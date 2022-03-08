HOW FIT is your club heading into the opening round of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season?

Our team of reporters take a look at the injury situation at every club following the AAMI Community Series.

Who's fit, who's not, who's returning and who's racing the clock for round one? Check out the state of play at all 18 teams below.

Star midfielder Rory Laird will miss four to six weeks after suffering a broken right hand in the Crows' AAMI Community Series loss to Port Adelaide. The 2021 club champion will have his hand in a splint but the Crows are hopeful he will avoid surgery. Young midfielder Luke Pedlar injured his hamstring against the Power and will require scans. Recruit Jordan Dawson is eyeing round one after being rested with a calf complaint, while Shane McAdam was also sidelined for the final practice match with adductor soreness that should not hold him out from round one. Lachlan Murphy is progressing after neck surgery in December and will return to contact training soon. Important wingman Paul Seedsman remains sidelined with lingering concussion symptoms. – Nathan Schmook

Adelaide's Rory Laird nurses a sore right hand after the AAMI Community Series clash with Port Adelaide on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Lions were in the wars during their win over the Western Bulldogs last Friday night but have come out better than expected. Young defender Keidean Coleman is the big loss, expected to miss round one with a hamstring injury, but Deven Robertson (hamstring) and Irishman James Madden (bruised knee and shin) have been given the all-clear after finishing the game early. Captain Dayne Zorko has recovered from a small procedure on his ankle and is fine for the start of the season. - Michael Whiting

Kidean Coleman (left) with ice on his hamstring during the AAMI Community Series clash against the Western Bulldogs on March 4, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The club will give Sam Docherty every chance to prove his fitness, after the former skipper played a full VFL practice match last week to mark another important step in his recovery from a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer. How he pulls up over the next fortnight will likely determine his chances. Scans on Jack Silvagni's shoulder injury returned all clear and the forward looks likely to be available for round one. Exciting youngster Corey Durdin will nurse a sore calf this week, but didn't do any muscle damage and is also likely to be in the frame for the club's season-opener against Richmond. There are no doubts that gun duo Charlie Curnow (knee) and Jacob Weitering (soreness) play against the Tigers, despite being rested for last Thursday night's AAMI Community Series victory over the Demons. Harry McKay (foot) is also right to go, having been withdrawn at half-time in that win. Brodie Kemp (calf) should be fit, but the game will come too soon for Liam Stocker (syndesmosis). Gun midfielder Sam Walsh (syndesmosis) will likely miss the season's first month, as will Josh Honey (knee), while Caleb Marchbank and David Cuningham are longer-term prospects as they recover from existing ACL injuries. – Riley Beveridge

Sam Docherty in action during Carlton's VFL practice match with the Casey Demons at Ikon Park on March 3, 2022. Picture: Michael Willson

Recruit Patrick Lipinski will be available for selection in round one after rolling his ankle against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday. The midfielder didn’t return for the final three quarters but has avoided an issue that will prevent him facing St Kilda. Taylor Adams missed the game with hamstring tightness but will be available to face the Saints, while star defender Jeremy Howe didn’t recover in time to play GWS but his groin will be fine by next Friday. Rookie defender Charlie Dean will miss the first couple of months of the season after scans last week confirmed a fractured bone in his foot. The club is hopeful Nathan Murphy has avoided a serious ankle injury but are still waiting for confirmation after he exited Sunday's clash at Giants Stadium. - Josh Gabelich

The Bombers will weigh up later this week whether Jake Stringer plays in a VFL practice game on Friday night or just trains normally, but either way remain confident he will be ready for round one after some groin soreness. Jake Kelly missed the Bombers' AAMI Community Series clash with St Kilda due to concussion symptoms, but the club is hopeful he will be right to go for its season-opener against Geelong, while Dylan Shiel was managed last week but is also going to be available for selection against the Cats. Aaron Francis had some knee soreness following the Bombers' practice game against the Western Bulldogs but will also be available for round one. Michael Hurley (hip) and Zach Reid (foot) are more longer-term propositions. - Callum Twomey

Dylan Shiel at Essendon's team photo day on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Defender Nathan Wilson suffered a right shoulder injury in the final pre-season game against West Coast, with the Dockers awaiting the result of scans. Important tall Rory Lobb was removed from the game under a no-risk policy after friendly fire from Sean Darcy left him bruised and sore in the chest region. Captain Nat Fyfe (shoulder) has been in contact training for several sessions and the club is confident he will play in round one. Darcy Tucker (hamstring) will use a planned intraclub hit-out on the weekend to push for round one selection after missing both practice games. First-year midfielder Matthew Johnson remains sidelined with a foot injury. – Nathan Schmook

