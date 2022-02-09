IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- Why Richmond could have 'the recruit of the year'
- 'The highest profile recruit' is Adam Cerra but Tim O'Brien and Jon Ceglar, could have prominent impact
- 'There are again injury concerns pertaining to Charlie Dixon and Orazio Fantasia'
- Port's huge prelim final loss puts on the pressure is a 'massive burden to carry'
- 'It's certainly getting to that stage where it's make or break for Ken Hinkley'
- This players is a tease and 'tease only'
- The 'enormous upside' of Mitch Georgiades
- Can Jason Horne-Francis have a huge impact immediately? Sam Walsh is the comparison
In this episode ...
1:45 – The early favourite to be the recruit of the year
2:47 – 'The highest profile recruit'
3:54 – Diamonds in the rough
5:36 – George Hewett could be a massive help
7:58 – Port Adelaide have availability issues in their forward line
9:45 – Is Ken Hinkley under pressure this season?
11:36 – Port Adelaide's interesting forward mix
13:58 – Mitch Georgiages will be central to Port's fortunes in 2022
14:45 – North Melbourne gets excited over Jason Horne-Francis