Our esteemed team of journalists have peered into football's crystal ball and come up with their prognostications for season 2022.
Spooky or just kooky? Read 'em and weep (or laugh).
Damian Barrett
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Geelong
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Carlton
Set to fall: GWS
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the year: Robbie Tarrant
Surprise All-Australian: Tom Sparrow
Headline you'll see - Clarko: "I can't believe Jeff has allowed the Hawks' books to pay me a million smackeroos to not coach in 2022. hahahaha."
headline you won't see - Jeff: "I can't believe I've allowed the Hawks' books to pay clarko a million smackeroos to not coach in 2022."
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? On the quarter time siren of round one. The Greatest Showman to wind back the clock to 2008, for the opening quarter of 2022, at least.
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Def Leppard and Jon Stevens
Big call: Dusty to be Clarko's first signing at Gold Coast, De Goey his second.
Barrett's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Geelong
3. Melbourne
4. Port Adelaide
5. Richmond
6. Sydney
7. Carlton
8. Western Bulldogs
9. GWS
10. Fremantle
11. Essendon
12. Collingwood
13. Hawthorn
14. St Kilda
15. West Coast
16. Gold Coast
17. Adelaide
18. North Melbourne
Riley Beveridge
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: West Coast
Brownlow Medal: Marcus Bontempelli
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the Year: George Hewett
Surprise All-Australian: Tarryn Thomas
Headline you'll see: Closest finals race in years: Four teams locked on points in Rd 23
Headline you won't see: Fans unanimously agree on Monday night MRO verdict
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two v Geelong
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Dua Lipa
Big call: Cal Twomey predicts the exact NAB AFL Draft order in its entirety in his Phantom
Beveridge's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Brisbane
3. Western Bulldogs
4. Richmond
5. Port Adelaide
6. Sydney
7. Geelong
8. Carlton
9. Fremantle
10. Essendon
11. Greater Western Sydney
12. St Kilda
13. Gold Coast
14. Collingwood
15. North Melbourne
16. Adelaide
17. West Coast
18. Hawthorn
Sarah Black
Premier: Western Bulldogs
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: Hawthorn
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
NAB AFL Rising Star: Josh Ward
Recruit of the year: Hugh Greenwood
Surprise All-Australian: Tarryn Thomas
Headline you'll see: Fixture upheaval as COVID strikes
Headline you won't see: MCG roof gets tick of approval
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Gang of Youths
Big call: Jason Horne-Francis will take Mark of the Year in his first season. No pressure.
Black's ladder prediction
1. Western Bulldogs
2. Melbourne
3. Port Adelaide
4. Brisbane
5. Sydney
6. Geelong
7. Richmond
8. Greater Western Sydney
9. Essendon
10. Fremantle
11. West Coast
12. St Kilda
13. North Melbourne
14. Carlton
15. Collingwood
16. Adelaide
17. Gold Coast
18. Hawthorn
Nat Edwards
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: West Coast
Brownlow Medal: Touk Miller
Coleman Medal: Harry McKay
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the year: Tyson Stengle
Surprise All-Australian: Cam Rayner
Headline you'll see: Tassie granted AFL license
Headline you won't see: Mass exodus at the Suns
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round 2
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Taylor Swift
Big call: Melbourne's double dee-light. An AFLW flag, while the men go back-to-back in 2022
Edwards' ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Melbourne
3. Port Adelaide
4. Western Bulldogs
5. Geelong
6. Richmond
7. Sydney
8. Carlton
9. Essendon
10. Gold Coast
11. Fremantle
12. Greater Western Sydney
13. St Kilda
14. West Coast
15. Adelaide
16. Collingwood
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
Josh Gabelich
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: North Melbourne
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: West Coast
Brownlow Medal: Clayton Oliver
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the year: Robbie Tarrant
Surprise All-Australian: Dion Prestia
Headline you'll see: Clarkson returns to coaches' box
Headline you won't see: Buddy decided to call time on career
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round 2
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Vance Joy
Big call: Essendon's winless September streak to continue
Gabelich's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Melbourne
3. Richmond
4. Geelong
5. Western Bulldogs
6. Port Adelaide
7. Greater Western Sydney
8. Essendon
9. Carlton
10. Sydney
11. Fremantle
12. St Kilda
13. Gold Coast
14. West Coast
15. Collingwood
16. Hawthorn
17. Adelaide
18. North Melbourne
Sarah Olle
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Western Bulldogs
Wooden spoon: Adelaide
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: West Coast
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Jeremy Cameron
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the year: George Hewett
Surprise All-Australian: Justin McInerney
Headline you'll see: Clarko's back, baby: Sun sets on Stuart Dew
Headline you won't see: Going, going, Gawn: Game passes Max
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two against the Cats, with fans running on to the SCG, bringing back memories of Plugger.
