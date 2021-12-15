FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir has agreed to a contract extension until the end of 2024.

Longmuir was entering the last year of his initial three-year deal, but showed no hesitation in signing for an extra two seasons.

"I'm very humbled and very grateful for this opportunity," Longmuir said.

"This contract extension doesn’t really change my approach, it’s just nice to know that board and management are happy with the work I’m doing so far.

"This isn't my club, it’s everyone’s club and I’ve got to do the right thing by Fremantle and everyone who supports us. As senior coach, that is my aim and I’ll continue to do that."

The Dockers have finished 12th and 11th under Longmuir, but with one of the youngest lists in the League, there is a growing sense of optimism at the club.

"Our responsibility is to make sure we set up an environment where all of our players can be their best selves and reach their potential," Longmuir said.

"If we can do that, things do look very exciting, but there’s a lot of work that has to go into achieving our goals. We have to keep doing the work.

"I’m pleased with where we are at but not satisfied at all. We have to keep growing our culture and a lot of work to do with the way we play - every individual has a say in that."

