance during the trade period of not using the first pick of the second night of the draft in a deal to land Jordan Clark from Geelong.

Bids are expected to come in the first 10 or so selections tonight for Greater Western Sydney Academy prospect Josh Fahey and St Kilda Next Generation Academy product Mitchito Owens, with the Blues linked to a bid on half-back Fahey and the Tigers a chance to bid on Owens.



TWOMEY'S NOVEMBER FORM GUIDE 35 draft prospects ranked

Ruckman Toby Conway will come into contention for Geelong and also the Blues, while the Hawks have done plenty of work on Butler and could be a chance to nab him. Tyler Sonsie, too, will be in the mix for Hawthorn's selections but could also be available for the Tigers' stretch of three straight picks from No.28-30.

Toby Conway during the Victorian draft training day at Trevor Barker Oval on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Connor MacDonald is also a player of interest in the early stages of Thursday's draft, with the Kangaroos, Hawks, Geelong and Carlton all weighing up the strong-bodied midfielder, while Motlop could also come into contention for the Dockers, Roos and Blues.

Motlop is tied to the Dockers as a NGA player but the club only gets access to him after pick 40 under metropolitan NGA rules, so if the Dockers wanted him they could need to grab him before the Roos consider.

BLOG RECAP Every pick from round one as it happened

Skilful midfielder Zac Taylor is another in the mix for the Blues but could also be available at the Swans with their pick No.33.

DRAFT ORDER: ROUND TWO

21 - Fremantle

22 - North Melbourne

23 - Hawthorn

24 - Geelong

25 - Geelong

26 - Hawthorn

27 - Carlton

28 - Richmond

29 - Richmond

30 - Richmond

31 - West Coast

32 - Geelong

33 - Sydney

34 - North Melbourne

35 - Adelaide

36 - West Coast

37 - North Melbourne

38 - Melbourne