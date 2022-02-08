HAWTHORN has locked away another key part of its defence with Jack Scrimshaw extending his stay for another two years until at least the end of 2024.

The 23-year-old is coming off a career-best season in 2021 where he averaged 20.6 disposals and 6.4 marks per game in his 20 matches.

The news comes just a day after the club announced the re-signing of Denver Grainger-Barras.

Scrimshaw, who was traded to the Hawks from Gold Coast at the end of 2018, said he was 'really proud' to put pen to paper on a new deal.

"I absolutely love the club. Ever since I got here, the club has been more than welcoming and I've developed some really strong relationships," he told the Hawks website.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what the next few years holds and seeing if we can make finals."

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Scrimshaw opens door with this passage Jack Scrimshaw keeps charging forward after setting up the play and receives the footy back for a great goal

Hawks list boss Mark McKenzie said the deal was a deserved reward for Scrimshaw, who won the club's most improved player award in 2020.

"Last year we saw Scrim take on greater responsibility, elevating himself as a key utility who is capable of being a damaging defender yet also having the ability to move up the ground and impact," McKenzie said.

"He played every game except two, and not only did his performance improve throughout his 2021 campaign, but so did his leadership."

*opposition team kicks it*



*Jack Scrimshaw marks it*



It happened 47 times this year. Watch all 47 here. ? pic.twitter.com/XaXPX1gwr5 — Hawthorn FC (@HawthornFC) October 2, 2021

Scrimshaw was taken by the Suns with pick No.7 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft but managed only four games across two seasons.

"I feel like it was a good move for me (to join Hawthorn). The support network around me has allowed me to just go out there and prove myself and play some consistent footy," he said.

"I still feel like I've got plenty of growth left in me but this is the right place for me to make sure I maximise my potential."