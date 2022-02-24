A HOST of new faces will be out to impress in Friday's bumper practice match schedule, with gun Collingwood draftee Nick Daicos and new Docker Jordan Clark among those who will ramp up their preparations for round one.

There will be several noticeable absentees, however, when 10 clubs hold their first competitive hit-outs, with Adelaide recruit Jordan Dawson and Fremantle star Sean Darcy set to miss.

Darcy will be sidelined with a thumb injury that was revealed on Wednesday when he took to the track in a small brace on his left hand. He was absent from Thursday's session.

He'll miss the clash with West Coast, which kicks off at Mineral Resources Park at 4.40pm AWST, with Clark and Will Brodie set to be unveiled by the Dockers.

Will Brodie at Fremantle training on January 12, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

The injury-hit Eagles have named train-on players Tyler Keitel, Hugh Dixon, Toby McQuilkin and Tom Blechynden as they look to fill what could be three vacant list spots at the NAB AFL Pre-Season Rookie Draft.

Prized draftee Campbell Chesser has been named after an eye-catching first pre-season, while star midfielder Elliot Yeo could play after emerging from a managed block of training this summer, and Willie Rioli will make his long-awaited return to competitive action.

Brisbane will get a look at the midfield potential of young forwards Cam Rayner and Zac Bailey in its clash against Adelaide at Metricon Stadium at 10am AEST.

Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale will also play after a standout summer, with key forward Joe Daniher, draftee Darcy Wilmot, and former Geelong ruckman Darcy Fort named in the 25-man team.

Adelaide will welcome back star midfielder Matt Crouch after a long battle with hip and groin injuries, with exciting draftees Josh Rachele and Jake Saligo named.

Matt Crouch in action at Adelaide training on February 18, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Young midfielder Luke Pedlar has been named in a team that will be missing captain Rory Sloane and classy recruit Dawson.

Port Adelaide will wheel out several big guns for its clash against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium at 2pm, with Brownlow medallist Ollie Wines selected in a 30-man squad that includes its best available line-up.

Draftee Josh Sinn has been named and can push for an early debut along with young midfielder Jackson Mead, who has impressed this pre-season. Injured pair Orazio Fantasia (knee) and Charlie Dixon (ankle) will not play.

The Suns have named ex-Tiger Mabior Chol in the absence of injured key forward Ben King, while young gun Matt Rowell will also play.

Pick No.5 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, Mac Andrew, has not been named in the 27-man team, while former Geelong ball-winner Charlie Constable and young midfielder/forward Elijah Hollands will also miss, along with co-captain Jarrod Witts.

Hawthorn could unveil all four of its new recruits from the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, headlined by tough midfielder Josh Ward, in its clash against Collingwood at Morwell Recreation Reserve at 4pm AEDT.

Hawthorn's No.7 draft pick Josh Ward poses for a photo on November 25, 2021. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Sam Butler, Connor Macdonald and Jai Serong are also named in a 45-man squad that includes nine top-up players from Box Hill.

Young defender Denver Grainger-Barras and comeback star James Sicily have been named, with Changkuoth Jiath, Will Day and Chad Wingard among the notable absentees.

Collingwood's 46-man squad does not contain Jordan De Goey, who is recovering from broken ribs and hopeful of returning for the AAMI Community Series clash against GWS on March 6. Jeremy Howe and Jordan Roughead will also miss.

The two sides have agreed to play six periods with a host of VFL top-up players set to feature.

Pick No.3 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, Finn Callaghan, has been named by Greater Western Sydney for the evening clash against Sydney at Lavington Sports Ground.

Important trio Toby Greene, Jacob Hopper and Sam Taylor will all be missing, while recruit Jarrod Brander will have a chance to impress in attack.

The Swans have a near full-strength side with Lance Franklin and recruit Peter Ladhams set to feature, while Callum Mills is missing.

Friday, February 25



Brisbane v Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 10am AEST

BRISBANE

3. Joe Daniher, 4. Callum Ah Chee, 5. Mitch Robinson, 6. Hugh McCluggage, 7. Jarrod Berry, 9. Lachie Neale, 10. Daniel Rich, 11. Lincoln McCarthy, 12. Nakia Cockatoo, 14. James Madden, 16. Cameron Rayner, 17. Jarryd Lyons, 20. Jaxon Prior, 22. Harry Sharp, 23. Charles Cameron, 24. Marcus Adams, 25. Daniel McStay, 27. Darcy Gardiner, 31. Harris Andrews, 32. Darcy Fort, 33. Zac Bailey, 37. Brandon Starcevich, 43. Noah Answerth, 44. Darcy Wilmot, 46. Oscar Mcinerney

Notable absentees: Deven Robertson, Dayne Zorko, Keidean Coleman, Eric Hipwood, Rhys Mathieson

