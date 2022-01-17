Sydney players head out onto the field ahead of their round nine game against Collingwood in 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

After providing us with some of the seasons best cash cows, the Swans will look to continue their rise and a number of their players look capable of reflecting that from a Fantasy perspective.

Rarely is Fantasy easy, but thanks to the Swans last year there were a couple of really easy selections. Rookie sensation Errol Gulden (FWD, $609,000) was looking like a keeper at stages throughout the season, eventually averaging 73 after surpassing 90 on five occasions while Chad Warner (MID, $579,000) wasn’t far behind averaging 69 over the first 12 rounds which included three scores over 90.

>> See all the CLUB prices and positions by registering now for AFL Fantasy

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Lock them in

Jake Lloyd (DEF, $823,000) The ever reliable accumulator will no doubt do his thing across half back in 2022. He had a couple of uncharacteristically quiet games last season which resulted in his average dropping below triple figures for the first time in four years to 98. That could suggest he offers some value given his career high average of 114* the previous season and his average of 105 over the last six weeks of the season.

Track their pre-season

Callum Mills (MID, $922,000) The move we have all been waiting for finally arrived last year with the star Swan making the move to permanent midfielder and his numbers speak for themselves recording a career high average of 110 which included thumping scores of 142 and 152. He only dropped under 90 on two occasions, one of which was in round 23 after returning from injury.

Sydney's Callum Mills tackles Gold Coast's Will Powell during round 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual-position tempter

Justin McInerney (DEF/MID, $583,000) The third year Swan embraced a role change in the second half of the season and his scoring reflected that it was a success. Playing across the back line his marking game increased, taking hauls of 11 and 13 after the move and scoring over 95 on three occasions in that time. From round 16 he averaged 80 points per game which is ten more than he is priced at and a breakout is on the cards following the departure of Jordan Dawson.

Bargain basement

Matty Roberts (MID, $224,000) As mentioned earlier, the Swans are no longer a club to fear for not blooding youngsters. Roberts could be the man to lead the 2022 youth brigade after displaying the tough in-and-under footy that the Swans' recruiting staff love. He showed an amazing ability to find the footy in his three SANFL under 18 games, averaging 32 possessions and eight tackles for 149 points per game.

Matthew Roberts on his first day at Sydney training on November 30, 2021. Picture: sydneyswans.com.au

Draft sleeper

Peter Ladhams (RUC/FWD, $610,000) If you miss a ruck run in your Draft, you could do worse than a Tom Hickey (RUC, $690,000) and Ladhams handcuff. The former Power pinch hitter has shown the ability to score when given the number one ruck duties averaging 85 last year when recording over 20 hit outs.

Custom stat star

Lance Franklin (FWD, $590,000) It may be the superstars 18th year, but last season he showed he certainly isn’t past it. The big fella managed 17 games and kicked goals in all but one of them and multiples in 13 of them including two bags of four, a five and two sixes, so if your league love a goal, Buddy’s average of 70 fast becomes a premium again.

St Kilda's Callum Wilkie lays a tackle on Sydney's Lance Franklin during round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Buyer beware

Isaac Heeney (FWD, $639,000) As much as I love Heeney and the price tag is tempting at an average of 76, he comes with danger. We have seen him score like a premium in the past with three averages in the 90s but as we saw last year, he also has the ability to go missing. His price is where it is due to four scores under 50 which are hard to accept from a player we widely consider a premium.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.