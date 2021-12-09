Rory Sloane leads the Crows out ahead of the round 20 match against the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

Rory Sloane will captain Adelaide for a fourth season with the club confirming he will remain in the role for 2022.

Players and coaches were informed of Sloane's re-appointment before training on Friday with the leadership group to be decided early next year.

Sloane was co-captain with Taylor Walker in 2019 before taking over as solo skipper in 2020. The 31-year-old midfielder has played 229 games and is now the most experienced player on Adelaide's list.

"I love this club and it is a privilege to lead the playing group," he said.

"But it’s not just one person, we have so many young leaders at our footy club not just within the leadership group and that’s what excites me.

"The standards at training show me the team is committed to building on the development we have made in the past two years in particular, and I’m excited by what we can do going forward."

Crows head of football Adam Kelly said Sloane was a perfect captain for where the list was at.

"Rory has done an outstanding job not only in the past three years as captain but as a leader throughout his 13 years at the club," Kelly said.

"We have a young and developing list and Rory is a great role model and mentor for many of those young players, as well as driving standards and encouraging our more experienced guys.

"He is highly respected by players, coaches and staff alike and his popularity among members and supporters for the way he goes about his football and as a one-club player is obvious.

"We congratulate Rory for remaining captain in 2022 and will go through a thorough process to determine who will work with him in the leadership group in the new year."