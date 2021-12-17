The Victorian first-round picks from the 2021 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 25, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns/AFL Photos

SELECTING the right cash cows is important for Fantasy Classic success but for those with a Fantasy Draft Keeper League, the long-term future of your list can be built by having the best kids coming into the system.

Following the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Champion Data’s Fantasy Freako turned his eyes to the upcoming AFL Fantasy season. The resident Fantasy expert at the official statisticians of the AFL compiled some notes, with handy stats, on the best of the latest draft crop.

We are lucky enough to take a peek into Freako’s notebook and look at 22 draftees we should keep our eye on in 2022.

Jason Horne-Francis

PICK: 1

CLUB: North Melbourne

PRICE: $290,000

POSITION: MID

A well-rounded midfielder that thrives in the contest.

Adds plenty of grunt to North Melbourne’s young developing midfield group, but he’s likely to start off in attack – potentially a 30/70 split has been touted.

Ready to go after playing 20 games at senior level in the SANFL – averaging 17 disposals, nine contested possessions, one goal and four tackles.

Best afield in the preliminary final against Glenelg, finishing with 24 disposals, 18 contested possessions, 11 clearances, three goals and 112 points.

Won 52 per cent of his possessions in a contested manner – ranked 4th of any midfielder in the competition to play more than 10 games.

Champion Data has covered 69 games of his games going back to 2018.

Plays like: Patrick Dangerfield

Jason Horne-Francis at Adelaide Oval on November 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Darcy

PICK: 2

CLUB: Western Bulldogs

PRICE: $288,000

POSITION: DEF/FWD

A tall utility that can play all over the ground.

May have to bide his time in the VFL before he gets a chance to debut, similar to how the Bulldogs eased in Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in 2021.

Only managed three games for Oakleigh in the NAB League – averaging 16 disposals, six marks (two contested marks) and 72 points.

Booted six goals in an under-19 trial match – finishing with 10 disposals, four contested marks and 101 points.

Plays like: Noah Balta

Sam Darcy at Marvel Stadium on November 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Finn Callaghan

PICK: 3

CLUB: GWS Giants

PRICE: $286,000

POSITION: MID

A modern-day midfielder at 189cm. Also, has a penetrating left-foot kick and great endurance.

Rated highly by the Giants, he should go close to making his debut in round one.

Played as a Def-Mid in his first three games in the NAB League – averaging 19 disposals.

Averaged 24 disposals, 17 uncontested possessions, three tackles and 89 points across the season for Sandringham in the NAB League.

He dominated in his last three games as a permanent midfielder – averaging 30 disposals, 21 uncontested possessions, five marks, five tackles and 111 points.

Plays like: Zach Merrett

Finn Callaghan poses in his GWS jumper after being taken at pick No.3 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Nick Daicos

PICK: 4

CLUB: Collingwood

PRICE: $284,000

POSITION: MID

A ball-magnet midfielder.

Will slot straight into Collingwood’s midfield, but will likely spend some time across half-back which has been mentioned.

Dominated for Oakleigh in the NAB League, racking up 40+ disposals in two of five games – averaging 36 disposals and 23 uncontested possessions.

Kicked at least one goal in every match including multiples three times.

Finished with 41 disposals, 30 uncontested possessions, two goals and 157 points in an under-19 trial match.

Plays like: Josh Kelly

Nick Daicos at Collingwood training on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Josh Rachele

PICK: 6

CLUB: Adelaide Crows

PRICE: $280,000

POSITION: MID/FWD

A forward with plenty of x-factor, but he can also run through the midfield.

A gamechanger, he will likely play as a forward in his debut season.

Only played four games for Murray in the NAB League but showed his goalkicking skills – averaging 2.8 goals – ranked No.1 in the competition.

Averaged 19 disposals, three inside 50s, four tackles and 99 points.

Booted six goals in his last match of the season – finishing with 17 disposals, eight marks and 107 points.

Plays like: Brody Mihocek

Josh Rachele at Adelaide training in November, 2021. Picture: afc.com.au

Josh Ward

PICK: 7

CLUB: Hawthorn

PRICE: $278,000

POSITION: MID

Only stands at 181cm but boasts a terrific work rate as a small midfielder.

The Hawks midfield is an area that needed strengthening and he’s the one to lead the new brigade.

One of only two midfielders to average 30 disposals in the NAB League alongside Nick Daicos.

Averaged 30 disposals, 12 contested possessions, five marks, five tackles, six clearances and 108 points.

Won 33 disposals in each of his last three games, while winning 17 contested possessions in each of his last two games.

The only knock on his game is a lack of scoreboard impact, failing to kick a goal – registering just two behinds.

Plays like: Touk Miller

Josh Ward completes the time trial at Hawthorn training on December 6, 2021. Picture: hawthornfc.com.au

Jye Amiss

PICK: 8

CLUB: Fremantle

PRICE: $276,000

POSITION: FWD

Imposing key forward.

He’s the future of Fremantle’s attack.

