Jackson and Glenn Archer pose for a photo ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

NIGHT two of the NAB AFL Draft started with Fremantle snapping up West Australian slider Matthew Johnson and ended with Taj Woewodin becoming a Melbourne father-son selection.

There weren't quite the trade fireworks or pick swaps many anticipated, but there were plenty of surprises and family connections continued as 65 players found their way on to AFL lists.

Woewodin, Jackson Archer (North Melbourne) and Jase Burgoyne (Port Adelaide) all continued the bloodlines at clubs their fathers played at, while Jesse Motlop, son of Daniel, was picked by Carlton.

A couple of mature players overlooked at national drafts in the middle of last decade also found clubs.

Cal Twomey analyses the final rounds of the NAB AFL Draft

Garrett McDonagh, first passed on in 2014, went to Essendon at No.50 after strong VFL form with Richmond, while Greg Clarke (No.62) was overlooked in 2015 and now gets a chance with West Coast after winning three WAFL premierships with Subiaco.

Charlie Constable was also given a second home when Gold Coast selected the former Cat late in the night.

Clarke's selection continued a theme of the West Australian clubs of sticking with local talent, starting with Johnson's pick after his slid out of the first round.

The Dockers originally acquired the pick, No.21, from Gold Coast as part of the Will Brodie trade and continued to add to their midfield talent with Johnson.

Geelong's Charlie Constable in action. Picture: Getty Images

Tipped in the draft build-up to go in the top-10, he is a tall midfielder who is quick and agile and was in the top-10 for the vertical jump at the AFL Combine testing.

He joins a growing Dockers engine room that already includes Andy Brayshaw and Caleb Serong.

Earlier in the draft Fremantle selected West Australians Jye Amiss (No.8) and Neil Erasmus (No.10), with Johnson's addition continuing the all local theme.

The Dockers were not the only team to think local, with Geelong using its first two selections on familiar faces.

Class of 2021: Check out what draft prospect Matthew Johnson can do

The Cats went with Geelong Falcons ruckman Toby Conway and tall midfielder Mitch Knevitt at numbers 24 and 25.

Conway, a towering 205cm, was the first genuine ruck chosen in the draft., while Knevitt is also capable of taking marks forward of centre with his 193cm frame.

They later added another Falcon, Cooper Whyte, at No.64.

Mitch Knevitt celebrates a goal for Geelong Falcons in a NAB League game in June 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond used its trio of selections in the middle of the second round to bolster its stocks rather than trade.

The Tigers grabbed dangerous mid-forward Tyler Sonsie, Tasmanian rebounding defender Sam Banks and Dandenong midfielder Judson Clarke.

DRAFT NIGHT ONE Early bids come for sons of guns

Sydney spiced up the evening by bidding on St Kilda's Next Generation Academy product Mitchito Owens, which the Saints swiftly matched with pick No.33.

Cross-town rivals Greater Western Sydney were then involved in the first trade of the night – a swap of picks with Collingwood which saw them give No.48 to the Magpies and acquire a future fourth round pick in return.

The Saints had to match a second bid on one of its NGA players, Marcus Windhager from Geelong, while Collingwood traded up to pounce on Arlo Draper at No.46.

NAB AFL DRAFT NIGHT TWO

21. Matthew Johnson (Fremantle)

22. Josh Goater (North Melbourne)

23. Sam Butler (Hawthorn)

24. Toby Conway (Geelong)

25. Mitch Knevitt (Geelong)

26. Connor MacDonald (Hawthorn)

27. Jesse Motlop (Carlton)

28. Tyler Sonsie (Richmond)

29. Samuel Banks (Richmond)

30. Judson Clarke (Richmond)

31. Brady Hough (West Coast)

32. James Willis (Geelong)

33. Mitchito Owens (St Kilda, matching Sydney’s bid)

34. Matthew Roberts (Sydney)

35. Paul Curtis (North Melbourne)

36. Jake Soligo (Adelaide)

37. Rhett Bazzo (West Coast)

38. Miller Bergman (North Melbourne)

39. Blake Howes (Melbourne)

40. Corey Warner (Sydney)

41. James Tunstill (Brisbane)

42. Joshua Fahey (Greater Western Sydney, matching the Western Bulldogs' bid)

43. Arthur Jones (Western Bulldogs)

44. Zac Taylor (Adelaide)

45. Arlo Draper (Collingwood)

46. Alastair Lord (Essendon)

47. Marcus Windhager (St Kilda, matching Geelong's bid)

48. Flynn Kroeger (Geelong)

49. Cooper Murley (Collingwood)

50. Garrett McDonagh (Essendon)

51. Oscar Adams (St Kilda)

52. Harvey Harrison (Collingwood)

53. Jai Serong (Hawthorn)

54. Eric Benning (Fremantle)

55. Hugh Jackson (Port Adelaide)

56. Dante Visentini (Port Adelaide)

57. Jack Williams (West Coast)

58. Lachlan Rankin (Sydney)

59. Jackson Archer (North Melbourne, father-son selection)

60. Jase Burgoyne (Port Adelaide, father-son selection)

61. Luke Cleary (Western Bulldogs)

62. Greg Clark (West Coast)

63. Charlie Constable (Gold Coast)

64. Cooper Whyte (Geelong)

65. Taj Woewodin (Melbourne, father-son selection)