The AFL congratulates the eight community leaders and outstanding contributors to Australian Football, who have been recognised in the Australia Day Honours today.

AFL Commission Chairman Richard Goyder said the game acknowledged all those across communities around Australia who were recognised for their service to others today, and said Australian football was delighted that a number of long-term volunteers and leaders within our game had also been honoured.

"The past two years have been incredibly difficult for Australians and so many of us have appreciated the efforts of those who look to support others first, and see what they can do assist those around them. Australian football and clubs across the country have needed people prepared to make a contribution and our game has been able to come through this difficult period because of people like those who have been deservedly recognised in the Australia Day Honours," Mr Goyder said.

“Community football is the base of our game, and I’m delighted that fantastic servants of our clubs are being honoured for the thousands of hours they have committed to a club and a sport they love, and to provide a pathway for those who wish to be part of something bigger than themselves.

"The 2022 Australia Day Honours recognise people within our game who have provided lifetimes of service to junior football for girls and boys, club football, state league and AFL clubs, umpiring and umpire coaching, and the preservation of our game's history.

"Congratulations and thank you to each of these wonderful servants of our game.”

2022 Australia Day Honours with a contribution to Australian Football:

Recipient of the AM

Helene Bender OAM (service to community health, education, not-for-profit and sporting organisations, including senior Geelong Cats FC Board Roles);

Ian Nosworthy (service to the law, with former Sturt FC senior roles).



Recipient of the OAM

Anthony Boyce (service to Australian rules football across the Victorian amateurs);

Barbara Cullen (service to the heritage of Australian rules football as an historian and author);

Tasma Lapham (service to Australian rules football with North Launceston FC);

Shirley Rixon (service to Australian rules football in the Sapphire Coast Region and with Tathra Sea Eagles FC);

Rowan Sawers (service to Australian rules football as an AFL umpire and to umpire coaching);

Jenny Williams (service to women’s sport and sports psychology, including roles at Port Adelaide FC).