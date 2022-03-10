Port Adelaide's Josh Sinn (right) with teammate Lachie Jones after the 2022 AAMI Community Series game against Adelaide. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has signed youngsters Josh Sinn, Dante Visentini and Ollie Lord to new contracts before any of them has played a senior game.

Sinn and Visentini, both 19 and former Sandringham Dragons teammates in the NAB League, joined the Power at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Both have signed two-year deals.

Sinn, a hard-running, skilful midfielder, arrived with the Power's first pick (No.12) while Visentini, a developing 201cm ruckman was drafted at pick No.56.

Meanwhile, second-year tall forward Lord showed enough in his first season at Alberton to earn a new one-year contract, having booted 10 goals in 14 SANFL matches after being selected with pick. No.49 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

Port Adelaide ruckman Scott Lycett grapples with Ollie Lord at training on February 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Port Adelaide list manager Jason Cripps said both Sinn and Visentini had made strong impressions in their first few months at the club.

"Both Josh and Dante have barely put a foot wrong since arriving at the club in last year's draft," Cripps said.

"We knew the talent they had when we drafted them but to see them train hard and show a desire to learn and improve has been really impressive.

"It's a show of faith from the club to extend their contracts but also a show of faith from Josh and Dante that they want to remain at Alberton and be part of what we are building."

Port Adelaide's Josh Sinn gets a kick away against Adelaide in the 2022 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

Cripps said Lord, 20, had continued to build his 197cm frame to deal with the rigours of senior football.

"Last year was a real test for his body after not playing any footy in his draft year because of the pandemic, but we have been pleased with his ongoing development as he settles into the AFL environment."