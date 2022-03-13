We have gazed into the crystal ball ahead of the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Picture: AFL Digital

Our esteemed team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2022.

Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).

Damian Barrett

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Geelong

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Carlton

Set to fall: GWS

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the year: Robbie Tarrant

Surprise All-Australian: Tom Sparrow

Headline you'll see - Clarko: "I can't believe Jeff has allowed the Hawks' books to pay me a million smackeroos to not coach in 2022. hahahaha."

headline you won't see - Jeff: "I can't believe I've allowed the Hawks' books to pay clarko a million smackeroos to not coach in 2022."

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? On the quarter time siren of round one. The Greatest Showman to wind back the clock to 2008, for the opening quarter of 2022, at least.

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Def Leppard and Jon Stevens

Big call: Dusty to be Clarko's first signing at Gold Coast, De Goey his second.

Barrett's ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Geelong

3. Melbourne

4. Port Adelaide

5. Richmond

6. Sydney

7. Carlton

8. Western Bulldogs



9. GWS

10. Fremantle

11. Essendon

12. Collingwood

13. Hawthorn

14. St Kilda

15. West Coast

16. Gold Coast

17. Adelaide

18. North Melbourne

Riley Beveridge

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the Year: George Hewett

Surprise All-Australian: Tarryn Thomas

Headline you'll see: Closest finals race in years: Four teams locked on points in Rd 23

Headline you won't see: Fans unanimously agree on Monday night MRO verdict

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two v Geelong

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa

Big call: Cal Twomey predicts the exact NAB AFL Draft order in its entirety in his Phantom

Beveridge's ladder prediction

1. Melbourne

2. Brisbane

3. Western Bulldogs

4. Richmond

5. Port Adelaide

6. Sydney

7. Geelong

8. Carlton

9. Fremantle

10. Essendon

11. Greater Western Sydney

12. St Kilda

13. Gold Coast

14. Collingwood

15. North Melbourne

16. Adelaide

17. West Coast

18. Hawthorn

Mitchell on 'maintaining the rage', Hawks ruthless and tough plans Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell speaks to Cal Twomey about his plans for his first season as head coach

Sarah Black

Premier: Western Bulldogs

Runner-up: Melbourne

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: Hawthorn

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

NAB AFL Rising Star: Josh Ward

Recruit of the year: Hugh Greenwood

Surprise All-Australian: Tarryn Thomas

Headline you'll see: Fixture upheaval as COVID strikes

Headline you won't see: MCG roof gets tick of approval

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Gang of Youths

Big call: Jason Horne-Francis will take Mark of the Year in his first season. No pressure.

Black's ladder prediction

1. Western Bulldogs

2. Melbourne

3. Port Adelaide

4. Brisbane

5. Sydney

6. Geelong

7. Richmond

8. Greater Western Sydney

9. Essendon

10. Fremantle

11. West Coast

12. St Kilda

13. North Melbourne

14. Carlton

15. Collingwood

16. Adelaide

17. Gold Coast

18. Hawthorn

Nat Edwards

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Touk Miller

Coleman Medal: Harry McKay

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the year: Tyson Stengle

Surprise All-Australian: Cam Rayner

Headline you'll see: Tassie granted AFL license

Headline you won't see: Mass exodus at the Suns

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round 2

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Taylor Swift

Big call: Melbourne's double dee-light. An AFLW flag, while the men go back-to-back in 2022

Edwards' ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Melbourne

3. Port Adelaide

4. Western Bulldogs

5. Geelong

6. Richmond

7. Sydney

8. Carlton

9. Essendon

10. Gold Coast

11. Fremantle

12. Greater Western Sydney

13. St Kilda

14. West Coast

15. Adelaide

16. Collingwood

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Josh Gabelich

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Melbourne

Wooden spoon: North Melbourne

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Clayton Oliver

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the year: Robbie Tarrant

Surprise All-Australian: Dion Prestia

Headline you'll see: Clarkson returns to coaches' box

Headline you won't see: Buddy decided to call time on career

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round 2

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Vance Joy

Big call: Essendon's winless September streak to continue

Gabelich's ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Melbourne

3. Richmond

4. Geelong

5. Western Bulldogs

6. Port Adelaide

7. Greater Western Sydney

8. Essendon

9. Carlton

10. Sydney

11. Fremantle

12. St Kilda

13. Gold Coast

14. West Coast

15. Collingwood

16. Hawthorn

17. Adelaide

18. North Melbourne

Rutten on bouncing back from 2021, young guns' next steps and a cult figure Essendon coach Ben Rutten speaks to Cal Twomey about his high expectations for the Bombers in 2022

Sarah Olle

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Western Bulldogs

Wooden spoon: Adelaide

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: West Coast

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the year: George Hewett

Surprise All-Australian: Justin McInerney

Headline you'll see: Clarko's back, baby: Sun sets on Stuart Dew

Headline you won't see: Going, going, Gawn: Game passes Max

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two against the Cats, with fans running on to the SCG, bringing back memories of Plugger.

