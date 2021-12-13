Xavier Duursma in action against Richmond in round four, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has locked away two of its brightest talents with Xavier Duursma and Todd Marshall inking contract extensions.

The pair have both added an extra two years on their deals to be contracted until the end of 2024.

Kane Farrell has also signed a fresh deal until the end of 2023.

After an outstanding first two years in the AFL, 21-year-old Duursma endured a tough season with a serious knee injury keeping him on the sidelines for four months.

Marshall is coming off his best season with 24 goals from 21 games as he clearly establishing himself in the Power's best side.

Farrell managed 10 games in 2021 before an ACL tear in round 16 ended his season early.

"Todd, Xavier and Kane are a big part of the young group we have built our side around," list manager Jason Cripps said.

"Todd had his most consistent season in 2021, playing all but three games, and he continues to play an important role in our forward line.

"Xavier’s year was interrupted by a serious knee injury but we know his running power and while we have had a good taste of what he is capable of, we think there is plenty of upside to come.

"Kane was on track for a career-best year before he suffered a ruptured ACL in Round 16. We know he’s an elite user of the ball and at 22, he still has plenty of really good footy in front of him."