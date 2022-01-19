SCOTT Pendlebury has set himself the task of mentoring Collingwood's next wave of AFL leaders this year after being appointed skipper for the ninth straight season.

Pendlebury is already Collingwood's longest-serving captain (183 matches) and he has played a club record 334 games for the Magpies since being drafted with pick No.5 in 2005.

He signed a two-year contract extension in October and is keen to help the club through its rebuild under new coach Craig McRae.

Words from @flybags4 as he announces Pendles as skipper for 2022: — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) January 19, 2022

“It is, and always has been, a great honour to lead the team and stand for everyone who loves the black and white,” Pendlebury said.

“But I’ve got added motivation this year, my ninth in the role, which is to assist the new coaching panel to develop what is a relatively young squad.

“There’s no shortage of strong and emerging leaders in our group and this year we’ll take the opportunity to further develop those players as future leaders and, as a group, we have a role to play in the education of something like 20 or 21 first, second or third year players.”

Pendlebury fractured his lower left leg during a pre-season session in December but he returned to training earlier this week.

The 34-year-old star midfielder suffered a similar fracture at the tail end of the 2021 campaign, and he had a plate inserted into his left leg after the training mishap last month.

Collingwood's Scott Pendlebury at training on November 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Pendlebury has won five best and fairest awards at Collingwood and been named an All-Australian six times during his decorated career.

He won the Norm Smith medal in Collingwood's triumph over St Kilda in the 2010 grand final replay.

But the Magpies face a long road back to success after finishing second last in 2021 with a woeful 6-16 record.

Coach Nathan Buckley quit in June, and McRae has since been entrusted to lead Collingwood back to their glory days.