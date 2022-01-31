OUTGOING North Melbourne president Ben Buckley has revealed he will leave his post earlier than expected, saying the time is right for Dr Sonja Hood to take the reins.

In a letter to North Melbourne members, Buckley said it was not a decision he took lightly, but he felt the time was right for Hood to take over.

"I'll continue in the role until March and retire six months ahead of completing my ninth year on the board. That will mean I'm just short of completing the maximum three terms on the board," Buckley said.

"For those of you who may not know Sonja, she is as North Melbourne as anyone I've met. She watched the Kangas from the terraces at Arden St as a little girl and has closely followed the ups and downs of the club ever since ... I couldn't think of a better person to take the club into the next phase of our future."

Dr Sonja Hood in 2018. Picture: nmfc.com.au

Buckley said he was confident in the club's direction after it became debt free for the for the first time in almost four decades last year, and it was now about to embark on an $8m extension of Arden St and play a "major role" in the Arden Urban Renewal project.



"On-field, our AFLW team has started the year in fine style, winning three of our first four matches under coach Darren Crocker and captain Emma Kearney. And our AFL team is building something really special under coach David Noble and skipper Jack Ziebell. Our fans are optimistic about the prospects of both teams, with great justification," he said.



Hood was the CEO of The Huddle (North Melbourne's not-for-profit community arm that works with young people to help them feel socially included) for five years from 2010-15. She was elected to the board in 2019.