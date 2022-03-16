SYDNEY players are exercising caution ahead of Saturday night's crosstown clash with Greater Western Sydney as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.

The clubs will start their campaigns at Accor Stadium as Lance Franklin shoots for the 1000-goal club, but rising case numbers – New South Wales recorded more than 30,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and more than 20,000 on Thursday – have seen the Swans take measures to ensure they will be ready to face the Giants in the season-opener.

Sydney on Wednesday confirmed it had a few players in the AFL's health and safety protocols unavailable for selection and on Thursday co-captain Dane Rampe said a small number of teammates were close contacts but that the Swans should still be fielding a near full-strength line-up.

"There's been one or two close contacts so we're just monitoring it at this stage. As far as I'm aware everyone's ready to go but as is the case every morning it's kind of a wait and see approach, particularly in Sydney at the moment," Rampe said.

"We're doing RAT (rapid antigen tests) tests every morning and it seems like every couple of days there's someone who's a close contact and has to isolate for a day or two. That's been pretty consistent over the last two months."

Rampe was speaking to the media via Zoom and the Swans closed their training session to media due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the community.

Although he admitted the spike in cases felt like "Groundhog Day", the 31-year-old said the Swans would put some self-imposed adjustments on their social movements to ensure they have as full a list as possible.

"I think so, particularly coming into the season. Over the pre-season it was a little more relaxed in terms of wanting to make sure our players enjoy being in their home environment and not too many restrictions given the last two years," Rampe said.

"But now that we're in season it's going to be a genuine competitive advantage that we can gain or that other teams can lose. We don't want to place restrictions on our players but it's more having that conversation and making smart decisions, like if you're in a big group making sure it's outside.

"Just little things like that that we think are going to make maybe a one or two per cent difference over the course of the year. It's that fine line between saying 'No, you can't do things' and letting the boys live their life as well."

Franklin is the centre of attention as he begins the final season of his landmark nine-year deal at the Swans, but Rampe said he was expecting the champion goalkicker to play on in 2023.

"I'd be pretty surprised actually if he wasn't around next year but I know he's said he wants to wait and see how his body holds up. At this stage he is as hungry and as excited as ever so fingers crossed I'll be running around with him next year as well," he said.