Fremantle defender Nathan Wilson nurses an injured shoulder in the 2022 AAMI Community Series clash with West Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

Jed Bews suffered a concussion against Gold Coast on Monday night and was the only issue out of the game at Metricon Stadium. Triple All-Australian defender Tom Stewart missed the game due to his baby being born anytime soon. Gary Rohan is a fair way off due to an interrupted pre-season. Mitch Duncan (calf) and Jack Henry (foot) are still a chance for round one but might run out of time to prove their fitness ahead of the season-opener against Essendon on the first Saturday of the season. Sam Menegola and Jon Ceglar are edging closer to a return and building their workloads following knee surgery. - Josh Gabelich

Mitch Duncan at Geelong's team photo day on February 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns are in pretty good shape with just a couple of minor concerns leading in to round one. Mabior Chol (pictured below) left Monday night's win over Geelong with a tight hamstring, and although coach Stuart Dew was optimistic it was nothing serious, could not guarantee he'd be right to play West Coast on March 20. Wingman Jeremy Sharp was kept out of the game, also with a tight hamstring, although there's little doubt he'll be fine to face the Eagles. Jack Bowes is still recovering from shoulder surgery and should return in around six to eight weeks, while veteran Sam Day has been battling a wrist injury and is still a few weeks from returning. - Michael Whiting

Greater Western Sydney was looking to fill some of the Toby Greene void with 2020 first-round pick Conor Stone and Brent Daniels in the first five rounds. But both are now unavailable with Stone joining Daniels on the sidelines after straining his hamstring on Sunday. The Giants are hopeful Jesse Hogan will be fit for round one after the spearhead missed the clash with Collingwood due to soft tissue soreness, but there is no guarantee he will face Sydney. Hogan managed only nine games in 2021 just to calf and quad strains. Daniel Lloyd (concussion) and Harry Perryman (face) will both be available for round one after suffering issues on the weekend. Nick Haynes played managed minutes in the reserves due to a stomach problem but will be fine for round one, while Finn Callaghan also played in the VFL as the club looks to build up his fitness after nursing him through the pre-season with a foot injury. - Josh Gabelich

Jesse Hogan during a practice match between GWS and Sydney on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Star midfield duo Tom Mitchell and Jaeger O'Meara missed the AAMI Community Series trip to Devonport but will be fit for round one. Mitchell would have played if it was for premiership points, but the club chose not to risk the Brownlow medallist after he pulled up with groin tightness. O'Meara sat out the clash due to hamstring tightness, but has completed a full pre-season on the track. Lachie Bramble suffered a stress fracture in his foot and is expected to miss the early stages of the season. The club hasn’t ruled Changkuoth Jiath out of round one, but he is coming from a fair way back and would be unlikely to come straight back in, just like Jarman Impey who continues to deal with a foot issue. Hawthorn hasn’t been able to put a concrete timeframe on the return of young gun Will Day who missed most of last year with an ankle injury. - Josh Gabelich

Tom Mitchell (left) in action during a practice match against Collingwood on February 25, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The reigning premiers are expected to have at least two premiership players missing for round one, with Harrison Petty still recovering from calf surgery and with Trent Rivers nursing a knee injury. Adam Tomlinson has fully recovered from an ACL injury sustained last year and is in line to replace Petty, while numerous running defenders have put their hands up for Rivers' spot in recent weeks. Uncapped rookie Daniel Turner hurt his foot in last week's AAMI Community Series clash with Carlton, barely lasting a quarter, but defenders Steven May, Christian Salem and Michael Hibberd were only rested and will be available for the Grand Final rematch in round one. – Riley Beveridge

Melbourne's Harrison Petty in action during the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The big watch will be on Aaron Hall, who is recovering from a hamstring injury sustained last month. He recently re-joined training, but didn't get a practice match under his belt. Jed Anderson is unlikely to feature in the season's early stages due to conditioning issues, while Ben Cunnington won't play as he continues his recovery from a secondary reoccurrence of testicular cancer. Aiden Bonar is still managing a wrist injury, having undergone surgery before Christmas, while Flynn Perez (knee) and Matt McGuinness (foot) are also monitoring longer-term issues. Scans on Callum Coleman-Jones' knee injury came back all clear and he should be fine, while Josh Walker is undergoing dental work after losing teeth in a collision on the weekend. He should be OK for round one. Charlie Comben is recovering from a nasty bout of gastro, but is also expected to be available. – Riley Beveridge

