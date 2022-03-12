MONTHS of blood, sweat and tears have come down to this, with several players at all clubs battling it out for the same position in the side ahead of round one.

Our reporters take a look at who's been going head-to-head over summer to win a spot in the opening round.

Jake Soligo v Mitch Hinge

There have been opportunities on the wing with Paul Seedsman (concussion) and more recently Jordan Dawson (calf) missing, presenting opportunities for Soligo and Hinge. But with Dawson expected to return for round one, it is likely only one will get the nod. Soligo was an early pre-season standout among the draftees with his running power, composure and toughness leading teammates to believe he would debut early. Hinge has made the more recent running, however, staking his claim in the AAMI Community Series. If Dawson and Lachlan Sholl are the starting wingers against Fremantle, it is likely Hinge will get the nod to come off the bench and rotate with them. – Nathan Schmook

Adelaide's Jake Soligo celebrates a goal against Port Adelaide in the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

James Madden v Callum Ah Chee v Jaxon Prior

The long-term hamstring injury to Keidean Coleman has opened up a hotly contested spot on the half-back line. Madden was exceptional with his closing speed, although a bit problematic with his disposal, against the Western Bulldogs last week before leaving the field with a bruised shin. Prior is the 'like for like' option, playing 18 games last year and improving all the time with his languid kicking style, while Ah Chee is the proven commodity. He's a man who can defend soundly and also use the ball well. Three men with three different skill sets. – Michael Whiting

Brisbane's Jaxon Prior and Callum Ah Chee celebrate a win over West Coast in R23, 2021. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Oscar McDonald v Lewis Young



When veteran Liam Jones unexpectedly retired last November, it was tipped that Western Bulldogs recruit Young would step up and immediately fill the void. But on the eve of the season, it's ex-Melbourne rookie McDonald who has shot into favouritism to partner Jacob Weitering down back. McDonald featured as a substitute only once last season, before a back injury ruined his campaign. But he earned a one-year contract extension and has made the most of it this summer. He finished with 21 disposals and nine intercepts in the AAMI Community Series last week and looks to be the man that will be tasked with stopping either Jack Riewoldt or Tom Lynch on Thursday night. Once Young is up to speed, though, you can expect a challenge for his spot to intensify. - Riley Beveridge



Lewis Young in action during Carlton's AAMI Community Series clash with Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 3, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Darcy Cameron v Mason Cox

At the start of the pre-season, Cameron was in front of Cox. The American only managed seven appearances last year and had to wait until the end of October to extend his time in the AFL. But after a comprehensive summer on the track and a strong showing against Hawthorn in Morwell last month, Craig McRae looks set to go with Cox for next Friday night's season-opener against St Kilda. Cox didn't have the same impact against Greater Western Sydney in last Sunday's AAMI Community Series game, but the conditions didn't help him. After playing 18 games last year, Cameron wasn't picked for the trip to Sydney and is set to start behind the Texan in the pecking order to start the new year. – Josh Gabelich

Collingwood's Mason Cox in action against GWS in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Aaron Francis v Kaine Baldwin

Francis has spent the summer training as a forward but missed last week's clash with St Kilda with knee soreness following an early incident against the Western Bulldogs in the previous week's practice game. Baldwin did take on the Saints and caught the eye as a third tall forward option, kicking a goal from 10 disposals and three marks. The pair will be battling for that position, with likely only one in the Bombers' final team against the Cats in round one, and it is also possible Essendon plays without either of them. Baldwin has some energy about him, can take a great mark and is learning his craft, while Francis is into his seventh season at the top level and will be hoping to develop on his talent. - Callum Twomey



Aaron Francis leaves the field with trainers after injuring his knee during a practice match between Essendon and the Western Bulldogs at The Hangar on February 23, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Blake Acres v Darcy Tucker

If possession is nine-tenths of the law, Acres will line-up on the wing for Fremantle's season-opener against Adelaide, having impressed in the AAMI Community Series with 22 disposals and a goal. Tucker, however, did not play that game due to a hamstring injury and looked to have a wing role secured only a month ago after a standout summer. Tucker has a chance to stake his claim in a final intraclub match this weekend. If he doesn't do enough, it's only a matter of time until he breaks in. Wingman James Aish will also be pushing for a return shortly after an interrupted pre-season, adding to the wing competition. – Nathan Schmook

