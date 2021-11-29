Jordan De Goey ahead of the clash against Gold Coast in round seven, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

JORDAN De Goey has arrived back in Australia after months away in the United States as the Collingwood player prepares to face court via video link.

The 25-year-old landed at Sydney airport on Tuesday morning with his Magpies career in the balance.

De Goey was stood down by Collingwood last month after a night out in New York resulted in him charged with assault.

He is due to face court on December 8, which he will be able to attend virtually.

An earlier charge of forcible touching was dropped only days after the alleged incident at a Halloween-themed party at PHD Rooftop Lounge on October 30.

The New York nightclub where the alleged incident took place. Picture: Screenshot

De Goey travelled to the US during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program at the W Training Facility in California in an attempt to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 AFL season.

He was only able to leave Australia under a permit due to his sponsorship and work arrangements with Monster Energy.

De Goey has played 118 games and kicked 155 goals for Collingwood after debuting in 2015.

He finished fourth in the club's best-and-fairest award this year, capturing close to career-best form in the second half of the campaign.

Jordan De Goey training in the off-season. Picture: Instagram

Collingwood is unsure about sticking with De Goey, no matter what happens when he faces court.

"It's a concern that he's found himself in a situation, which in the best scenario is he's been in New York and got into a bar fight that seen him arrested, regardless of what happens with the court case," Magpies football boss Graham Wright told 3AW last week.

"We're really disappointed in it ... until we get face-to-face with him and see where the court case goes, we're in that holding pattern."