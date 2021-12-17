SELECTING the right cash cows is important for Fantasy Classic success but for those with a Fantasy Draft Keeper League, the long-term future of your list can be built by having the best kids coming into the system.
Following the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Champion Data’s Fantasy Freako turned his eyes to the upcoming AFL Fantasy season. The resident Fantasy expert at the official statisticians of the AFL compiled some notes, with handy stats, on the best of the latest draft crop.
We are lucky enough to take a peek into Freako’s notebook and look at 22 draftees we should keep our eye on in 2022.
Jason Horne-Francis
PICK: 1
CLUB: North Melbourne
PRICE: $290,000
POSITION: MID
- A well-rounded midfielder that thrives in the contest.
- Adds plenty of grunt to North Melbourne’s young developing midfield group, but he’s likely to start off in attack – potentially a 30/70 split has been touted.
- Ready to go after playing 20 games at senior level in the SANFL – averaging 17 disposals, nine contested possessions, one goal and four tackles.
- Best afield in the preliminary final against Glenelg, finishing with 24 disposals, 18 contested possessions, 11 clearances, three goals and 112 points.
- Won 52 per cent of his possessions in a contested manner – ranked 4th of any midfielder in the competition to play more than 10 games.
- Champion Data has covered 69 games of his games going back to 2018.
Plays like: Patrick Dangerfield
Sam Darcy
PICK: 2
CLUB: Western Bulldogs
PRICE: $288,000
POSITION: DEF/FWD
- A tall utility that can play all over the ground.
- May have to bide his time in the VFL before he gets a chance to debut, similar to how the Bulldogs eased in Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in 2021.
- Only managed three games for Oakleigh in the NAB League – averaging 16 disposals, six marks (two contested marks) and 72 points.
- Booted six goals in an under-19 trial match – finishing with 10 disposals, four contested marks and 101 points.
Plays like: Noah Balta
Finn Callaghan
PICK: 3
CLUB: GWS Giants
PRICE: $286,000
POSITION: MID
- A modern-day midfielder at 189cm. Also, has a penetrating left-foot kick and great endurance.
- Rated highly by the Giants, he should go close to making his debut in round one.
- Played as a Def-Mid in his first three games in the NAB League – averaging 19 disposals.
- Averaged 24 disposals, 17 uncontested possessions, three tackles and 89 points across the season for Sandringham in the NAB League.
- He dominated in his last three games as a permanent midfielder – averaging 30 disposals, 21 uncontested possessions, five marks, five tackles and 111 points.
Plays like: Zach Merrett
Nick Daicos
PICK: 4
CLUB: Collingwood
PRICE: $284,000
POSITION: MID
- A ball-magnet midfielder.
- Will slot straight into Collingwood’s midfield, but will likely spend some time across half-back which has been mentioned.
- Dominated for Oakleigh in the NAB League, racking up 40+ disposals in two of five games – averaging 36 disposals and 23 uncontested possessions.
- Kicked at least one goal in every match including multiples three times.
- Finished with 41 disposals, 30 uncontested possessions, two goals and 157 points in an under-19 trial match.
Plays like: Josh Kelly
Josh Rachele
PICK: 6
CLUB: Adelaide Crows
PRICE: $280,000
POSITION: MID/FWD
- A forward with plenty of x-factor, but he can also run through the midfield.
- A gamechanger, he will likely play as a forward in his debut season.
- Only played four games for Murray in the NAB League but showed his goalkicking skills – averaging 2.8 goals – ranked No.1 in the competition.
- Averaged 19 disposals, three inside 50s, four tackles and 99 points.
- Booted six goals in his last match of the season – finishing with 17 disposals, eight marks and 107 points.
Plays like: Brody Mihocek
Josh Ward
PICK: 7
CLUB: Hawthorn
PRICE: $278,000
POSITION: MID
- Only stands at 181cm but boasts a terrific work rate as a small midfielder.
- The Hawks midfield is an area that needed strengthening and he’s the one to lead the new brigade.
- One of only two midfielders to average 30 disposals in the NAB League alongside Nick Daicos.
- Averaged 30 disposals, 12 contested possessions, five marks, five tackles, six clearances and 108 points.
- Won 33 disposals in each of his last three games, while winning 17 contested possessions in each of his last two games.
- The only knock on his game is a lack of scoreboard impact, failing to kick a goal – registering just two behinds.
Plays like: Touk Miller
Jye Amiss
PICK: 8
CLUB: Fremantle
PRICE: $276,000
POSITION: FWD
- Imposing key forward.
- He’s the future of Fremantle’s attack.
- Booted a competition-high 51 goals in the WAFL Colts – kicking multiple goals in 13 of 15 games with a season-high seven straight in Round 7.
