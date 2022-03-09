COLLINGWOOD development coach Neville Jetta has been honoured with the 2022 Phil Walsh Memorial Scholarship as he prepares to launch his promising coaching career.

The former Melbourne defender, who was appointed by the Magpies last October after a 13-year playing career, was announced as the recipient of a $10,000 grant at the AFL Coaches Association's annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Jetta said it was an honour to receive the scholarship, which is now in its seventh year and honours the legacy of former Adelaide coach Walsh by aiding the recipient's professional development.

"Phil Walsh was someone who continued to get the best out of himself to better those around him on and off the field and those are the qualities I'd like to embody," Jetta said.

Melbourne's Neville Jetta and Christian Salem after the Demons' 2021 premiership win over the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm grateful for the opportunity from Collingwood to start my coaching career and blessed to have some great mentors around me. I'm already learning a lot about myself in this coaching world and having fun.

"I will be using the opportunity to continue to grow my education and development to become the best coach and person I can be."

Jetta will complete the level three coaching course and said he wanted to learn from different codes, including the NRL, which holds an annual all-stars Indigenous camp and match.

He was awarded the scholarship in part because of his drive to bring diversity to coaching and impact the next generation of Indigenous players to "be what you can see".

Neville Jetta during Collingwood's intraclub match on February 5, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood coach Craig McRae said he had already seen in Jetta a bigger purpose to his coaching.

"It's not too often that younger coaches come in and impact straight away … (but) he has a real presence already and has formed great connections in a short period of time," he said.

"The sky's the limit for Nev, he's a capable young man who I know is driven to be the best he can be. But I think it's bigger than that for him and based upon what he has already displayed in coaching he will be whatever he wants to be."

Chief executive Alistair Nicholson said the scholarship was important to the AFLCA's members and a way to remember "Phil's relentless curiosity, real care for people, and impact he had on many of our members and the industry".

He said the AFLCA was committed to promoting diversity within AFL and AFLW coaching ranks.

"While Neville has earned this reward for the potential he's shown as a coach first and foremost, we hope that his progression through the profession helps to inspire other Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander people," Nicholson said.

Walsh died tragically in July 2015 and is honoured by the AFLCA on the eve of each season through the scholarship, with all AFLCA members invited to apply.

The scholarship was introduced in 2016, with now Essendon coach Ben Rutten the inaugural recipient.

Recipients of the Phil Walsh Memorial Scholarship

2016 - Ben Rutten

2017 - Adrian Hickmott

2018 - Aaron Greaves

2019 - Damian Truslove

2020 - Luke Kelly

2021 - Neville Jetta