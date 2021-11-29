WEST Coast has continued to re-shape its off-field team, splitting the football boss position in two after Craig Vozzo moved to a new role on the club's executive.
Vozzo, who arrived at the Eagles in 2010 and took over as football boss in 2013, has been replaced by long-time head of development Gavin Bell and coaching administration manager Ben Sharman.
In the new structure, Bell will take on the role of football manager, while Sharman has been elevated to football operations manager.
Vozzo has been appointed as the club's senior corporate counsel, working on the club's legal and strategic needs.
"After analysing the club’s performance across all departments in 2021, we have moved to make some changes we see as beneficial to the club’s overall operations," chief executive Trevor Nisbett said.
"Under this structure we have rewarded a number of very accomplished staff members with greater responsibility.
"At the same time, we have elevated Craig Vozzo into the executive department of the club, where his legal and commercial skillset will be highly beneficial."
In further changes, former Eagle Jacob Brennan has joined the club's development program after success as a colts coach with East Fremantle and a subsequent role in West Coast's game development department.
Strength and conditioning manager Warren Kofoed will head up the club's fitness and medical team.
Premiership forward Mark LeCras has returned to Fremantle as a specialist forward coach for the pre-season after working with the Eagles in 2021 as a training assistant.
"The football department is in good shape as we begin preparations for the 2022 season," Nisbett said.
"There is a high level of energy and excitement among the players who have been training over the last couple of weeks."