Shaun Higgins v Luke Dahlhaus

The arrival of Tyson Stengle and the likelihood of Joel Selwood spending more time across half-forward, could mean Chris Scott goes with one of either Higgins or Dahlhaus, rather than both. Higgins played 18 games in his first season at the Cattery, but found himself as the medical substitute and was dropped for the semi-final, while Dahlhaus was dropped after last year's qualifying final loss to Port Adelaide and didn't play again in the finals. Both played against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Monday night, but there might be room for more than one of them next Saturday at the MCG. – Josh Gabelich

Geelong's Shaun Higgins ahead of the R22 clash with St Kilda on August 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Macpherson v Alex Sexton

This is a match-up of contrasting styles with Macpherson the energetic, busy, half-forward who loves to tackle as much as he loves kicking goals. He was terrific against Geelong in the AAMI Community Series, having six score involvements from his 18 disposals. Sexton has a nose for goal like few others at the Suns – averaging more than a goal a game in each of the past four years. It really comes down to whether Stuart Dew wants more versatility with Macpherson or attack with Sexton. – Michael Whiting

Alex Sexton during a Gold Coast training session on November 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jarrod Brander v Jake Riccardi

With Harry Himmelberg and – body co-operating – Jesse Hogan to lead the forward line against Sydney in round one, the third tall spot is a close call. West Coast recruit Brander has impressed since moving to his new club, kicking five goals against the Swans in a practice match, although most of those came against a virtual VFL team. He then played half a game in the VFL last week and half in the AAMI Community Series against Collingwood. Riccardi also has the Giants excited by his pre-season, kicking 3.2 against the Magpies from 14 disposals and impressing with his sure hands. – Michael Whiting

Jake Riccardi celebrates a goal with his GWS teammates against Collingwood in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Ned Reeves v Max Lynch

The ruck merry-go-round stopped at Waverley Park last October with Jon Ceglar departing for Geelong and Lynch arriving from Collingwood. Lynch has gone head-to-head with former rookie Reeves over the summer and right now it looks like Sam Mitchell will go with Reeves for round one. With Ben McEvoy expected to play in attack more this year, the Hawks need a more permanent option in the ruck. Reeves made his debut last year and played five games before he was promoted off the rookie list. The Hawks used both in the clash against Richmond in Devonport, with neither completing grabbing the spot. But Reeves has impressed those inside Hawthorn over the pre-season with his progress. – Josh Gabelich

Max Lynch at Hawthorn's photo day on March 8, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Tomlinson v Harrison Petty

It might not be an issue for round one, given Petty is still recovering from calf surgery he underwent last month, but longer-term this will prove a selection headache for Simon Goodwin. Tomlinson had entrenched himself in the side's back six as the third tall defender last year, before suffering an ACL injury in round seven. Petty stepped up, didn't miss a beat all year and became a premiership player. The extra reward was a contract extension taking him through until 2025. Tomlinson looks set for round one – and deservedly so, having won 21 disposals with a game-high 626m gained in the AAMI Community Series last Thursday – but whether he holds his place when Petty returns is a plot point to watch later in the year. - Riley Beveridge



Adam Tomlinson does sprint work during a Melbourne training session at Casey Fields on December 6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Todd Goldstein v Tristan Xerri v Callum Coleman-Jones

Can you fit three into two, or can you play all three? These are questions David Noble will be asking himself. The form of Goldstein, Xerri and Coleman-Jones means North Melbourne has three genuine No.1 ruck options on the eve of the season. Xerri is the bolter, having enjoyed a standout summer highlighted by his 17-disposal and 29-hitout effort in the AAMI Community Series last week. Goldstein is the veteran, who has held the role for the best part of a decade but is starting to feel the heat from the youngsters behind him. Coleman-Jones is the new recruit, who could solve some of Noble's issues by his ability to play as a permanent key forward. The Kangaroos want to play two rucks, Coleman-Jones' ability to go into the attack might mean they can play all three. But will it be sustainable? - Riley Beveridge



Will Todd Goldstein be spending more time mixing it up with opposition defenders in 2022? Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Hayes v Todd Marshall