ADELAIDE

1. Chayce Jones, 2. Ben Keays, 5. Matt Crouch, 6. Jackson Hately, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 8. Josh Rachele, 10. Luke Pedlar, 14. Jake Soligo, 15. Brayden Cook, 16. Luke Brown, 20. Mitchell Hinge, 21. Sam Berry, 23. Shane McAdam, 25. Ned McHenry, 26. Harry Schoenberg, 28. Nick Murray, 29. Rory Laird, 31. James Rowe, 32. Darcy Fogarty, 36. Andrew McPherson, 38. Lachlan Sholl, 40. Ben Davis, 41. Jordon Butts, 43. Reilly O'Brien, 45. Kieran Strachan

Notable absentees: Fischer McAsey, Rory Sloane, Paul Seedsman, Jordan Dawson, Taylor Walker, Wayne Milera, Brodie Smith, Tom Doedee

Gold Coast v Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium, 2pm AEST

GOLD COAST

1. Mabior Chol, 2. Rory Atkins, 4. Brandon Ellis, 5. Alex Davies, 6. Alex Sexton, 7. Nick Holman, 8. Brayden Fiorini, 9. Ben Ainsworth, 10. Charles Ballard, 11. Touk Miller, 14. Lachlan Weller, 15. Noah Anderson, 17. Oleg Markov, 18. Matthew Rowell, 19. Joshua Corbett, 20. Jeremy Sharp, 22. Izak Rankine, 23. Sean Lemmens, 24. David Swallow, 25. Samuel Collins, 26. Samuel Flanders, 27. Wil Powell, 30. Levi Casboult, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 44. Darcy Macpherson, 46. Caleb Graham, 49. Ned Moyle

Notable absentees: Jack Bowes, Sam Day, Jack Lukosius, Rory Thompson, Jarrod Witts, Mac Andrew, Charlie Constable, Ben King, Elijah Hollands

PORT ADELAIDE

1. Tom Jonas, 2. Sam Powell-Pepper, 3. Ryan Burton, 4. Todd Marshall, 5. Dan Houston, 6. Steven Motlop, 7. Xavier Duursma, 8. Josh Sinn, 9. Robbie Gray, 10. Travis Boak, 11. Jeremy Finlayson, 12. Trent McKenzie, 15. Karl Amon, 16. Ollie Wines, 17. Tom Clurey, 18. Zak Butters, 19. Mitch Georgiades, 20. Connor Rozee, 21. Aliir Aliir, 25. Sam Hayes, 26. Riley Bonner, 28. Willem Drew, 29. Scott Lycett, 31. Sam Skinner, 32. Sam Mayes, 33. Darcy Byrne-Jones, 34. Lachie Jones, 41. Jed McEntee, 44. Jackson Mead, 45. Martin Frederick

Notable absentees: Orazio Fantasia, Miles Bergman, Charlie Dixon, Kane Farrell, Trent Dumont

Collingwood v Hawthorn at Morwell Recreation Reserve, 4pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

1. Patrick Lipinski, 3. Josh Daicos, 4. Brodie Grundy 5. Jamie Elliott, 6. Tyler Brown, 7. Isaac Quaynor, 8. Trent Bianco, 9. John Noble, 10. Scott Pendlebury, 11 Sam Glover (VFL), 12. Tom Wilson, 13. Taylor Adams, 14. Darcy Cameron, 15. Nathan Kreuger 16. Oliver Henry, 17. Callum Brown, 18. Finlay Macrae, 19. Arlo Draper, 20. Will Kelly, 21. Trey Ruscoe, 22. Steele Sidebottom, 23. Jack Madgen, 24. Caleb Poulter, 25. Jack Crisp, 26. Reef McInnes, 27. Cooper Murley, 28. Nathan Murphy, 29. Liam McMahon, 30. Darcy Moore, 31. Beau McCreery, 32. Will Hoskin-Elliott, 33. Jack Ginnivan, 34. Isaac Chugg, 35. Nick Daicos, 36. Harvey Harrison, 37. Brayden Maynard, 38. Campbell Hustwaite (VFL), 39. Aiden Begg, 40. Ash Johnson, 41. Brody Mihocek, 43. Charlie Dean, 44. Jacob Booth (VFL), 45. Michael Hartley (VFL), 46. Mason Cox, 47. Callan Wellings (VFL), 60. Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (VFL)

Notable absentees: Jordan De Goey, Jordan Roughead, Jeremy Howe

HAWTHORN

1. Harry Morrison, 2. Mitchell Lewis, 3. Tom Mitchell, 5. James Worpel, 6. James Sicily, 7. Ben McEvoy, 8. Sam Frost, 10. Jaeger O’Meara, 11. Conor Nash, 13. Dylan Moore, 14. Jack Scrimshaw, 15. Blake Hardwick, 16. Lachlan Bramble, 17. Daniel Howe, 18. Max Lynch, 19. Jack Gunston, 21. Tom Phillips, 23. Jacob Koschitzke, 24. Denver Grainger-Barras, 25. Joshua Ward, 26. Liam Shiels, 27. Ned Long, 28. Kyle Hartigan, 29. Jai Serong, 30. Sam Butler, 31. Conor Macdonald, 32. Finn Maginness, 33. Tyler Brockman, 34. Fionn O’Hara, 36. Callum Porter (VFL), 37. Ned Reeves, 38. Vincent Adduci (VFL), 39. Emerson Jeka, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 42. Ed Phillips (BH), 43. Jack Saunders, 44. Jai Newcombe, 45. Jackson Callow, 50. Fergus Greene (VFL), 51. James Parsons (VFL), 52. Luis D’angelo (VFL), 53. Mitchell Sruk (VFL), 54. Lachlan Wynd (VFL), 55. James Blanck (VFL), 56. Jaylon Thorpe (VFL)

