SYDNEY is the latest club to release its jumper numbers for 2022 with recruit Peter Ladhams given the No.19 jumper.

Ladhams joined the Swans from Port Adelaide in the final hour of the Trade Period and takes over the number most recently worn by Matthew Ling.

Hayden McLean (previously No.41) and Sam Wicks (previously No.45) have changed to No.2 and No.15 respectively.

Check out your club's new numbers below.

8. Josh Rachele, 12. Jordan Dawson, 14. Jake Soligo, 19. Zac Taylor, 27. Luke Nankervis, 37. Patrick Parnell

Dawson at 12, lock it in ?



Full list of guernsey numbers, including our draftees: https://t.co/rntqryRoA9#weflyasone pic.twitter.com/MGOIN5L6L7 — Adelaide Crows (@Adelaide_FC) December 2, 2021

3. Jesse Motlop, 5. Adam Cerra, 19. Corey Durdin, 29. George Hewitt, 33. Lewis Young, 41.Domanic Akuei

The tick of approval from EDDIEBETTS!



Our new No.19, Corey Durdin. ? pic.twitter.com/kUsRZnVlFw — Carlton FC (@CarltonFC) December 6, 2021

1. Patrick Lipinski, 15. Nathan Kreuger, 16. Oliver Henry, 19. Arlo Draper, 24. Caleb Poulter, 27. Cooper Murley, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 43. Charlie Dean

5. Lachie Schultz, 6. Jordan Clark, 17. Will Brodie, 24. Jye Amiss, 28. Neil Erasmus, 32. Michael Frederick, 38. Roy Benning, 40. Karl Worner, 44. Matthew Johnson

6. Toby Conway, 10. Mitch Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 15. Jon Ceglar, 18. Tyson Stengle, 20. James Willis, 25. Flynn Kroeger, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 34. Oisin Mullin

Geelong draftees (L-R): Toby Conway, Mitch Knevitt, Cooper Whyte, James Willis, Flynn Kroeger, Ollie Dempsey. Picture: geelongcats.com.au

6. Jason Horne-Francis, 18. Hugh Greenwood, 21. Callum Coleman-Jones, 25. Paul Curtis, 27. Miller Bergman, 31. Josh Goater, 34. Jackson Archer

Here you go North fans... it's time to find out what numbers our new Roos will be wearing in 2022!



? https://t.co/9HPt1stVVd pic.twitter.com/Qs7rdtJ7AU — North Melbourne (@NMFCOfficial) December 6, 2021

8. Josh Sinn, 11. Jeremy Finlayson. 31. Sam Skinner 36. Jase Burgoyne, 38. Dante Visentini, 39. Hugh Jackson, 43. Trent Dumont

2. Hayden McLean, 15. Sam Wicks, 19. Peter Ladhams, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 34. Matt Roberts, 37. Corey Warner, 41. Lachie Rankin

? The 2022 guernsey numbers are confirmed!



See what the squad will be wearing in the upcoming season. #Bloods — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) December 8, 2021