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Crowded House
Big call: See you in the NT: AFL ponders 20th team after historic 19th licence granted to Tasmania
Olle's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Western Bulldogs
3. Brisbane
4. Richmond
5. Port Adelaide
6. Sydney
7. Geelong
8. Fremantle
9. Greater Western Sydney
10. Essendon
11. Carlton
12. St Kilda
13. West Coast
14. Gold Coast
15. North Melbourne
16. Collingwood
17. Hawthorn
18. Adelaide
Nathan Schmook
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Brisbane
Wooden spoon: Gold Coast
Moving up: Richmond
Set to fall: Geelong
Brownlow Medal: Nat Fyfe
Coleman Medal: Aaron Naughton
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the year: Adam Cerra
Surprise All-Australian: Sam Taylor
Headline you'll see: Club dismisses Clarko connection as jostling for master coach continues
Headline you won't see: MCG left empty again on Grand Final day
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round one
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Foo Fighters, if Dave Grohl will bring their Australian tour forward
Big call: Nick Daicos will poll the most Brownlow Medal votes for Collingwood
Schmook's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Brisbane
3. Western Bulldogs
4. Port Adelaide
5. Greater Western Sydney
6. Richmond
7. Fremantle
8. Geelong
9. Sydney
10. Essendon
11. West Coast
12. Carlton
13. St Kilda
14. Collingwood
15. Adelaide
16. North Melbourne
17. Hawthorn
18. Gold Coast
Callum Twomey
Premier: Melbourne
Runner-up: Port Adelaide
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Carlton
Set to fall: Geelong
Brownlow Medal: Christian Petracca
Coleman Medal: Aaron Naughton
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the year: Patrick Lipinski
Surprise All-Australian: Noah Anderson
Headline you'll see: Hawks set for aggressive trade period
Headline you won't see: Not for me: Clarko turns back on coaching return
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Round two
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Kylie Minogue
Big call: For the first time in football history, we finally see the previous year's complete premiership team line up in a game again. Get it done, Dees.
Twomey's ladder prediction
1. Melbourne
2. Port Adelaide
3. Western Bulldogs
4. Richmond
5. Brisbane
6. Carlton
7. Greater Western Sydney
8. Fremantle
9. Sydney
10. Essendon
11. Geelong
12. Gold Coast
13. St Kilda
14. Collingwood
15. West Coast
16. Adelaide
17. North Melbourne
18. Hawthorn
Michael Whiting
Premier: Brisbane
Runner-up: Melbourne
Wooden spoon: Hawthorn
Moving up: Carlton
Set to fall: Geelong. Don't we say that every year, though?
Brownlow Medal: Clayton Oliver
Coleman Medal: Harry McKay
NAB AFL Rising Star: Nick Daicos
Recruit of the year: Adam Cerra
Surprise All-Australian: Zac Bailey
Headline you'll see: Rankine, Lukosius follow King, sign on at Suns
Headline you won't see: Clarko rules out coaching in 2023
When will Buddy kick his 1000th goal? Opening quarter of round two against Geelong. He loves the SCG!
Who should headline the Grand Final entertainment? Bernard Fanning
Big call: Two genuine wingmen will be picked in the All-Australian team – finally.
Whiting's ladder prediction
1. Brisbane
2. Melbourne
3. Western Bulldogs
4. Sydney
5. Richmond
6. Port Adelaide
7. Carlton
8. Greater Western Sydney
9. Geelong
10. Gold Coast
11. St Kilda
12. Essendon
13. Fremantle
14. Collingwood
15. West Coast
16. North Melbourne
17. Adelaide
18. Hawthorn