- Averaged three contested marks that included taking six twice.
- Averaged 11 disposals, five marks, 3.4 goals and 70 points at Colts level.
- Played two games for WA at the Championships – averaging just eight disposals and 40 points.
Plays like: Harry McKay
Neil Erasmus
PICK: 10
CLUB: Fremantle
PRICE: $272,000
POSITION: MID
- A tall midfielder with a keen eye for goal.
- Dockers are building a nice midfield group with Brayshaw and Serong. Add him to the list.
- Dominated at Colts level in the WAFL – winning between 27-29 disposals in all four games – averaging 28 disposals, six clearances, five tackles and 111 points.
- Thrives at winning his own ball, averaging 16 contested possessions – ranked third in the competition among midfielders. Also, ranked in the top-five for clearances and score assists per game.
- Had an ability to find the ball in space as well, averaging eight marks – ranked No.1 among midfielders.
Plays like: Patrick Dangerfield
Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera
PICK: 11
CLUB: St Kilda
PRICE: $270,000
POSITION: MID
- An outside player that provides plenty of run-and-carry.
- Saints have been crying out for a ball carrier and he fits the bill nicely.
- Played across three levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, SANFL Reserves and SANFL League.
- Stood out the most in the reserves – winning between 13-20 disposals in all 13 games – averaging 16 disposals, 11 uncontested possessions, four marks and 64 points.
- Had a season-high 20 disposals and six intercept possessions in round eight.
- Collected 15 disposals in each of his appearances at the Championships.
Plays like: Hugh McCluggage
Josh Sinn
PICK: 12
CLUB: Port Adelaide
PRICE: $268,000
POSITION: DEF/MID
- Injury-hit season in 2021 – a dashing left-footer defender with plenty of speed.
- The Power traded up to snap him up in the draft. As we saw with Lachie Jones last year, we should see Sinn early.
- Averaged 18 disposals, three marks, four inside 50s and 65 points from five games in the NAB League.
- Won 20 disposals in each of his first three games – averaging 18 disposals, three marks, two tackles and 65 points from five matches.
- Scored 73 points from 19 disposals and four marks in a trial match.
Plays like: Zac Williams
Ben Hobbs
PICK: 13
CLUB: Essendon
PRICE: $266,000
POSITION: MID
- An inside midfielder with great poise.
- Will slot in nicely into Essendon’s centre bounce setup.
- Injured early in one of his NAB League matches – averaging 29 disposals, 13 contested possessions, six clearances and five tackles in his full games.
- Won 32+ disposals in three of his five full games – averaging 111 points post-injury.
- Featured in two trial games – winning 37 and 26 disposals respectively.
- Averaged 22 disposals, 10 contested possessions, six tackles and 97 points across the 22 games Champion Data has covered.
Plays like: Ben Keays
Tom Brown
PICK: 17
CLUB: Richmond
PRICE: $258,000
POSITION: DEF
- A line breaking defender.
- Will fit in nicely in the Tigers’ defence.
- Played five games for Murray in the NAB League – averaging 17 disposals, five marks, two inside 50s and 65 points.
- Won 21 and 22 disposals respectively in Round 3 and 4.
- Ability to read the play was a strength – averaging two intercept marks and six intercept possessions.
- Scored 53 points from 14 disposals and four marks in a trial game.
Plays like: Hayden Crozier
Matthew Johnson
PICK: 21
CLUB: Fremantle
PRICE: $250,000
POSITION: MID
- A tall midfielder who’s excellent below his knees – modern prototype midfielder.
- Could be the direct replacement for David Mundy – similar types.
- Played across four different levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, WAFL Colts, WAFL Reserves and WAFL League.
- Had 20 disposals, five clearances, nine tackles and 92 points in his second of two matches at the Championships.
- Had an impact at reserves level – winning 23 disposals in three of five games – averaging 19 disposals, four tackles and 86 points.
Plays like: Jarryd Lyons
Joshua Goater
PICK: 22
CLUB: North Melbourne
PRICE: $248,000
POSITION: MID
- A tall midfielder than can also play in defence.
- There’s plenty of midfield depth at the Kangaroos. Expect him to potentially cut his teeth in another position early days.
- Averaged 20 disposals, 10 contested possessions, six clearances, four inside 50s and 69 points as a midfielder in the NAB League.
- Moved to defence later in the season, averaging 30 disposals, nine marks, seven intercept possessions and 106 points.
- Won 23 and 26 disposals respectively in his two trial games – recording eight clearances and four tackles on each occasion.
Plays like: Callum Mills
Sam Butler
PICK: 23
CLUB: Hawthorn
PRICE: $246,000
POSITION: MID/FWD
- Younger brother of St Kilda’s Dan – plays through the midfield and up forward.
