ONE BONUS of finishing on the bottom of the AFL ladder is the fact you become the first cab off the rank for this year AFL Fantasy price reveals.

Although North Melbourne did finish last on the ladder, in terms for Fantasy, there certainly were some success stories.

Captain Jack Ziebell (DEF, $839,000) is only one of three defenders available this year who averaged 100+ thanks to a lightning start to the year. Ziebell was averaging 119 at round six after some massive scores of 139, 140 and 170.

After a dramatic turn of events, Hugh Greenwood (MID, $735,000) now finds himself at his third club. Greenwood and is coming off a career-high average of 96 and averaged more tackles than anyone else in 2021 with 8.7 a game.

Despite their win/loss record of 2021, the Kangaroos now have the No.1 rookie in the game and the No.1 defender in Aaron Hall… so what else can they produce in the year ahead?

Lock them in

As we all know, Aaron Hall (DEF, $914,000) had a phenomenal season averaging 109 for the year and is now the most expensive defender available. Amazingly, Hall had a slow start to the season where he averaged just 67 in his first four games. After that though, he averaged 119 for the remainder of the season and is therefore arguably under-priced.

Track their pre-season

Two of the hyped players from pre-season last year were Will Phillips (MID/FWD, $366,000) and Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $574,000). Although they only played 14 and 13 games respectively, they didn’t quite produce the numbers some would have hoped. Tom Powell was the pick of the two as he averaged 68, with a hot four week patch where he averaged 93. If Powell gets more midfield opportunities, he could take his game and Fantasy numbers to the next level.

North Melbourne's Tom Powell tackles Brisbane's Lachie Neale during round 14, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

As a forward, Tarryn Thomas (MID/FWD, $681,000) appears to be an easy selection in 2022. He finished last season like a freight train averaging 104 in his last six games. Priced at his season average of 81, there is still plenty of upside in the former No.8 draftee from 2018.

Bargain basement

From his 20-games in the SANFL, Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000) averaged an impressive 74. He scored 112 in the Preliminary Final off the back of 24 disposals and three goals. Expect this future star to debut in round one and even at the inflated price-tag, he’s worth every cent. Former No. 1 picks Sam Walsh and Matt Rowell were awesome in their debut seasons averaging 92 and 71 respectively, and Horne-Francis could easily do the same.

North Melbourne's Jason Horne-Francis poses at Adelaide Oval on November 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Draft sleeper

Do you remember what Jed Anderson (MID/FWD, $794,000) did in 2020 when he averaged 104? He opened round one from where he left off with 127 only to injury his ankle the next week. Anderson missed the next 14 weeks and went on the average just 80, a long way short of his best. As a forward, he’s one to watch on Draft day and a sneaky pick you can steal from your mates in the later rounds.

Custom stat star

If you love a player who goes in hard and wins the ball then look no further than Ben Cunnington (MID, $832,000). Only Clayton Oliver averaged more contested possessions than Cunnington in 2021. In your Draft league maybe reward these types of players and increase the value of this category.

Ben Cunnington shows his grunt against the Cats. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Although Todd Goldstein (RUC, $720,000) has been one of the best ruckmen over the last decade, with some saying the No.1 ruckman over that time, he’s not getting any younger. Goldstein turn 34 this season and is coming off an average of 86, his lowest return since 2012.

