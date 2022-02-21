The Traders are back with another podcast. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast’s Harry Edwards is the best AFL Fantasy player in the competition … but not for his efforts on field.

The 21-year-old stormed home to finish eighth overall in AFL Fantasy Classic for 2021, collecting plenty of bragging rights among his peers.

Although he picked himself as a cash cow last year and had a few of his teammates in his side, Edwards won’t be picking them this pre-season … and it’s not because he is worried about playing favourites.

"I honestly don’t think any of them are Fantasy relevant."

Edwards hasn’t ruled out picking some Eagles if they show they’re worthy, especially if any bargain players are named. He will be studying the practice matches and AAMI Community Series games in the lead up to round one with a focus on looking at roles, specifically for the rookies.

In this week’s episode …

1:30 - Midfield rotations, including centre bounce attendances, is one of the keys to watch for in the practice matches this week.

5:15 - Mitch Duncan has a calf concern and raises some issues for Fantasy Draft.

9:00 - After making the leadership group, Roy has locked in Caleb Serong.

13:10 - Maybe Dayne Zorko won't gain DEF status.

17:00 - There's mixed mail on Dustin Martin.

20:05 - After finishing eighth overall last, year, Harry Edwards joins the podcast.

23:30 - Harry is avoiding midpricers down back, but is backing in James Sicily.

28:00 - Tips on what to look for in the scratch matches.

31:10 - Roy has removed Jake Lloyd from his team.

36:45 - There could be a few rookies coming through which could dictate DEF structure.

39:00 - After Whitfield, Crisp and Lloyd, you can throw a blanket over the next group of premiums.

44:30 - George Hewett is in five per cent of teams.

50:10 - James, coach of Gorringes and Lemmens, finished third overall and had the highest team value last year.

54:35 - James Sicily and Wayne Milera are James' D4 and D5.

58:45 - A wing role may sound good in theory, but could it limit Jordan Dawson's output?

Questions from social media

1:06:10 - Could it be Wil Powell season?

1:09:20 - Could you pick Jayden Short over Whitfield?

1:11:30 - Brayden Preuss: yes or no?

