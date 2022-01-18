Jordan De Goey during Collingwood official team photo shoot at the Holden Centre on March 9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Jordan De Goey will likely be offered a plea deal which downgrades his charges over an incident at a New York bar, a US court has heard.

The Collingwood midfielder-forward on Wednesday appeared, via video link from Melbourne, in a US court on assault charges.

The charges stem from an alleged assault at a Manhattan rooftop bar on October 30 last year. De Goey was stood down by Collingwood soon after the alleged incident.

De Goey has previously pleaded not guilty and the assault charges will now likely be downgraded to harassment.

Collingwood's Jordan De Goey celebrates a goal against Sydney in R9, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

On Wednesday, prosecutor Brendan Mahon told the court "the people are likely" to make a conditional offer of a plea deal for a harassment in the second degree assault charge.

De Goey's lawyer Jacob Kaplan told the court he needed more time to find a counselling program in Australia for the AFL player to participate in as part of any plea deal agreement.

Judge Anna Swern adjourned the case until January 28.

De Goey travelled to the US during the off-season to undergo an intensive fitness program at the W Training Facility in California in an attempt to capitalise on an outstanding end to the 2021 AFL season.

After returning to Australia on November 30, De Goey has been seeking alternative avenues to keep training as he is barred from attending Collingwood's headquarters.