If Port hands Hayes his long-awaited debut after five seasons to support Scott Lycett, it's hard to see Ken Hinkley also fitting tall forward Marshall into the forward line. Assuming Charlie Dixon (ankle) is fit, the Power are also expected to line-up with young star Mitch Georgiades and recruit Jeremy Finlayson in attack. That's three tall targets, with Lycett and Hayes rotating in the ruck. If Marshall is behind both Georgiades and Finlayson, his best avenue to selection would appear to be as Lycett's support, but it is not a role he did with any regularity while forward/ruck Peter Ladhams was at the club. Against the Lions' combination of Oscar McInerney and Darcy Fort, Hayes shapes as the more likely option. – Nathan Schmook

Port Adelaide's Sam Hayes and Adelaide's Riley Thilthorpe compete in the ruck during the AAMI Community Series on March 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake Aarts v Maurice Rioli jnr

Aarts has been a mainstay of Richmond's line-up for the past two years, playing 35 games across the 2020-21 campaigns, including all bar one game last season. He brings important pressure and defensive actions inside the forward-50 and can also hit the scoreboard after kicking 18 goals last year. He will hold his spot for round one against the Blues but a position battle could be one to watch at a point this season with Rioli, who played the last two games of 2021 and also had some game time against Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series. Rioli has some tricks as a small forward and will excite Tigers fans so could get some more exposure this year. - Callum Twomey



Kane Lambert, Shane Edwards and Maurice Rioli have a laugh during Richmond's official team photo shoot at Punt Road Oval on February 11, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Battle v Tom Highmore

When young gun Nick Coffield tore his ACL in Ballarat last month, the Saints needed to look elsewhere for a medium-sized defender. Highmore had done the job at times in his first season since being plucked out of the SANFL and looked to be the man to start the year in Brett Ratten's defence. But the emergence of Battle over the past month might see Highmore miss out. He copped a nasty corky on the weekend, which doesn't help, but Battle's form should see him lock in a spot down back to start the new season. The Victorian has played as a key forward and on a wing in the past, but is capable of playing on a big monster like Charlie Curnow, who he kept goalless in a practice match, as well as smaller types. Expect Highmore to still play plenty of footy this year; it's not a matter of one or the other with Dougal Howard and Cal Wilkie locking down the defensive key posts. – Josh Gabelich

St Kilda's Josh Battle in action against Carlton in a practice match against St Kilda on February 24, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Paddy McCartin v Sam Reid

This is a (good) headache for coach John Longmire. With Dane Rampe and Tom McCartin locked into two key defensive posts, the battle for the third tall is fierce. Paddy McCartin is such a tantalising prospect, excelling in a practice match against the Giants with his intercept marking, but has he done enough to prove himself in the new position? Reid is a somewhat proven commodity, although, again, not in this position. The versatile veteran has been stationed in defence during the pre-season and used his height to good effect against both GWS and North Melbourne. He can also cover forward and in the ruck if problems arise. – Michael Whiting

Paddy McCartin at Sydney's team photo day on February 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Bailey Williams v Hugh Dixon

West Coast added Hugh Dixon during the Supplemental Selection Period to boost its decimated key forward stocks but also found he could offer ruck support to Nic Naitanui. Dixon probably has the edge over Williams as a forward, but Williams is the better ruck option, so this will be a question of what West Coast needs more. Given Naitanui rotates off the ground more regularly than other ruckmen, and Oscar Allen (foot) is not there to support him, Williams should get the nod in round one and will be asked to provide a target and create a contest when stationed forward. – Nathan Schmook

West Coast's Bailey Williams marks the ball against Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ed Richards v Hayden Crozier

Richards' strong pre-season has seen him get back into the Western Bulldogs' backline after an injury-hit 2021. He has also been used as a forward or on the wing but looks set to settle across half-back and was a standout against Essendon in the practice match ahead of the season. The Bulldogs have a stacked back half but have lost Easton Wood from last year's Grand Final side through retirement. Like Richards, Crozier didn't feature in the Grand Final last year but was good last week against Brisbane in the AAMI Community Series with 16 disposals and a goal. Both could feature in the same line-up but there is a squeeze for spots in a talented and full-strength team. - Callum Twomey

