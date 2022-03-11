THIS year's NAB AFL Rising Star award might appear to be a race in two between No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis and father-son jet Nick Daicos.

But with a stellar crop of draftees last year, anything can happen – and often does.

Josh Rachele and Josh Ward, the No.6 and 7 picks, are also ones to watch after showing impressive form in the pre-season.

Maybe Jake Bowey can spring a surprise and make it back-to-back crowns for Melbourne. Or will someone else jump out of the pack?

Our reporters take a look at every club's top Rising Star chances and who else is eligible for the award.

Best chance: Josh Rachele

The small forward appears a lock to debut in round one after an impressive pre-season that finished with a team-high three goals against Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series. Pick No.6 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Rachele is an exciting small forward who can also play in the midfield after arriving with a strong body that should stand up at AFL level. With power and speed, the Crows will manage his minutes to get the best out of him, but expect the 18-year-old to play plenty of football in 2022.

Other contenders: Brayden Cook (three games), Lachlan Gollant (one game), Luke Pedlar (two games), Jake Soligo (yet to debut) – Nathan Schmook

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Rachele impresses with off-the-ground finish Josh Rachele showed off his soccer skills with this brilliant goal late in the third quarter

Best chance: Harry Sharp

With Brisbane gunning for another top-four finish and possessing a relatively established team, it's going to be tough for the young guys to force their way in. Now in his second season, Sharp is right on the fringes though and probably one injury or a drop in form away from nabbing a spot on the wing. His unmatched running power gives him a chance to link up in attack and help out in defence. It's easy to see how he could shine in a good team.

Other contenders: Blake Coleman (yet to debut), Kai Lohmann (yet to debut), James Tunstill (yet to debut), Darcy Wilmot (yet to debut) – Michael Whiting

Best chance: Corey Durdin

The lively small forward looks like Carlton's round one bolter, having kicked two goals in a half against Melbourne in the AAMI Community Series last Thursday night before copping a knock to the calf. The teenager, who managed two AFL appearances late last season, is seen as the youngster who can fill Eddie Betts' boots in attack and has even inherited his mentor's No.19 jumper at Ikon Park. Expect flashes of brilliance from the livewire forward this season.

Other contenders: Brodie Kemp (two games), Sam Philp (two games), Jack Carroll (yet to debut), Jesse Motlop (yet to debut) – Riley Beveridge

Best chance: Nick Daicos

Simply couldn't choose anyone else here but the son of Magpies icon Peter Daicos. The No.4 pick from last year's NAB AFL Draft has been a force across half-back in the past fortnight, firing against Hawthorn in Morwell before collecting 31 touches in the AAMI Community Series game against Greater Western Sydney. There is a reason why he is one of the favourites for the Rising Star alongside Jason Horne-Francis.

Other contenders: Oliver Henry (10 games), Finlay Macrae (nine games), Jack Ginnivan (five games) - Josh Gabelich

Best chance: Sam Durham

Durham had an impressive introduction to football at the top level last year, playing seven games after being a mid-season draft pick-up. Playing on the wing, the tough and composed midfielder averaged 14 disposals and played in the elimination final against the Western Bulldogs. Durham, who turns 21 in July, has had some interruptions of late in the pre-season but fits the mould as a potential Rising Star nominee after the Bombers' trio of nominations last season.

Other contenders: Zach Reid (one game), Kaine Baldwin (yet to debut), Ben Hobbs (yet to debut), Tex Wanganeen (yet to debut) – Callum Twomey

Best chance: Heath Chapman

A versatile 193cm defender who can play as either a lockdown or rebound defender, Chapman has proved valuable to Fremantle this pre-season and looks to have broken into a full-strength backline. His AAMI Community Series game against West Coast was outstanding, with his creative and precise ball-use and deceptive speed standing out. After a shoulder injury restricted the 20-year-old to six games in 2021, Chapman looks like being a regular in the Dockers' backline this year.

Other contenders: Brandon Walker (10 games), Jye Amiss (yet to debut), Neil Erasmus (yet to debut), Matthew Johnson (yet to debut), Nathan O'Driscoll (yet to debut) – Nathan Schmook

Best chance: Cooper Stephens

The 2019 first-round pick has been at the Cattery for two years but is yet to make his debut for Chris Scott. Expect that to change in 2022. Stephens has made strong progress over the pre-season and has struggled for opportunity during the pandemic due to the state of the VFL. The Colac product collected 15 touches against Gold Coast on Monday night and is in the mix for round one, but might not get in to start the season.

Other contenders: Toby Conway (yet to debut), Mitch Knevitt (yet to debut), James Willis (yet to debut) – Josh Gabelich

Two years in the making ?? Our first official look at our pick 16 and inside bull Cooper Stephens #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/tI0AZKZn6a — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) March 9, 2022

Best chance: Alex Davies

The Suns Academy graduate got his debut game in the final round of 2021 and has built on that with a super pre-season. Playing the practice match against Port Adelaide and the AAMI Community Series against Geelong, Davies showed enough glimpses to think he's a big show of playing in the opening round. Standing 191cm tall, he's a born midfielder, but has shown he can also play at half-forward. He has great hands and a booming kick.

Other contenders: Joel Jeffrey (four games), Mac Andrew (yet to debut), Elijah Hollands (yet to debut) – Michael Whiting

Best chance: Conor Stone

Unfortunately, Stone will start the season on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he suffered last weekend, but providing he gets back reasonably quickly, could make an impact on the season. The 19-year-old managed five games last season and turned heads with his two-goal outing in a semi-final against Geelong that he was a surprise selection for. GWS is an established team that's hard to crack, but Stone's pre-season showed enough to indicate he could play a big role.