Notable absentees: Jarman Impey, Changkuoth Jiath, Will Day, Chad Wingard, Luke Breust

Sydney v GWS Giants at Lavington Sports Ground, 6pm AEDT

SYDNEY

1. Chad Warner, 2. Hayden Mclean, 3. Dylan Stephens, 4. Ryan Clarke, 5. Isaac Heeney, 6. Logan Mcdonald, 7. Harry Cunningham, 8. James Rowbottom, 9. Will Hayward, 11. Tom Papley, 12. Josh Kennedy, 13. Oliver Florent, 15. Sam Wicks, 16. Braeden Campbell, 17. Will Gould, 18. Callum Sinclair, 19. Peter Ladhams, 20. Sam Reid, 21. Errol Gulden, 22. Nicholas Blakey, 23. Lance Franklin, 24. Dane Rampe, 25. Ben Ronke, 26. Luke Parker, 27. Justin Mcinerney, 28. Lewis Taylor, 29. Angus Sheldrick, 30. Tom McCartin, 31. Tom Hickey, 32. James Bell, 34. Matthew Roberts, 35. Barry O'Connor, 39. Patrick McCartin, 41. Lachlan Rankin, 42. Robbie Fox, 44. Jake Lloyd, 46. Lachlan McAndrew, 48. Angus Anderson (VFL), 49. Jake Bartholomaeus (VFL)

Notable absentees: Callum Mills

GWS GIANTS

1. Phil Davis, 3. Stephen Coniglio, 6. Lachie Whitfield, 7. Lachie Ash, 8. Callan Ward, 9. Ryan Angwin, 10. Jacob Wehr, 11. Braydon Preuss, 12. Tom Green, 13. Isaac Cumming, 14. Tim Taranto, 17. Finn Callaghan, 18. Conor Stone, 19. Nick Haynes, 20. James Peatling, 21. Leek Aleer, 22. Josh Kelly, 23. Jesse Hogan, 24. Matt de Boer, 25. Lachlan Keeffe, 26. Jake Riccardi, 27. Harry Himmelberg, 29. Cameron Fleeton, 30. Matt Flynn, 31. Jarrod Brander, 32. Kieren Briggs, 33. Xavier O’Halloran, 34. Josh Fahey, 35. Will Shaw, 36. Harry Perryman, 37. Bobby Hill, 38. Daniel Lloyd, 39. Connor Idun, 42. Jake Stein, 43. Cooper Hamilton, 46. Callum Brown, 47. Josh Green (VFL), 48. Harry Grintell (VFL), 49. Sam Frost (VFL)



Notable absentees: Toby Greene, Jacob Hopper, Sam Taylor, Adam Kennedy

West Coast v Fremantle at Mineral Resources Park, 4.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

2. Jake Waterman, 3. Andrew Gaff, 4. Dom Sheed, 6. Elliot Yeo, 7. Zac Langdon, 8. Jack Redden, 9. Nic Naitanui, 11. Tim Kelly, 17. Josh Kennedy, 18. Campbell Chesser, 19. Brady Hough, 20. Jeremy McGovern, 21. Jack Petruccelle, 22. Isiah Winder, 23. Alex Witherden, 24. Xavier O’Neill, 25. Shannon Hurn, 29. Luke Foley, 30. Jackson Nelson, 31. Jamaine Jones, 32. Bailey Williams, 33. Tom Blechynden*, 35. Josh Rotham, 36. Connor West, 37. Tom Barrass, 38. Toby McQuilkin*, 40. Callum Jamieson, 41. Hugh Dixon*, 42. Harry Edwards, 43. Tyler Keitel*, 44. Willie Rioli

*SSP hopefuls

Notable absentees: Liam Ryan, Sam Petrevski-Seton, Oscar Allen, Luke Shuey, Liam Duggan, Jamie Cripps, Tom Cole

FREMANTLE

2. Griffin Logue, 3. Caleb Serong, 5. Lachlan Schulz, 6. Jordan Clark, 8. Andrew Brayshaw, 9. Blake Acres, 12. Mitchell Crowden, 14. Nathan Wilson, 15. Ethan Hughes, 16. David Mundy, 17. Will Brodie, 19. Connor Blakely, 20. Matt Taberner, 22. Lloyd Meek, 23. Liam Henry, 25. Alex Pearce, 26. Hayden Young, 27. Heath Chapman, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 32. Minairo Frederick, 33. Travis Colyer, 34. Joel Western, 36. Brennan Cox, 37. Rory Lobb, 39. Sam Switkowski, 41. Bailey Banfield

Notable absentees: Sean Darcy, Nat Fyfe, Michael Walters, James Aish, Luke Ryan, Darcy Tucker, Joel Hamling, Jye Amiss, Neil Erasmus