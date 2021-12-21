The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

AN EARLY Christmas present greeted AFL fans this week with AFL Fantasy launching for the 2022 season.

Coaches have started picking their squads and commissioners are getting their mates organised in leagues for another year of Fantasy fun.

Fantasy Classic overall champion in 2017 and 2018, Selby Lee-Steere, discusses his early thoughts on the salary cap game. He suggests that while there appears to be more money in the budget for the upcoming season, coaches may have to shift their thinking considering what he’s had to deal with in NBA Fantasy.

It's Fantasy Draft ranking season and Steve Fizz from the Draft Doctors makes the big call on what he would do with Pick No.1 if he had it.

Keeper Leagues were added to the game last season and Heff from The Keeper League Podcast discusses the ins and outs for leagues heading into year two.

Roy and Warnie have plenty of fun picking their initial squads and answering plenty of questions on the Christmas special episode of The Traders’ AFL Fantasy Podcast.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - Fantasy is open! Log in now at fantasy.afl.com.au to pick your team.

3:50 - Roy reveals who he picked first.

7:00 - Jason Horne-Francis and Nick Daicos would be a great M6 & M7 combo.

10:00 – Two-time winner Selby Lee-Steere gives his thoughts on the game following launch.

14:15 - Does the 'blueprint' change with the new salary cap?

18:00 - What to watch in the pre-season.

21:15 - Steve Fizz says that we have plenty of forwards to pick from for Draft.

23:55 - Why does Steve rank Tom Mitchell as his No.1 player?

26:30 - Who are some sleepers to consider on Draft day?

28:40 - Tips from Heff on nominating your keepers for your Keeper League.

34:30 - Well organised commissioners will keep records of their league for pick trading which is now possible in Fantasy Draft.

38:00 - Heff nominates his top five draftees to pick in your Keeper League.

46:00 - Is it wise to keep cash in your bank at round one?

48:15 - "You should stick to your never again list ... but I don't."

