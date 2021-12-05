COLLINGWOOD has confirmed that Scott Pendlebury has again fractured his left leg and the champion midfielder will not participate in pre-season training for the remainder of 2021.

Pendlebury sustained a knock to his lower leg at training on Friday morning with subsequent scans revealing a hairline fracture.

The fracture is close to the break that forced the 33-year-old out of the remaining four home and away rounds of 2021.

Scott Pendlebury in action during a Collingwood training session at Olympic Park Oval on November 22, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

Pendlebury will have a plate put in his leg within the next 36 hours to ensure he is ready to return to training in January.

"Although frustrating for Scott, this is a minor setback," Collingwood football manager Graham Wright, said.

"Given his previous injury we are being cautious. He will need a minimal amount of time off his legs but will be fine to go when the program returns to training in the new year."