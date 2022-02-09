IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Why Richmond could have 'the recruit of the year'

- 'The highest profile recruit' is Adam Cerra but Tim O'Brien and Jon Ceglar, could have prominent impact

- 'There are again injury concerns pertaining to Charlie Dixon and Orazio Fantasia'

- Port's huge prelim final loss puts on the pressure is a 'massive burden to carry'

- 'It's certainly getting to that stage where it's make or break for Ken Hinkley'

- This players is a tease and 'tease only'

- The 'enormous upside' of Mitch Georgiades

- Can Jason Horne-Francis have a huge impact immediately? Sam Walsh is the comparison

In this episode ...

1:45 – The early favourite to be the recruit of the year

2:47 – 'The highest profile recruit'

3:54 – Diamonds in the rough

5:36 – George Hewett could be a massive help

7:58 – Port Adelaide have availability issues in their forward line

9:45 – Is Ken Hinkley under pressure this season?

11:36 – Port Adelaide's interesting forward mix

13:58 – Mitch Georgiages will be central to Port's fortunes in 2022

14:45 – North Melbourne gets excited over Jason Horne-Francis