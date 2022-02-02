THERE were emotional scenes during Wednesday's training session at Arden St Oval as the Kangaroos squad was treated to a surprise visit from club great Ben Cunnington.

Cunnington delighted his teammates and coach David Noble by joining the squad after undergoing a nine-week course of chemotherapy to treat a secondary cancer.

“I’ve finished my course of treatment and was feeling well enough to drop in and say g’day.



I’ve had such amazing support from everyone at the club and I can’t thank them enough.”



Cunnington, who has played 227 games for the club, had surgery in July after the discovery of a testicular tumour. A routine post-surgery medical check-up detected the secondary cancer in November.

He is receiving the club's full support as he continues his journey towards a full recovery.