EVERY AFL club was required to submit its full list to the AFL by 4pm AEDT on Monday November 29 ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Below is a list of each club's primary and rookie list following the conclusion of the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period and the NAB AFL Draft.



Further additions to 2022 lists can be made by the following: Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period, international rookies, three-year non-registered rookies.

But currently, these are all the names on your club's list. Check it out below.