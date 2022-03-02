Trent Rivers with the premiership cup following the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in Perth. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE premiership defender Trent Rivers is racing the clock to be available for round one after the club revealed he suffered a knee injury during the practice match against North Melbourne last week at Casey Fields.

Rivers played the game out, but follow-up imaging showed he has a low-grade PCL strain that will sideline him for 3-4 weeks.

Melbourne's opening round against the Western Bulldogs is exactly three weeks after the injury occurred.

Rivers is one of a handful of Demons defenders carrying niggles, although the club says the rest are on the minor side.



Therabody AFL All-Australian full-back Steven May and veteran defender Michael Hibberd have "a little bit of tightness" – as described by the club's performance manager Selwyn Griffith – and will miss Thursday's AAMI Community Series match against Carlton.



But the club is adamant both will play in round one.



Christian Salem (knee) will also miss against the Blues but is expected to be fine for the season-opener. Salem had an incident at the end of the practice match where a North Melbourne player fell across his knee.

Christian Salem fires off a handball during the practice match between Melbourne and North Melbourne at Casey Fields on February 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Harrison Petty is a little further away though following surgical intervention on a corked calf.

"He is progressing well and has integrated into running," Griffith said.



"He’ll look to return to performance in the next 3-4 weeks."