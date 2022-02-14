IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

- Toby Nankervis appointment to skipper is a 'massive surprise…it came as a real shock'

- 'They love him as a person, they love the way he carries himself on and off-field'

- Co-captains, yes or no? Damo reveals his thoughts on joint appointments

- The Saint who wants to impact like Clayton Oliver, Darcy Parish - 'he's always had the talent'

- The secret's out: this Bullldog forward is going to be 'anything'

- 'Most clubs would take him with the first pick'

In this episode ...

0:00 – One Tigers' captain was expected, one was a surprise

2:51 – The merits of co-captaincy

4:39 – Ruck skippers are 'back in vogue'

6:06 –Toby Nankervis was a 'shrewd' trade for the Tigers back in 2016

7:00 – The frustrated player watching Clayton Oliver and Darcy Parish from afar

9:52 – What impact Jade Gresham might have in 2022

11:54 – Comparing the draft classes of 2017 and 2018

13:49 – The top 10 players from the 2017 draft have a lot of promise

15:12 – The impressive depth within that draft class