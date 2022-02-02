GEELONG has been dealt a double blow with Gryan Miers and recruit Jon Ceglar both undergoing surgery.

Miers suffered a syndesmosis injury to his left ankle at training last week and the Cats have not put a timeline on his return to training.

The 22-year-old was restricted to 15 matches last year after suffering a fractured right fibula and then copping a knock to the same leg later in the season.

He returned to feature in the Cats' three finals, but appears now in a race against time to prove his fitness for round one.

Teammate Patrick Dangerfield underwent surgery on a similar injury last year and was sidelined for eight weeks.

Gryan Miers at the Cats' team photo day on February 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We reviewed the scans and considered all possible options before determining that surgery was required," Geelong’s general manager of football Simon Lloyd said.

"As we have seen with this type of injury, it is difficult to outline a return date, as everyone heals and rehabs differently. Gryan will undertake his rehabilitation diligently and professionally to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, ruckman Ceglar underwent an arthroscopy on his right knee after a training mishap, but the former Hawk is expected to make a quick recovery.

"Jonathon’s surgery addresses a minor knee issue, and the expectation is that he will make a quick recovery," Lloyd said.