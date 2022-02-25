Superstars Patrick Dangerfield and Dustin Martin in action during the 2022 season: Pictures: AFL Photos

GEELONG and Richmond have both named strong squads for Saturday's practice match at GMHBA Stadium.

Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood, Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron will all feature for the Cats in an extended squad that includes a number of VFL players.

Rhys Stanley will lead the ruck with recruit Jon Ceglar missing through injury, while Mitch Duncan, Gary Rohan, Jack Henry and Sam Menegola are also not playing.

Tigers superstar Dustin Martin will play his first competitive match since suffering a lacerated kidney last year, while stars Tom Lynch, Dion Prestia and Jack Reiwoldt have all been named.

Former skipper Trent Cotchin will miss the clash, along with Kane Lambert and Dan Rioli.

The two sides will play six periods with the final two to feature the majority of the VFL players.

Geelong v Richmond at GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEDT

GEELONG

1. Rhys Stanley, 2. Zach Tuohy, 3. Brandan Parfitt, 4. Shaun Higgins, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 7. Isaac Smith, 8. Jake Kolodjashnij, 9. Max Holmes, 10. Mitchell Knevitt, 11. Cooper Whyte, 12. Cooper Stephens, 14. Joel Selwood, 16. Sam De Koning, 17. Esava Ratugolea, 18. Tyson Stengle, 19. Quinton Narkle, 21. Nick Stevens, 24. Jed Bews, 26. Tom Hawkins, 28. Ollie Dempsey, 29. Cameron Guthrie, 30. Tom Atkins, 31. Francis Evans, 33. Shannon Neale, 35. Patrick Dangerfield, 36. Paul Tsapatolis, 39. Zachary Guthrie, 40. Luke Dahlhaus, 44. Tom Stewart, 45. Brad Close, 46. Mark Blicavs,

Notable absentees: Jon Ceglar, Mitch Duncan, Gary Rohan, Sam Menegola, Gryan Miers, Jack Henry, Toby Conway

47. Matt Ling (VFL), 49. Ryan Abbott (VFL), 51. Liam McCarthy (VFL), 52. Jackson McLachlan (VFL), 55. Jack Mentha (VFL), 56. Tom Gillett (VFL), 58. Kade Chalcraft (VFL), 59. Ned Harris (VFL), 62. Marcus Herbert (VFL), 64. Tom Panuccio (VFL), 65. Jack Evans (VFL), 66. Cooper Jones (VFL), 68. Tom Feely (VFL), 74. Ben Lloyd (VFL), 78. Matt Lloyd (VFL), 80. Liam Fiore (VFL), 81. Angus Byrne (VFL)

RICHMOND

1. Nick Vlastuin, 2. Dylan Grimes, 3. Dion Prestia, 4. Dustin Martin, 5. Jack Ross, 6. Robbie Tarrant, 7. Liam Baker, 8. Jack Riewoldt, 10. Shane Edwards, 11. Jason Castagna, 15. Jayden Short, 16. Jake Aarts, 19. Tom Lynch, 20. Ivan Soldo, 21. Noah Balta, 22. Josh Caddy, 25. Toby Nankervis, 27. Thomson Dow, 28. Josh Gibcus, 29. Shai Bolton, 30. Tom Brown, 32. Samson Ryan, 33. Kamdyn Mcintosh, 35. Nathan Broad, 36. Will Martyn, 38. Noah Cumberland, 40. Tyler Sonsie, 42. Judson Clarke, 44. Sydney Stack, 45. Hugo Ralphsmith, 46. Ben Miller, 47. Bigoa Nyuon, 49. Maurice Rioli, 50. Marlion Pickett

Notable absentees: Trent Cotchin, Daniel Rioli, Kane Lambert, Jack Graham

6. Jackson Davies (VFL), 20. Sam Tucker (VFL), 31. Angus Hicks (VFL), 41. Jack Sexton (VFL), *32 Joel Nathan (VFL), *44 Tom Bracher (VFL), *46 Bailey Henderson (VFL), *47 Massimo D'ambrosio (VFL), ^37 Mykelti Lafau (VFL), ^37 Dylan Cook (VFL), ^43 Lachlin Street (VFL), ^43 John Jorgenson (VFL)

* VFL listed players will be wearing the same number as AFL listed players (so there will be two of the same number on the field but only for the last two periods)

^ two VFL listed players will be in the same number for the last two periods