- Unlikely to see a lot of midfield time. Likely to start off up forward.
- Played nine games for GWV Rebels – averaging 18 disposals, three marks, one goal and 77 points.
- Defensive play a strength – averaging five tackles – the most of any Mid-Fwd in the competition to play at least five games.
- Best run of games from rounds 4-8 – winning 20 disposals in each match – averaging 23 disposals, five marks, seven tackles and 101 points.
Plays like: Josh Dunkley
Mitchell Knevitt
PICK: 25
CLUB: Geelong Cats
PRICE: $242,000
POSITION: MID
- A tall, strong midfielder.
- Fills a need for the Cats and his height will be useful at stoppages.
- Dominated for Geelong in the NAB League – averaging 24 disposals, four inside 50s, four tackles, four clearances, one goal and 96 points.
- A midfielder that can win the ball going both ways, averaging 12 contested possessions and 13 uncontested possessions (contested possession rate of 49%).
- Finished the season off in style with 36 disposals, 21 uncontested possessions, one goal and 140 points in his final match.
Plays like: Tim Taranto
Matty Roberts
PICK: 34
CLUB: Sydney Swans
PRICE: $224,000
POSITION: MID
- A hard in-and-under type with excellent endurance.
- The Swans aren’t afraid the blood the kids early – look at Gulden, Campbell and Warner from 2021.
- Played across four different levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, SANFL Under-18s, SANFL Reserves and SANFL League.
- Averaged 22 disposals, 10 contested possessions, four clearances, one goal and 86 points at the Championships.
- Dominated in his three games at SANFL Under-18 level – averaging 32 disposals, 14 contested possessions, eight inside 50s, eight tackles and 149 points.
- Didn’t have a major impact in his seven games at senior level, reaching 20 disposals just once to average 11 disposals and 51 points.
Plays like: Dayne Zorko
Arlo Draper
PICK: 45
CLUB: Collingwood
PRICE: $202,000
POSITION: MID
- An inside midfielder at 185cm.
- Magpies need to replenish the midfield and he could get a look in next year.
- Played across four different levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, SANFL Under-18s, SANFL Reserves and SANFL League.
- Most prominent performances came at SANFL Under-18 level – reaching 22 disposals in eight of nine games – averaging 24 disposals, seven clearances, five tackles and 102 points.
- Had a taste of senior football with two games – winning 11 disposals in each match.
- Can play as a centre bounce midfielder and have an impact in the air in attack – kicking 8.2 from his first four games at under-18 level.
Plays like: Taylor Adams
Blake Howes
PICK: 39
CLUB: Melbourne
PRICE: $214,000
POSITION: MID/FWD
- Athletic utility that can play across a variety of positions.
- Will find it difficult to break into the premiership team immediately, but we should see him at some stage.
- Averaged 16 disposals, four marks, three tackles, one goal and 69 points in the NAB League.
- Won 24 and 20 disposals respectively in his last two games after failing to reach 20 in any of his previous five games.
- Averaged 13 disposals and 64 points from the two trial games he played.
Plays like: Kyle Langford
Corey Warner
PICK: 40
CLUB: Sydney Swans
PRICE: $212,000
POSITION: MID
- Brother of Sydney’s Chad – a hard-running midfielder who has excellent endurance.
- A different player to his brother, Corey is more of an outside runner. Could see him playing on the wing.
- Played across three levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, WAFL Colts and WAFL.
- Was most productive at Colts level – averaging 24 disposals, 15 uncontested possessions, three clearances, three tackles and 84 points.
- Had a strong end to the season in the Colts – averaging 26 disposals, 20 uncontested possessions, three tackles and 87 points.
Plays like: Adam Cerra
Garrett McDonagh
PICK: 50
CLUB: Essendon
PRICE: $192,000
POSITION: DEF
- A ready-made defender.
- As a mature-age selection, you’d expect him to come straight into the Bombers defence.
- Averaged 21 disposals, five marks, five intercept possessions, three tackles and 85 points for Richmond in the VFL.
- Won at least 20 disposals in six of nine games.
- Racked up a season-high 30 disposals and nine marks in his last match of the season.
Plays like: Jordan Dawson
Greg Clark
PICK: 62
CLUB: West Coast Eagles
PRICE: $190,000
POSITION: MID
- A mature-age selection from Subiaco in the WAFL – like Matt Priddis was.
- Averaged 28 disposals, 12 contested possessions, five clearances and seven tackles in the WAFL.
- Reached 25 disposals in 15 of 19 games – racking up a season-high 42 disposals.
- Improved his fantasy numbers from 94 to 114 last season.
- Demonstrated a keen eye for goal, kicking 10 goals but he was inaccurate, registering 12 behinds.