BRISBANE has locked in veteran Daniel Rich to the end of 2023 after the defender's career-best season last year.

Rich signed a one-year extension in April last season tying him to the Lions until the end of 2022, when he would have again been eligible for free agent status.

But as AFL.com.au revealed this week in its exclusive list of the AFL's free agents this season, Rich has been taken off the table after inking a one-year extension.

It comes off the back of Rich's first Therabody AFL All-Australian guernsey of his career, with the defender reaching the mark as a 31-year-old in his 13th season.

He played 24 games last year as the Lions made the semi-finals, with the damaging left-footer averaging 26 disposals and eight rebound 50s.

The Lions have six free agents this season, headlined by key defender Darcy Gardiner and versatile tall Dan McStay, who both hit free agency for the first time in their respective careers.

Captain Dayne Zorko and the reliable Ryan Lester will also become free agents at the end of the season, as will Mitch Robinson, who retains free agency status every time he falls out of contract after joining the Lions as a delisted free agent from Carlton.

Cam Ellis-Yolmen would also qualify as a free agent after crossing from Adelaide, but has been placed on Brisbane's inactive list after not meeting the AFL's COVID-19 vaccination requirements.