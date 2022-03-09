IT'S HARD to overstate the role of momentum in football. When you watch a game you can feel the swings intuitively. When a team has it, all the little things seem to go their way, and the opposition's efforts seem futile.

In any given season, it's often the team that enters a finals series with the most momentum that rides it all to way to a flag.



Featuring exclusive Grand Final vision and audio from a mic'd up Simon Goodwin, this year's season launch film explores the role of momentum in Melbourne's 2021 premiership.

Coach Goodwin, skipper Max Gawn, Norm Smith medallist Christian Petracca, president Kate Roffey, and more reflect on Melbourne's journey from perenial cellar-dwellers to AFL premiers.

How did the Demons move past the 'veil of negativity' and change the culture of a football club? What did they do differently in the 2021 preseason to get off to 9-0 start? And how did they turn a 19-point deficit midway through the third quarter in the Grand Final into a 74-point full time victory? Stream Momentum NOW on AFL On Demand to find out.