Booted a competition-high 51 goals in the WAFL Colts – kicking multiple goals in 13 of 15 games with a season-high seven straight in Round 7.

Averaged three contested marks that included taking six twice.

Averaged 11 disposals, five marks, 3.4 goals and 70 points at Colts level.

Played two games for WA at the Championships – averaging just eight disposals and 40 points.

Plays like: Harry McKay

Jye Amiss poses after being drafted by Fremantle on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Neil Erasmus

PICK: 10

CLUB: Fremantle

PRICE: $272,000

POSITION: MID

A tall midfielder with a keen eye for goal.

Dockers are building a nice midfield group with Brayshaw and Serong. Add him to the list.

Dominated at Colts level in the WAFL – winning between 27-29 disposals in all four games – averaging 28 disposals, six clearances, five tackles and 111 points.

Thrives at winning his own ball, averaging 16 contested possessions – ranked third in the competition among midfielders. Also, ranked in the top-five for clearances and score assists per game.

Had an ability to find the ball in space as well, averaging eight marks – ranked No.1 among midfielders.

Plays like: Patrick Dangerfield

Neil Erasmus poses after being drafted by Fremantle on November 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

PICK: 11

CLUB: St Kilda

PRICE: $270,000

POSITION: MID

An outside player that provides plenty of run-and-carry.

Saints have been crying out for a ball carrier and he fits the bill nicely.

Played across three levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, SANFL Reserves and SANFL League.

Stood out the most in the reserves – winning between 13-20 disposals in all 13 games – averaging 16 disposals, 11 uncontested possessions, four marks and 64 points.

Had a season-high 20 disposals and six intercept possessions in round eight.

Collected 15 disposals in each of his appearances at the Championships.

Plays like: Hugh McCluggage

St Kilda's draftee Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera at training on December 1. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Sinn

PICK: 12

CLUB: Port Adelaide

PRICE: $268,000

POSITION: DEF/MID

Injury-hit season in 2021 – a dashing left-footer defender with plenty of speed.

The Power traded up to snap him up in the draft. As we saw with Lachie Jones last year, we should see Sinn early.

Averaged 18 disposals, three marks, four inside 50s and 65 points from five games in the NAB League.

Won 20 disposals in each of his first three games – averaging 18 disposals, three marks, two tackles and 65 points from five matches.

Scored 73 points from 19 disposals and four marks in a trial match.

Plays like: Zac Williams

Josh Sinn after being draft by Port Adelaide on November 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Ben Hobbs

PICK: 13

CLUB: Essendon

PRICE: $266,000

POSITION: MID

An inside midfielder with great poise.

Will slot in nicely into Essendon’s centre bounce setup.

Injured early in one of his NAB League matches – averaging 29 disposals, 13 contested possessions, six clearances and five tackles in his full games.

Won 32+ disposals in three of his five full games – averaging 111 points post-injury.

Featured in two trial games – winning 37 and 26 disposals respectively.

Averaged 22 disposals, 10 contested possessions, six tackles and 97 points across the 22 games Champion Data has covered.

Plays like: Ben Keays

Ben Hobbs speaks to the media on November 29, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tom Brown

PICK: 17

CLUB: Richmond

PRICE: $258,000

POSITION: DEF

A line breaking defender.

Will fit in nicely in the Tigers’ defence.

Played five games for Murray in the NAB League – averaging 17 disposals, five marks, two inside 50s and 65 points.

Won 21 and 22 disposals respectively in Round 3 and 4.

Ability to read the play was a strength – averaging two intercept marks and six intercept possessions.

Scored 53 points from 14 disposals and four marks in a trial game.

Plays like: Hayden Crozier

Richmond draftee Tom Brown on November 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Matthew Johnson

PICK: 21

CLUB: Fremantle

PRICE: $250,000

POSITION: MID

A tall midfielder who’s excellent below his knees – modern prototype midfielder.

Could be the direct replacement for David Mundy – similar types.

Played across four different levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, WAFL Colts, WAFL Reserves and WAFL League.

Had 20 disposals, five clearances, nine tackles and 92 points in his second of two matches at the Championships.

Had an impact at reserves level – winning 23 disposals in three of five games – averaging 19 disposals, four tackles and 86 points.

Plays like: Jarryd Lyons

New Dockers Matthew Johnson and Neil Erasmus. Picture: @freodockers Twitter

Joshua Goater

PICK: 22

CLUB: North Melbourne

PRICE: $248,000

POSITION: MID

A tall midfielder than can also play in defence.

There’s plenty of midfield depth at the Kangaroos. Expect him to potentially cut his teeth in another position early days.

Averaged 20 disposals, 10 contested possessions, six clearances, four inside 50s and 69 points as a midfielder in the NAB League.

Moved to defence later in the season, averaging 30 disposals, nine marks, seven intercept possessions and 106 points.

Won 23 and 26 disposals respectively in his two trial games – recording eight clearances and four tackles on each occasion.

