Lance Franklin in 2005; celebrating Hawthorn's 2013 premiership; with the Swans in 2014 and after Sydney's 2021 finals loss to GWS. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS LANCE Franklin closes on the magical 1000-goal milestone, we've dug into the archives to relive the biggest and best moments of Buddy's brilliant career.

Check out the milestones on Franklin's journey to greatness, ahead of his expected ascent into footy's most exclusive club - the 1000-goal champions of our game.

November 20, 2004

Draft day – a day that would change the future for three clubs and the fortunes for one very lucky one. Franklin was taken by Hawthorn at pick No.5, behind Brett Deledio (Richmond), Jarryd Roughead (Hawthorn), Ryan Griffen (Western Bulldogs) and Richard Tambling (Richmond). While the Tigers cop the retrospective flak for missing Buddy, it's often forgotten the Bulldogs had the chance to snaffle him as well.

Alastair Clarkson with draftees Jarryd Roughead and Lance Franklin face the media during the 2004 NAB AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

March 27, 2005

Franklin plays his debut game – coincidentally, against Sydney at the SCG. It's a quiet day for the teenager, going goalless from six disposals and two marks as the Swans win by 63 points.

June 18, 2006

After an injury early in his second season, Buddy has his breakout game against Richmond in round 13, kicking six goals in a 41-point win in Launceston. There's everything we'd come to love about him in the future, with a goal from outside 50m, snaps from congestion and quick recovery at ground level. Legendary commentator Dennis Cometti likens Franklin's playing style to Adam Goodes, who would win his second Brownlow Medal later that year.

Hawthorn's Lance Franklin kicks for goal against Richmond in round 12, 2016. Picture: AFL Photos

July 13, 2006

Big news for the Hawks when Franklin signs a two-year contract extension late in his second season. The signature wards off reported interest from West Coast, Fremantle and Essendon.

May 5, 2007

Fresh from a six-goal haul against the Western Bulldogs the previous week, Buddy announced his rise to superstardom with a stunning nine-goal haul against Essendon at the MCG. After going goalless in the first term, Franklin kicked five goals in the second quarter to spark the Hawks to a 35-point win over their fierce rival. The Bombers became Buddy's 'bunnies' after that game, producing two nine-goal hauls and a bag of eight in the following years. Franklin has still kicked more goals against the Bombers (75) than any other club.

Big Bags: Buddy's breakout nine goals a Bomber blitz, 2007 Lance Franklin arrives as a star of the competition in his 40th game during round six, 2007

August 26, 2007

At the end of Franklin's breakout season (where he'd end up with 73 goals), this match would be remembered for the wrong reason. While Hawthorn thumped the Western Bulldogs by 84 points at Marvel Stadium, the damage could have been so much greater if their emerging superstar had his goalkicking boots on. Franklin kicked a staggering 2.11 in one of the most inaccurate displays in front of goal in recent history.

September 8, 2007

If a week is a long time in footy, then two weeks is an eternity. Just a fortnight after his horror goalkicking display against the Bulldogs at the same venue, Buddy announced himself to the footy world with a clutch elimination final goal against Adelaide that is still so vivid almost 15 years on. With less than 10 seconds remaining and his team trailing Adelaide by three points, Buddy went back and banged home his seventh goal from outside 50m to steal victory.

Last Two Mins: Haw v Adel, EF 2007 - Buddy arrives on the big stage 'Lance Franklin, what an inspiration!' Seven goals and the clincher in the superstar's first finals appearance

August 30, 2008

Franklin became the only player since Tony Lockett in 1998 to kick 100 goals in a season on a memorable Saturday night against Carlton. Needing two goals entering the night, he did it before quarter-time, marking a Cyril Rioli pass and kicking truly, emptying the Marvel Stadium stands as fans stormed on to the field to celebrate.

September 27, 2008

Franklin wins the first of his two premierships with Hawthorn, kicking 2.1 as the upstart Hawks pulled off one of the biggest Grand Final upsets this century.

Lance Franklin embraces teammates after the Hawks' 2008 Grand Final win over Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

August 8, 2009

What should have been a celebration was far from it as Franklin's 100th game resulted in a 25-point loss to the surging St Kilda. As if that wasn't bad enough, Franklin would fail to register a solitary point – the first time that occurred since his sixth career game.

July 18, 2010

The night when Franklin kicked the 'Cale Hooker goal'. In what could well be at – or at least near – the top of his most iconic goal list, Franklin got the ball right on centre wing of this Friday night contest against Essendon at the MCG with Hooker right on him. He audaciously ran away, bouncing the ball three times with Hooker in pursuit, before barely steadying on the left hand boundary line and threading what looked to be an impossible goal.

