WEST Coast has copped another blow on the eve of the season with Tim Kelly testing positive to COVID-19.

The gun midfielder will miss the season-opener against Gold Coast on Sunday, while star forward Liam Ryan is again subject to the AFL's health and safety protocols and in doubt.

It is understood Ryan, who has already had one stint away from the club due to health and safety protocols, has not yet tested positive to COVID-19.

Coach Adam Simpson on Monday declared that there were multiple Eagles in addition to Kelly who had become subject to health and safety protocols, without revealing who they were.

Superstar ruckman Nic Naitanui was one of several Eagles missing at Monday's training session at Mineral Resources Park.

The Eagles have roughly 25 available players to choose from against the Suns and are certain to call on at least one debutant, likely to be defender Brady Hough.

Brady Hough in action during the AAMI Community Series clash against Fremantle on March 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

They are also a chance to draw on their WAFL top-up players at the first opportunity.

It is understood Claremont product Logan Young, who will be playing with the Eagles' WAFL team this season, was added to their pool on Monday.

The hard-running midfielder played in the Eagles' intraclub hitout on Sunday and spent a long period training with the club over the summer.