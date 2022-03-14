FREMANTLE has suffered an injury blow on the eve of the season, with leading forward Matt Taberner sidelined with a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out of Sunday's clash against Adelaide.

Taberner could miss the opening two rounds with a minor hamstring strain, leaving the Dockers with issues in attack as Rory Lobb (chest) recovers from a heavy hit.

GOING TO THE GAME? Get R1 tickets for Crows v Dockers here

After a smooth run with injuries over the summer, the Dockers could now look to young tall Josh Treacy to fill the gap in attack after himself being managed for stages through the summer.

Taberner was the Dockers' leading goalkicker in 2021 with 37 from 16 games, kicking 27 of those in a brilliant run through the opening 10 rounds last season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Top five goals: Taberner's biggest and best in 2021 Fremantle forward Matt Taberner kicks 37 goals in 16 games

He underwent ankle surgery at the end of last season and was managed through the early stages of the summer before returning to main training late in January.

Lobb struggled to breath in the aftermath of a heavy collision with teammate Sean Darcy in last Sunday AAMI Community Series clash with West Coast, but the club has been confident he would be available for round one.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

His absence would leave the Dockers without their two main tall targets and needing to either stray from their preferred structure or redeploy key players from other parts of the ground.

Coach Justin Longmuir has been reluctant to swing gun defender Brennan Cox forward after becoming a key to the back six.

Back-up ruckman Lloyd Meek, who has impressed this summer, shapes as a likely inclusion to share duties with Darcy and allow the No.1 ruckman to drift forward more frequently.