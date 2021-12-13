Ben Cousins and Chris Judd after the 2006 GF, and Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca in 2021 at Optus Stadium. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Nathan Schmook and Sarah Black unpack all things Melbourne and look at the Dees' list, gameplan, and compare the midfield to some of the best of the century.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Premierships just seem to follow this coach wherever he goes

- 'The win that made everyone sit up and go, 'Oh, Melbourne are legit here'

- Melbourne's list and gameplan that was 'built in layers'

- 'The key forward stocks aren't incredibly deep'

- Who wins the B&F?

- How does Melbourne's midfield compare to some of this century's best?

In this episode ...

0:00 – The key appointments at Melbourne

2:30 – Some of the premiers' best home and away wins of 2021

6:12 – A season in thirds, and did we all underrate the Dees?

8:08 – The list is very settled going into 2022

9:41 – Melbourne's game style

10:56 – The 'incredible' area within Melbourne's on-field structure

11:51 – Can Simon Goodwin settle on a forward line in 2022?

13:54 – Who takes out the 'Bluey' Truscott trophy?

15:30 – Does the Demons midfield stack up with some of the greats of this century?