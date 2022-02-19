PICKING the highest-earning cash cows is an important part of playing Toyota AFL Fantasy Classic, but for Keeper Leagues in Fantasy Draft, they can help set you up for a dynasty.

Keeper leagues were introduced last season to the AFL Fantasy platform. In this format of Fantasy Draft, coaches will draft their squad and have the ability to keep players from one season to another. Keeper (or dynasty) fantasy leagues are popular among different sports around the world, and some have been running for decades.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The key for sustained success is making sure you’ve got the best kids coming through who will be stars of the future.

Collingwood’s Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000) is the most selected player in Fantasy Classic and will be hot property in keeper leagues. The fourth selection in last year’s NAB AFL Draft averaged 136 Fantasy points from his five games in the NAB League to have the highest 2021 average of all draftees.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

It’s not just his Fantasy game that’s going to see him get picked up across Fantasy leagues this year. The father-son selection is a good chance to play in round one and the Pies have already suggested Daicos would be playing a half-back and midfield role. Music to the ears of many as this likely to be Fantasy friendly.

FANTASY FREAKO'S ROOKIE NOTES 22 cash cows to keep tabs on

NAB League scores can be a guide as to see how the new draft class perform against their peers, state league scores can often be a truer representation. No, the points may not correlate when they play up a level in the AFL, but it can indicate whether they are an accumulator in their given role.

Over the years, Fantasy Classic coaches have looked at mature age recruits as their cash cows. Like Daicos, WAFL star Greg Clark (MID, $190,000) could make an impact when he makes his debut for the Eagles. Keep an eye on how he progresses after sustaining an injury that saw his arm in a sling following the intra-club match.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The 24-year-old had a fantastic season for Subiaco, averaging 28 disposals and 114 Fantasy points. He recorded 26 disposals, six marks, two goals and a whopping 14 tackles in the WAFL Grand Final to collect him 155 Fantasy points.

Similarly, No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000) played at state level, representing South Adelaide in the SANFL.

Jason Horne-Francis during a North Melbourne pre-season session at Arden Street Oval on January 21, 2022. Picture: nmfc.com.au

Although he doesn’t make the top 25 averaging draftee table below, the new Roo averaged 74 Fantasy points from 20 games for the Panthers as an 18-year-old which should hold him in good stead for his debut season.

Horne-Francis was outstanding in the SANFL preliminary final against Glenelg, finishing with 24 disposals, three goals and 112 points.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Panthers teammate Matty Roberts (MID, $224,000) also had senior experience, averaging 51 points from seven games with a two-goal game in the preliminary final for 74 points. The Swans have been known to play their kids, so he’s one to watch.

Junior scoring has long been a metric Fantasy coaches use to help justify selections. While there isn’t always a correlation, it’s some data that you can use to help make your calls in Fantasy Classic and while you’re adding kids to your Fantasy Draft keeper league.

The upcoming practice matches and AAMI Community Series games will shed some light on how the newbies will shape up and who could be looking at making a debut this year.

Download the Official Draft Kit compiled by The Traders for numbers of all draftees in both the national and rookie drafts from their primary competitions.

FANTASY DRAFT KIT Click here to download your draft bible

Top 25 averaging Draftees

Player (Pick) Club Position Classic Price Primary Comp. Fantasy Games Nick Daicos (4) COLL MID $284,000 NAB League 136 5 Connor MacDonald (26) HAW MID $240,000 NAB League 121 4 Greg Clark (62) WCE MID $190,000 WAFL 114 19 Neil Erasmus (10) FREM MID $272,000 WAFL Colts 111 4 Charlie Constable (63) GCS MID $513,000 VFL 111 9 Josh Ward (7) HAW MID $278,000 NAB League 108 5 Jake Soligo (36) ADEL MID $220,000 NAB League 105 7 Jase Burgoyne (60) PA DEF/MID $190,000 SANFL U-18 105 8 Hugh Jackson (55) PA MID $190,000 SANFL U-18 104 16 Angus Sheldrick (18) SYD MID $256,000 WAFL Colts 103 9 Arlo Draper (45) COLL MID $202,000 SANFL U-18 102 9 James Willis (32) GEEL MID $228,000 SANFL U-18 101 12 Harvey Harrison (52) COLL MID $190,000 SANFL U-18 101 17 Joshua Rachele (6) ADEL MID/FWD $280,000 NAB League 99 4 Zac Taylor (44) ADEL MID $204,000 NAB League 99 7 Mitchell Knevitt (25) GEEL MID $242,000 NAB League 96 9 Ben Hobbs (13) ESS MID $266,000 NAB League 95 6 Matthew Johnson (21) FREM MID $250,000 WAFL Colts 94 6 Taj Woewodin (65) MELB MID $190,000 WAFL Colts 94 15 Brady Hough (31) WCE MID $230,000 WAFL Colts 92 11 Finn Callaghan (3) GWS MID $286,000 NAB League 89 6 Cooper Murley (49) COLL MID/FWD $194,000 SANFL U-18 88 4 Jack Williams (57) WCE RUC/FWD $190,000 WAFL Colts 88 15 Joshua Goater (22) NM MID $248,000 NAB League 85 7 Garrett McDonagh (50) ESS DEF $192,000 VFL 85 9

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.