Other contenders: Leek Aleer (yet to debut), Ryan Angwin (yet to debut), Finn Callaghan (yet to debut), Cam Fleeton (yet to debut) – Michael Whiting

Best chance: Josh Ward

The Victorian has made a blistering start to his time at Waverley Park, dazzling on the track across December, January and February before producing compelling efforts against Collingwood and Richmond to book his place in Sam Mitchell's round one team. Ward collected 29 disposals against the Tigers last Saturday to continue to emerge as a contender for the Rising Star after being taken at pick No.7 last November.

Other contenders: Denver Grainger-Barras (five games), Finn Maginness (three games), Connor Macdonald (yet to debut), Sam Butler (yet to debut) – Josh Gabelich

Best chance: Jake Bowey

As far as records go, Melbourne's classy half-back has a pretty good one. Seven games, seven wins, one premiership. Bowey came into the side late last season and looked incredibly assured as one of the Demons' best users across half-back. At just 19, he averaged 16.9 disposals per game and won 17 touches on Grand Final day against the Western Bulldogs. Classy, smart and dependable, Bowey looks likely to build on an incredible start to his career this season.

Other contenders: Bailey Laurie (yet to debut), Jacob van Rooyen (yet to debut), Fraser Rosman (yet to debut), Taj Woewodin (yet to debut) – Riley Beveridge

Best chance: Jason Horne-Francis

North Melbourne locked away perhaps the best No.1 draft pick in recent memory last November. Horne-Francis has drawn parallels to some of the game's greats and has enjoyed a stunning debut summer, kicking two goals from 16 disposals in last Sunday's AAMI Community Series defeat to Sydney. Horne-Francis is set to mix his time evenly between the midfield and the forward line this season, where he will be able to influence games at will with his strong physique and innate ability to win the ball in dangerous areas. Expect the teenager to emerge as one of this year's NAB AFL Rising Star favourites.

Other contenders: Charlie Comben (one game), Eddie Ford (one game), Paul Curtis (yet to debut), Josh Goater (yet to debut) – Riley Beveridge

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Horne-Francis picks his moment off one step Last year's No.1 selection Jason Horne-Francis excites North fans with this cracking first goal

Best chance: Lachie Jones

Recruited with pick No.16 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, Jones played six games in his debut season due to a syndesmosis injury and remains eligible for the award. A tough, strong-bodied teenager, he looked comfortable at AFL level and should have plenty of opportunities to impress, with the Power even considering the defender as a midfielder. Just edges exciting draftee Josh Sinn given his added experience and the likelihood of more exposure.

Other contenders: Jase Burgoyne (yet to debut), Hugh Jackson (yet to debut), Ollie Lord (yet to debut), Josh Sinn (yet to debut) – Nathan Schmook

Best chance: Josh Gibcus

Gibcus looks primed for a round one debut against Carlton after quickly settling into Richmond's defence. As a young, tall defender he is unlikely to catch the eye of Rising Star judges with a mountain of disposals, but he will fly for his marks and take on opponents in the air which is exciting to watch. Richmond's prized No.9 pick at last year's NAB AFL Draft backs himself with the ball and looks likely to get some opportunities in his first season at Punt Road.

Other contenders: Thomson Dow (seven games), Hugo Ralphsmith (five games), Maurice Rioli (two games), Tyler Sonsie (yet to debut) – Callum Twomey

Best chance: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera

Things have changed at Moorabbin in the past week. Wanganeen-Milera wasn't expected to play too much senior football this year, but the 2021 No.11 pick might be exposed to more football than first thought if St Kilda's injury woes continue. With Hunter Clark and Jack Billings suffering injuries on the eve of the season and Zak Jones taking mental health leave, the wingman could get a look in early.

Other contenders: Leo Connolly (seven games), Mitch Owens (yet to debut) – Josh Gabelich

Best chance: Braeden Campbell

The young rebounding defender showed glimpses of what he could do last year before being struck down with a stress reaction in his right tibia. Campbell played eight games in total, including rounds 22 and 23 after coming back from the injury, and impressed with his accurate, penetrating kicking from the defensive half. The 20-year-old has ticked every box in the pre-season and impressed in hitouts against GWS and North Melbourne.

Other contenders: Logan McDonald (seven games), Will Gould (yet to debut), Matthew Roberts (yet to debut), Angus Sheldrick (yet to debut) – Michael Whiting

Best chance: Brady Hough

Opportunities could come sooner than expected for Hough as the Eagles battle an injury crisis, with teammates impressed by the half-back's pre-season form. A bolter who was recruited with pick No.31 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, Hough has shown composure and football smarts during the pre-season, winning 14 disposals and taking eight marks against Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series. Exciting wingman Campbell Chesser looked the standout chance at West Coast until he was placed on the inactive list because of a serious ankle injury, leaving Hough as the most likely early-season debutant from the Eagles' new crop.

Other contenders: Luke Edwards (eight games), Rhett Bazzo (yet to debut), Zane Trew (yet to debut), Jack Williams (yet to debut) – Nathan Schmook

Best chance: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

It was a quiet start to 2022 for Ugle-Hagan in the Dogs' practice game against Essendon, but the young key forward will get opportunities this season for the club in its forward half. After five games in his debut season, the exciting tall forward had an increased training presence over summer and has all the ability to make an impact at the top level. The Dogs aren't flushed with Rising Star contenders given their growing level of experience and the club's tendency to blood games into their youngsters.

Other contenders: Riley Garcia (nine games), Louis Butler (three games), Arthur Jones (yet to debut) – Callum Twomey