PICKING the highest-earning cash cows is an important part of playing Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic, but for Keeper Leagues in Fantasy Draft, they can help set you up for a dynasty.
Keeper leagues were introduced last season to the AFL Fantasy platform. In this format of Fantasy Draft, coaches will draft their squad and have the ability to keep players from one season to another. Keeper (or dynasty) fantasy leagues are popular among different sports around the world, and some have been running for decades.
The key for sustained success is making sure you’ve got the best kids coming through who will be stars of the future.
Collingwood’s Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000) is the most selected player in Fantasy Classic and will be hot property in keeper leagues. The fourth selection in last year’s NAB AFL Draft averaged 136 Fantasy points from his five games in the NAB League to have the highest 2021 average of all draftees.
It’s not just his Fantasy game that’s going to see him get picked up across Fantasy leagues this year. The father-son selection is a good chance to play in round one and the Pies have already suggested Daicos would be playing a half-back and midfield role. Music to the ears of many as this likely to be Fantasy friendly.
NAB League scores can be a guide as to see how the new draft class perform against their peers, state league scores can often be a truer representation. No, the points may not correlate when they play up a level in the AFL, but it can indicate whether they are an accumulator in their given role.
Similarly, No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000) played at state level, representing South Adelaide in the SANFL.
Although he doesn’t make the top 25 averaging draftee table below, the new Roo averaged 74 Fantasy points from 20 games for the Panthers as an 18-year-old which should hold him in good stead for his debut season.
Horne-Francis was outstanding in the SANFL preliminary final against Glenelg, finishing with 24 disposals, three goals and 112 points.
Panthers teammate Matty Roberts (MID, $224,000) also had senior experience, averaging 51 points from seven games with a two-goal game in the preliminary final for 74 points. The Swans have been known to play their kids, so he’s one to watch.
Junior scoring has long been a metric Fantasy coaches use to help justify selections. While there isn’t always a correlation, it’s some data that you can use to help make your calls in Fantasy Classic and while you’re adding kids to your Fantasy Draft keeper league.
The upcoming practice matches and AAMI Community Series games will shed some light on how the newbies will shape up and who could be looking at making a debut this year.
Download the Official Draft Kit compiled by The Traders for numbers of all draftees in both the national and rookie drafts from their primary competitions.
Top 25 averaging Draftees
|
Player (Pick)
|
Club
|
Position
|
Classic Price
|
Primary Comp.
|
Fantasy
|
Games
|
Nick Daicos (4)
|
COLL
|
MID
|
$284,000
|
NAB League
|
136
|
5
|
Connor MacDonald (26)
|
HAW
|
MID
|
$240,000
|
NAB League
|
121
|
4
|
Greg Clark (62)
|
WCE
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
WAFL
|
114
|
19
|
Neil Erasmus (10)
|
FREM
|
MID
|
$272,000
|
WAFL Colts
|
111
|
4
|
Charlie Constable (63)
|
GCS
|
MID
|
$513,000
|
VFL
|
111
|
9
|
Josh Ward (7)
|
HAW
|
MID
|
$278,000
|
NAB League
|
108
|
5
|
Jake Soligo (36)
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
$220,000
|
NAB League
|
105
|
7
|
Jase Burgoyne (60)
|
PA
|
DEF/MID
|
$190,000
|
SANFL U-18
|
105
|
8
|
Hugh Jackson (55)
|
PA
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
SANFL U-18
|
104
|
16
|
Angus Sheldrick (18)
|
SYD
|
MID
|
$256,000
|
WAFL Colts
|
103
|
9
|
Arlo Draper (45)
|
COLL
|
MID
|
$202,000
|
SANFL U-18
|
102
|
9
|
James Willis (32)
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
$228,000
|
SANFL U-18
|
101
|
12
|
Harvey Harrison (52)
|
COLL
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
SANFL U-18
|
101
|
17
|
Joshua Rachele (6)
|
ADEL
|
MID/FWD
|
$280,000
|
NAB League
|
99
|
4
|
Zac Taylor (44)
|
ADEL
|
MID
|
$204,000
|
NAB League
|
99
|
7
|
Mitchell Knevitt (25)
|
GEEL
|
MID
|
$242,000
|
NAB League
|
96
|
9
|
Ben Hobbs (13)
|
ESS
|
MID
|
$266,000
|
NAB League
|
95
|
6
|
Matthew Johnson (21)
|
FREM
|
MID
|
$250,000
|
WAFL Colts
|
94
|
6
|
Taj Woewodin (65)
|
MELB
|
MID
|
$190,000
|
WAFL Colts
|
94
|
15
|
Brady Hough (31)
|
WCE
|
MID
|
$230,000
|
WAFL Colts
|
92
|
11
|
Finn Callaghan (3)
|
GWS
|
MID
|
$286,000
|
NAB League
|
89
|
6
|
Cooper Murley (49)
|
COLL
|
MID/FWD
|
$194,000
|
SANFL U-18
|
88
|
4
|
Jack Williams (57)
|
WCE
|
RUC/FWD
|
$190,000
|
WAFL Colts
|
88
|
15
|
Joshua Goater (22)
|
NM
|
MID
|
$248,000
|
NAB League
|
85
|
7
|
Garrett McDonagh (50)
|
ESS
|
DEF
|
$192,000
|
VFL
|
85
|
9
