WITH the AAMI Community Series set to kick off, Fantasy coaches have their note pads ready, getting in the last-minute research ahead of round one which starts on March 16th.

From Thursday to Monday, each team will have one last hitout with hopefully their best-22 players, playing the roles and positions they intend to take into the start of the season.

Over the course of the series, there is always plenty of discussion and Calvin has broken down what to look for in Fantasy.

New roles

We all love a player getting more midfield time and after attending the first four centre bounces (CBA) last week, the rumours around Zak Butters' (FWD, $639,000) new role appeared to be real. However, after that he only lodged one more CBA, late in the fourth quarter. Are we being teased or will we see him back in the middle this weekend?

Isaac Heeney (FWD, $639,000) received plenty of midfield time last week and dominated in his new role. He plays the Kangaroos on Sunday afternoon, a game that should confirm his move as a permanent midfielder for 2022.

Another name on the radar is Richmond’s Hugo Ralphsmith (MID/FWD, $258,000). After a slow start last week, Ralphsmith had a big second term to rack up around 40pts to the half. Daniel Rioli (DEF/FWD, $469,000) should be back this week and both of their roles off the back of Houli’s retirement is certainly something to watch.

The last name for your watch list here is Keidean Coleman (DEF/FWD, $343,000), who missed Brisbane’s game last week due to health and safety protocols. Coming out of half-back, Coleman is very cheap if he can make the role his own.

New club, more opportunities?

As a midfielder for the Swans, George Hewett (DEF/MID, $537,000) averaged 90-plus in his last three games. This role is there for Hewett at his new club and in last week's practice game, there were encouraging signs. Will the role continue on Thursday night?

With Nat Fyfe, David Mundy and Darcy Tucker sitting out their game against the Eagles, Will Brodie (MID/FWD, $387,000) stepped-up with 15-plus CBAs. He dominated and his role is one to watch closely again.

Fremantle's Will Brodie (right) in action against West Coast in a practice match on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

From not getting a game at the Bulldogs to now being one of Collingwood’s main midfielders, Patrick Lipinski (MID, $606,000) is ready to explode ... or is he? He was one of Collingwood’s most used players last week in the middle and found plenty of ball around the ground. Priced at an average of just 65 and owned by six per cent of Fantasy coaches, he is a name to watch closely when he takes on the Giants this Sunday.

Injury comebacks

After a strong pre-season, all reports are positive around Hawthorn’s James Sicily (DEF, $510,000) as he returns from a knee reconstruction. After a slow start last week, Sicily found his feet and hopefully continues his form into this week’s game.

Matt Crouch (MID, $649,000) returned with managed minutes last week but showed enough in his comeback game with 15-plus CBAs. He will get another chance on Saturday, hopefully alongside his teammate Wayne Milera (DEF, $378,000), who didn’t play last week.

Matt Rowell (MID, $464,000) was heavily managed through the game last week. He currently sits in 34 per cent of teams, who will be watching his game very closely this Monday night.

Priced under 90 for the first time in eight years, Dustin Martin (MID/FWD, $682,000) has hit the ground running. He had the most CBAs for Richmond in his practice game and looks fit and ready to go.

Richmond's Dustin Martin tries to evade a tackle by Geelong's Cam Guthrie in a practice match on February 26, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

One of the most hyped players this pre-season has been Cam Rayner (FWD, $396,000) and last week he received the midfield time we have all been hearing about. He got through the game unscathed, and he’ll get another chance on Friday night as he takes on one of the best midfields line-ups, the Western Bulldogs.

Speaking of the Dogs, Adam Treloar (MID/FWD, $731,000) was sensational last week, but can he keep it up? He was one of the best players for the Bulldogs and his Fantasy ownership has now climbed to 25 per cent.

Rookie watch

It certainly appears that we need to pay up for the rookies this year and coaches are not hesitating with Nick Daicos (MID, $284,000) and Jason Horne-Francis (MID, $290,000). They sit as the two most selected players and last week they didn’t miss a beat in their first unofficial practice match.

Port Adelaide’s Josh Sinn (DEF/MID, $268,000) kicked a goal in his first hit-out and looked lethal. A round one debut is on the cards for the No.12 draftee.

Josh Ward (MID, $278,000) spent the majority of his first game on a wing for Hawthorn and looked very good as he strengthens his claims for a round one debut. If he can put together another strong game this weekend against the Tigers, he’ll be a popular on-field option heading into the first partial lockout.

Playing as a high-forward last week, Joshua Rachele (MID/FWD, $280,000) was one of Adelaide’s shining lights in a game they lost by nearly 100pts. Looks a lock for round one.

Adelaide's Josh Rachele in action during a practice match against Brisbane on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But it’s the $190,000 rookies we are so desperately after and unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be many on the radar.

Popular pick Elijah Hollands (FWD, $190,000) didn’t play last week, which is concerning. He currently finds himself in 49 per cent of teams with 22 per cent playing him on the ground. Hopefully we see him on Monday night.

Although it was shaping up as a strong possibility that we would see Charlie Dean (DEF, $190,000) play this weekend and named for Collingwood in round one, an injury might have derailed that plan. Dean went in for scans on Wednesday as the rookie curse of 2022 continues.

Don’t stress about premiums

Although you want to see massive scores from the likes of Jack Steele (MID, $1,020,000) and Jack Macrae (MID, $972,000) due to their excessive price tags, don’t panic if they fail to produce big numbers in practice games. After all … the great Dane Swan and the first ever Fantasy Pig once said “the good players don’t try anywhere near as hard and the ones fighting for a spot in the 22 always over preform due to a lack of effort from the guns.”

In other words, don’t swap your premiums based on their output this weekend. You’ve selected them for a reason so back them in!

