Bombers development coach Alex Rance and Aaron Francis during Essendon's pre-season session on November 10, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

- Can THIS Blue be THAT defender? 'I just don't think he's desperate enough'

- When Chris Tarrant moved to defence 'he was a revelation'

- Alastair Lynch, Cale Hooker and Brodie Mihocek went from defenders to forwards

- Demon dynasty? Max Gawn has seen too much pain to waste an opportunity

- 'The sky's still the limit for Oscar Allen'

- Callum Mills the captain: The move into the midfield has worked wonders

- Damo: 'I still have a belief that we're going to see Alex Rance in an AFL game again'

In this episode ...

0:00 – Mitch McGovern goes back to go forward

1:48 – There are some defenders who started in attack who McGovern can learn from

3:51 – The players who went the other way: starting in defence and going forward

4:46 – Melbourne players eye a dynasty

7:21 – How difficult back-to-back flags are to achieve

9:23 – Oscar Allen might have more continuity in 2022

11:59 – The Eagles 'generation change' with their leadership

13:00 – Callum Mills becomes a co-captain of the Swans

14:20 – Which AFL players could follow Lauren Jackson's lead and come out of retirement?