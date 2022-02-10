Will Schofield with high-flying Eagle Liam Ryan ahead of West Coast's clash with Richmond at Optus Stadium in 2021. Picture: Getty Images

THE ULTIMATE for most AFL players is to finish their career with a premiership medal around their neck. Will Schofield achieved that in 2018 but is hunting more silverware with his AFL Fantasy team, Schoey's BackChat.

Schofield has been playing Fantasy footy with his school mates since 2003.

The highlight of his 20 seasons playing the game, besides the multiple flags he’s won against his mates, was finishing second overall for round 14 last year.

While he may not have racked up huge scores in his 194 career games, he has a keen eye for talent in both Fantasy Classic and Draft. Schofield chats about which team mates got into playing Fantasy football when he was at the Eagles and which Docker he took with his first pick in a recent draft league.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

For more from Schofield, check out the BackChat podcast and sign up to his Fantasy Classic league.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this week’s episode …

0:45 - The highlight of Will's Fantasy career was finishing second for a week.

2:50 - Hear about the history of the league dating back to 2003.



5:30 - Is it possible for Andrew Gaff to be a 110 guy again?



7:45 - At this stage of the season, it's just an auto-fill team for Will.



10:10 - Which team will slow the ball down in defence and see their defenders rack up more points?



12:40 - Will justifies taking Sean Darcy with his first round pick in the Mock Draft for the upcoming Draft Kit.



17:00 - "This isn't my first rodeo".

20:05 - Hear about the success of the Backchat 2.0 podcast.

23:30 - Will has a big prize for the winner of his AFL Fantasy Classic league.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.