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Crowded House

Big call: See you in the NT: AFL ponders 20th team after historic 19th licence granted to Tasmania

Olle's ladder prediction

1. Melbourne

2. Western Bulldogs

3. Brisbane

4. Richmond

5. Port Adelaide

6. Sydney

7. Geelong

8. Fremantle

9. Greater Western Sydney

10. Essendon

11. Carlton

12. St Kilda

13. West Coast

14. Gold Coast

15. North Melbourne

16. Collingwood

17. Hawthorn

18. Adelaide

Longmire on Buddy's milestone, Kennedy's positional change and the EF loss Sydney coach John Longmire speaks on how the Swans plan to bounce back from an early finals exit in 2022

Nathan Schmook

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Brisbane

Wooden spoon: Gold Coast

Moving up: Richmond

Set to fall: Geelong

Brownlow Medal: Nat Fyfe

Coleman Medal: Aaron Naughton

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the year: Adam Cerra

Surprise All-Australian: Sam Taylor

Headline you'll see: Club dismisses Clarko connection as jostling for master coach continues

Headline you won't see: MCG left empty again on Grand Final day

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round one

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Foo Fighters, if Dave Grohl will bring their Australian tour forward

Big call: Nick Daicos will poll the most Brownlow Medal votes for Collingwood

Schmook's ladder prediction

1. Melbourne

2. Brisbane

3. Western Bulldogs

4. Port Adelaide

5. Greater Western Sydney

6. Richmond

7. Fremantle

8. Geelong

9. Sydney

10. Essendon

11. West Coast

12. Carlton

13. St Kilda

14. Collingwood

15. Adelaide

16. North Melbourne

17. Hawthorn

18. Gold Coast

Nicks on Crows 'trying too hard', Dawson's impact and Crouch's return Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks addresses how he hopes the Crows will rise this season

Callum Twomey

Premier: Melbourne

Runner-up: Port Adelaide

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Carlton

Set to fall: Geelong

Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca

Coleman Medal: Aaron Naughton

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the year: Patrick Lipinski

Surprise All-Australian: Noah Anderson

Headline you'll see: Hawks set for aggressive trade period

Headline you won't see: Not for me: Clarko turns back on coaching return

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Kylie Minogue

Big call: For the first time in football history, we finally see the previous year's complete premiership team line up in a game again. Get it done, Dees.

Twomey's ladder prediction

1. Melbourne

2. Port Adelaide

3. Western Bulldogs

4. Richmond

5. Brisbane

6. Carlton

7. Greater Western Sydney

8. Fremantle

9. Sydney

10. Essendon

11. Geelong

12. Gold Coast

13. St Kilda

14. Collingwood

15. West Coast

16. Adelaide

17. North Melbourne

18. Hawthorn

Michael Whiting

Premier: Brisbane

Runner-up: Melbourne

Wooden spoon: Hawthorn

Moving up: Carlton

Set to fall: Geelong. Don't we say that every year, though?

Brownlow Medal: Clayton Oliver

Coleman Medal: Harry McKay

NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos

Recruit of the year: Adam Cerra

Surprise All-Australian: Zac Bailey

Headline you'll see: Rankine, Lukosius follow King, sign on at Suns

Headline you won't see: Clarko rules out coaching in 2023

When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Opening quarter of round two against Geelong. He loves the SCG!

Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Bernard Fanning

Big call: Two genuine wingmen will be picked in the All-Australian team – finally.

Whiting's ladder prediction

1. Brisbane

2. Melbourne

3. Western Bulldogs

4. Sydney

5. Richmond

6. Port Adelaide

7. Carlton

8. Greater Western Sydney

9. Geelong

10. Gold Coast

11. St Kilda

12. Essendon

13. Fremantle

14. Collingwood

15. West Coast

16. North Melbourne

17. Adelaide

18. Hawthorn