Plays like: Callum Mills

North Melbourne draftee Josh Goater at training in November, 2021. Picture: NMFC.com.au

Sam Butler

PICK: 23

CLUB: Hawthorn

PRICE: $246,000

POSITION: MID/FWD

Younger brother of St Kilda’s Dan – plays through the midfield and up forward.

Unlikely to see a lot of midfield time. Likely to start off up forward.

Played nine games for GWV Rebels – averaging 18 disposals, three marks, one goal and 77 points.

Defensive play a strength – averaging five tackles – the most of any Mid-Fwd in the competition to play at least five games.

Best run of games from rounds 4-8 – winning 20 disposals in each match – averaging 23 disposals, five marks, seven tackles and 101 points.

Plays like: Josh Dunkley

Hawthorn draftee Sam Butler at his first training session on November 29, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Mitchell Knevitt

PICK: 25

CLUB: Geelong Cats

PRICE: $242,000

POSITION: MID

A tall, strong midfielder.

Fills a need for the Cats and his height will be useful at stoppages.

Dominated for Geelong in the NAB League – averaging 24 disposals, four inside 50s, four tackles, four clearances, one goal and 96 points.

A midfielder that can win the ball going both ways, averaging 12 contested possessions and 13 uncontested possessions (contested possession rate of 49%).

Finished the season off in style with 36 disposals, 21 uncontested possessions, one goal and 140 points in his final match.

Plays like: Tim Taranto

Matty Roberts

PICK: 34

CLUB: Sydney Swans

PRICE: $224,000

POSITION: MID

A hard in-and-under type with excellent endurance.

The Swans aren’t afraid the blood the kids early – look at Gulden, Campbell and Warner from 2021.

Played across four different levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, SANFL Under-18s, SANFL Reserves and SANFL League.

Averaged 22 disposals, 10 contested possessions, four clearances, one goal and 86 points at the Championships.

Dominated in his three games at SANFL Under-18 level – averaging 32 disposals, 14 contested possessions, eight inside 50s, eight tackles and 149 points.

Didn’t have a major impact in his seven games at senior level, reaching 20 disposals just once to average 11 disposals and 51 points.

Plays like: Dayne Zorko

Matthew Roberts on his first day at Sydney training on November 30, 2021. Picture: sydneyswans.com.au

Arlo Draper

PICK: 45

CLUB: Collingwood

PRICE: $202,000

POSITION: MID

An inside midfielder at 185cm.

Magpies need to replenish the midfield and he could get a look in next year.

Played across four different levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, SANFL Under-18s, SANFL Reserves and SANFL League.

Most prominent performances came at SANFL Under-18 level – reaching 22 disposals in eight of nine games – averaging 24 disposals, seven clearances, five tackles and 102 points.

Had a taste of senior football with two games – winning 11 disposals in each match.

Can play as a centre bounce midfielder and have an impact in the air in attack – kicking 8.2 from his first four games at under-18 level.

Plays like: Taylor Adams

Arlo Draper at Collingwood training in early December, 2021. Picture: collingwoodfc.com.au

Blake Howes

PICK: 39

CLUB: Melbourne

PRICE: $214,000

POSITION: MID/FWD

Athletic utility that can play across a variety of positions.

Will find it difficult to break into the premiership team immediately, but we should see him at some stage.

Averaged 16 disposals, four marks, three tackles, one goal and 69 points in the NAB League.

Won 24 and 20 disposals respectively in his last two games after failing to reach 20 in any of his previous five games.

Averaged 13 disposals and 64 points from the two trial games he played.

Plays like: Kyle Langford

Melbourne draftee Blake Howes. Picture: Twitter / @melbournefc

Corey Warner

PICK: 40

CLUB: Sydney Swans

PRICE: $212,000

POSITION: MID

Brother of Sydney’s Chad – a hard-running midfielder who has excellent endurance.

A different player to his brother, Corey is more of an outside runner. Could see him playing on the wing.

Played across three levels in 2021 – NAB AFL Under-18 Championships, WAFL Colts and WAFL.

Was most productive at Colts level – averaging 24 disposals, 15 uncontested possessions, three clearances, three tackles and 84 points.

Had a strong end to the season in the Colts – averaging 26 disposals, 20 uncontested possessions, three tackles and 87 points.

Plays like: Adam Cerra

Garrett McDonagh

PICK: 50

CLUB: Essendon

PRICE: $192,000

POSITION: DEF

A ready-made defender.

As a mature-age selection, you’d expect him to come straight into the Bombers defence.

Averaged 21 disposals, five marks, five intercept possessions, three tackles and 85 points for Richmond in the VFL.

Won at least 20 disposals in six of nine games.

Racked up a season-high 30 disposals and nine marks in his last match of the season.

Plays like: Jordan Dawson

Garrett McDonagh speaks to the media on November 29, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Greg Clark

PICK: 62

CLUB: West Coast Eagles

PRICE: $190,000

POSITION: MID