Aaron Hall at North Melbourne training on December 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward Charlie Dixon is racing the clock to be fit for round one after ankle surgery, with the 31-year-old considered by the club to be less likely than likely to feature against Brisbane on March 19. Orazio Fantasia won't be there and will need to complete a mini pre-season once recovered from a knee injury. Robbie Gray underwent scans after some hamstring soreness against Adelaide, but he was cleared of any muscle damage and should be available for round one. Sam Powell-Pepper (hamstring) and Miles Bergman (shoulder) are also expected to be available. Midfielder Trent Dumont has entered the AFL's concussion protocols after a head knock in a SANFL trial game. – Nathan Schmook

The Tigers received a blow ahead of round one with co-captain Dylan Grimes in doubt for the Carlton clash next week after undergoing surgery to repair a thumb ligament injury sustained in the AAMI Community Series clash with Hawthorn. They will be without gun midfielder Kane Lambert, who could be a long-term absence as he deals with his hip injury, while Jack Graham remains touch-and-go for the start of the season due to a summer hit with problems including with his back, hip and hamstring. Nick Vlastuin is expected to be ready for round one despite a hamstring niggle, while younger midfielder Riley Collier-Dawkins has overcome sore ribs. Draftee Sam Banks has been battling a quad problem across the pre-season but has rejoined training recently and will be eyeing games soon. - Callum Twomey

Dylan Grimes at the Richmond photo day on February 11, 2022: Picture: AFL Photos

The injuries are starting to mount at Moorabbin ahead of round one. Hunter Clark and Jack Billings won't be available for at least the first month of the season. Clark will undergo shoulder surgery on Tuesday afternoon after sustaining a high-grade AC sprain against Essendon, ruling the young gun out for up to six weeks. While Billings suffered another setback with his hamstring and will also miss the first four rounds. Veteran ruckman Paddy Ryder is running out of time to prove his fitness ahead of round one as the club manages his Achilles. The 33-year-old hasn't completed any match simulation over the pre-season but the club will give him every chance to join Rowan Marshall in the ruck against Brodie Grundy on the first Friday night of the season. Jarryn Geary has started contact training to deal after a shoulder reconstruction and is set for a return soon, while injury-riddled midfielder Dan Hannebery is a chance to play in the VFL this weekend. - Josh Gabelich

Hunter Clark leaves the field with a shoulder injury against Essendon in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Swans are in great shape ahead of their opening round against GWS, with just Therabody AFL All-Australian small forward Tom Papley on the sidelines with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for three to five weeks. Callum Mills played about half a game against North Melbourne on Sunday after a long battle with an Achilles problem, while Port Adelaide recruit Peter Ladhams also played a full reserves game. Lance Franklin was rested last week and is locked in for round one as he chases the magical 1000-goal milestone. - Michael Whiting

Sydney's Callum Mills talks with teammate Lance Franklin at the Swans' photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Eagles are considering placing one of their long-term injured players on the inactive list before Wednesday to create an extra list spot, with premiership midfielder Tom Cole (ankle cartilage) and prized draftee Campbell Chesser (foot) both facing long stints on the sidelines. Captain Luke Shuey has returned to the main training group and is pushing for round one selection after a hamstring injury. Star goalkicker Jack Darling remains absent from the club, while fellow key forward Oscar Allen (foot) will miss the opening month of the season. Premiership players Dom Sheed (syndesmosis), Elliot Yeo (calf) and Jamie Cripps (pectoral) will all miss the start of the season, as will impressive mature-age draftee Greg Clark (AC joint). Young midfielders Luke Edwards (groin) and Zane Trew (shin soreness) have been restricted, with the Eagles recently reduced to 26 fit players during an injury crisis. – Nathan Schmook

West Coast's Elliot Yeo on the bench during a practice match against Fremantle on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Key defender Alex Keath copped a kick to the shin in last week's AAMI Community Series clash with Brisbane and sat out the rest of the game but the club wasn't overly concerned post-game and expect him to be fine for the season-opener against Melbourne next week. Recruit Tim O'Brien is unlikely to be available for selection after a pre-season hamstring injury, while youngsters Louis Butler (hamstring) and Riley Garcia (syndesmosis) will also have delayed starts. Boom draftee Sam Darcy is expected to be sidelined until mid-year after being hit with a navicular stress fracture in his foot with the club to take a cautious approach. - Callum Twomey