In The Moment: Buddy runs away from Hooker Lance Franklin's goal of the year in 2010 with Cale Hooker chasing

June 2, 2012

This grim, overcast day in Launceston would play host to Franklin's biggest bag of goals as his slaughtered hapless North Melbourne to kick "thirteeeeeeeen". Fred Fanning's League record of 18 looked in some strife halfway through the third term when Franklin kicked his 10th, but he had to settle for the lazy baker's dozen. His three final-quarter goals were all remarkable in their own right and need to be re-watched to appreciate.

Big Bags: Famous 13 goals for Buddy Franklin, 2012 Memorable commentary from Anthony Hudson as Lance Franklin runs riot against the Kangaroos in Tasmania

April 14, 2013

The 'hurdle goal' was from the absolute top drawer, and like the one against Hooker, would win Goal of the Year. This time it came on a Sunday afternoon against Collingwood at the MCG. Brent Guerra sent a kick-in spiralling towards the centre circle, where Ben Stratton marked., offloaded a handball to Franklin who was cruising past. Not only did Franklin gather, but somehow managed to hurdle a falling Stratton and his Collingwood opponent and then off two steps drill the goal from 75m as it bounced in the goalsquare and through. Truly remarkable athleticism and skill.

On This Day: Buddy's remarkable MCG hurdle, 2013 Even by Lance Franklin standards, this was something special to win Goal of the Year against Collingwood

October 8, 2013

The day a bombshell hit the AFL world. Just days after winning his second premiership with Hawthorn, the restricted free agent confirmed he would move to Sydney to play with the Swans. After nine years with the Hawks it was mooted Franklin was being courted by GWS, who had offered a six-year contract worth $7 million. But ever-so-quietly, Sydney had made a whopping nine-year, $10 million offer to poach the superstar full forward.

Lance Franklin and John Longmire at the announcement of Franklin's nine-year contract in 2013. Picture: AFL Photos

March 15, 2014

Franklin's first game in red and white did not go to plan, suffering a 32-point loss to the same Giants team that thought he was theirs six months earlier. Buddy kicked just one goal from seven disposals.

September 27, 2014

It was a promoter's dream as Hawthorn and Sydney clashed in the Grand Final just 12 months after Franklin left, but for the big left-footer it was a nightmare. The Hawks romped to a 63-point triumph to win the second of three straight flags. It wasn't from lack of production from Franklin though, who kicked four goals in the losing cause and earned a kiss from Luke Hodge for his efforts. It capped a year in which Franklin won his third Coleman Medal, fifth All-Australian selection and was second in Brownlow Medal voting.

Lance Franklin and Luke Hodge during the 2014 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

September, 2015

On the eve of the finals, in a year in which he had also struggled with his body, Franklin took time away from the game to take care of his mental health. The Swans bowed out in straights sets against Fremantle and North Melbourne, but their superstar rehabilitated and came back fresh in 2016.

November 4, 2016

On the personal front, Franklin married former Miss Universe Australia model and Channel Nine presenter, Jesinta Campbell.

Jesinta Campbell and Lance Franklin ahead of the 2014 Brownlow Medal function at the SCG. Picture: AFL Photos

May 26, 2017

As part of Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Franklin, like others around the competition, Franklin wore the No.67 jumper to commemorate the 1967 referendum which allowed indigenous Australians to be counted with the general population in the census.

Although Sydney lost to Hawthorn by six points, Franklin put in a magnificent performance on the Friday night stage, kicking five goals and moving ahead of Bernie Quinlan (817) and into the top-10 of all-time goalkickers.

August 26, 2017

Trailing West Coast's Josh Kennedy by four goals in the Coleman Medal race entering the final round, Franklin wasn't done. He kicked the second double-digit bag of his career, 10, to snatch the title away from the Eagle.

Big Bags: Rampant Buddy smashes the Blues, 2017 Sydney Swans superstar Lance Franklin boots 10 goals for the second time in his career in round 23, 2017

August 24, 2019

With his body once again proving problematic through the season, Franklin got back for the final round against St Kilda to play his 300th game alongside retiring teammates Jarrad McVeigh and Kieren Jack. Always one for the big occasion, Franklin kicked four goals to celebrate with a win. It was the last time we'd see him for 18 months.

March 27, 2021

Franklin finally made his return in round two against Adelaide. It was a new-look Sydney outfit, and Buddy's three goals in the win over the Crows were complemented by contributions from first-year teammates Logan McDonald (two) and Errol Gulden (one). Now 34, Franklin missed the following week as recovered from soreness but managed 18 more games and 51 goals for the season to guide the Swans to the finals.

August 28, 2021

Franklin and the Swans made a heartbreaking exit from the 2021 finals race at the hands of crosstown rival GWS, courtesy of a one-point loss in Launceston. Franklin was among five Swans players to miss shots at goal in the final term as their chase of the Giants fell short.