BOTH Fremantle and West Coast will start 2022 without their captains after Nat Fyfe and Luke Shuey failed to recover in time for the first weekend of the season.

Fyfe didn’t train at Cockburn on Thursday and won't face Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on Sunday, while Shuey has been battling soft tissue issues and won't face Gold Coast at Optus Stadium.

After confirming the eagerly anticipated debut of father-son recruit Nick Daicos and the first game of off-season acquisition Patrick Lipinski on Wednesday morning, new Collingwood coach Craig McRae has picked Mason Cox for the season opener after the American fell out of favour under Nathan Buckley and Robert Harvey in 2021.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

St Kilda will expose two debutants to AFL football for the first time on Friday night after Brett Ratten picked SANFL star Jack Hayes and Next Generation Academy graduate Mitch Owens for the clash at Marvel Stadium.

Essendon will be without star forward Jake Stringer for the clash against Geelong, along with Will Snelling who finished third in the Bombers' best and fairest last season.

The Dons will have two debutants when they face the Cats at the MCG on Saturday with pre-season supplemental selection period signing Nick Martin picked alongside Kaine Baldwin who was announced on Wednesday.

Former Adelaide and Richmond small forward Tyson Stengle will make his first appearance since being signed by Geelong as a delisted free agent late last year, with Shaun Higgins and Luke Dahlhaus both selected to start the year in Chris Scott's 22.

Greater Western Sydney will be without injury-plagued key forward Jesse Hogan for the clash against crosstown rivals Sydney at Accor Stadium Australia on Saturday, with delisted Eagle Jarrod Brander named to take his place in Leon Cameron's side.

Superstar Lance Franklin will be the star attraction in the harbour city as he aims to become just the sixth player in the history of the game to reach the magical 1000-goal milestone, but Swans Jake Lloyd and Chad Warner are both missing.

All-Australian Power spearhead Charlie Dixon won't make the trip to his home state to face Brisbane at the Gabba after undergoing ankle surgery last month.

Former Greater Western Sydney forward Jeremy Finlayson will help fill some of the void left by Dixon.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bevo's barrage, unlikely Hawks skipper, Package out Sarah Olle and Cal Twomey with all the latest footy news from Sydney ahead of round one of the 2022 Toyota AFL premiership season

Former No.1 pick Cam Rayner will play his first AFL game since tearing his AFL on the eve of last season, joining ex-Cat Darcy Fort in the Lions' 22 for the clash against the Power.

While dual Brownlow Medallist Fyfe won't captain Fremantle this weekend, Justin Longmuir will also be without ruckman Sean Darcy, but off-season signings Jordan Clark and Will Brodie have been selected for the trip to South Australia.

Adelaide will unveil two first-gamers in Rising Star contender Josh Rachele and Jake Soligo, as well as gun recruit Jordan Dawson, who the Crows lured to West Lakes from Sydney last October.

Thursday, March 17

Carlton v Richmond at the MCG, 7.25pm AEDT

CARLTON

B: A.Saad 42 O.McDonald 39 J.Weitering 23

HB: Z.Williams 6 M.McGovern 11 S.Docherty 15

C: M.Kennedy 7 A.Cerra 5 L.O'Brien 4

HF: M.Owies 44 H.McKay 10 J.Martin 21

F: J.Silvagni 1 C.Curnow 30 C.Durdin 19

Foll: M.Pittonet 27 P.Cripps - C 9 G.Hewett 29

I/C: N.Newman 24 W.Setterfield 43 T.De Koning 12 Z.Fisher 25

Emerg: Le.Young 33 T.Williamson 31 J.Carroll 16 L.Fogarty 8

New faces: Cerra, Hewett

Notable absentees: Walsh, E.Curnow, Stocker

RICHMOND

B: D.Grimes - C 2 R.Tarrant 6 N.Balta 21

HB: J.Short 15 N.Broad 35 D.Rioli 17

C: J.Ross 5 T.Cotchin 9 M.Pickett 50

HF: S.Bolton 29 L.Baker 7 S.Edwards 10

F: T.Lynch 19 I.Soldo 20 J.Riewoldt 8

Foll: T.Nankervis 25 D.Prestia 3 D.Martin 4

I/C: J.Gibcus 28 J.Graham 34 J.Aarts 16 J.Castagna 11

Emerg: H.Ralphsmith 45 R.Mansell 31 T.Dow 27 M.Parker 37

New faces: Gibcus, Tarrant

Notable absentees: McIntosh, Vlastuin, Lambert

Friday, March 18

St Kilda v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEDT

ST KILDA

B: D.Howard 20 B.Paton 33 C.Wilkie 44

HB: B.Hill 8 J.Battle 26 J.Sinclair 35

C: D.McKenzie 36 J.Gresham 4 R.Byrnes 13

HF: D.Butler 16 M.Wood 32 J.Higgins 22

F: T.Membrey 28 M.King 12 D.Kent 25

Foll: R.Marshall 19 J.Steele - C 9 S.Ross 6

I/C: J.Webster 29 M.Owens 24 B.Crouch 5 J.Hayes 47

Emerg: N.Wanganeen-Milera 7 J.Lienert 31 B.Long 21 T.Campbell 38

New faces: Hayes, Owens

Notable absentees: Ryder, Clark, Billings, Jones, Geary

COLLINGWOOD

B: I.Quaynor 3 D.Moore 30 J.Madgen 44

HB: S.Pendlebury - C 10 J.Howe 38 N.Daicos 35

C: J.Daicos 7 T.Adams 13 S.Sidebottom 22

HF: T.Bianco 8 B.Mihocek 41 B.McCreery 31

F: O.Henry 16 J.De Goey 2 J.Elliott 5

Foll: B.Grundy 4 P.Lipinski 1 J.Crisp 25

I/C: M.Cox 46 J.Noble 9 T.Brown 6 J.Ginnivan 33

Emerg: T.Wilson 12 C.Brown 17 D.Cameron 14 H.Harrison 36

New faces: Daicos, Lipinski

Notable absentees: Roughead, Hoskin-Elliott, Maynard

Saturday, March 19

Geelong v Essendon at the MCG, 2.10pm AEDT

GEELONG

B: J.Kolodjashnij 8 S.De Koning 16 J.Henry 38

HB: Z.Tuohy 2 T.Stewart 44 M.Blicavs 46

C: M.Holmes 9 C.Guthrie 29 I.Smith 7

HF: T.Stengle 18 E.Ratugolea 17 B.Parfitt 3

F: J.Cameron 5 T.Hawkins 26 S.Higgins 4

Foll: R.Stanley 1 P.Dangerfield 35 J.Selwood - C 14

I/C: Z.Guthrie 39 L.Dahlhaus 40 B.Close 45 T.Atkins 30

Emerg: C.Stephens 12 F.Evans 31 Q.Narkle 19 C.Whyte 11

New faces: Stengle

Notable absentees: Duncan, Menegola, Rohan, Ceglar, O'Connor

ESSENDON

B: J.Stewart 17 J.Laverde 15 J.Kelly 29

HB: N.Hind 19 J.Ridley 14 D.Heppell - C 21

C: A.McGrath 1 Z.Merrett 7 N.Cox 13

HF: A.Perkins 16 K.Baldwin 26 D.Shiel 9

F: B.Ham 33 P.Wright 20 D.Smith 5

Foll: S.Draper 2 D.Parish 3 K.Langford 4

I/C: J.Caldwell 6 M.Guelfi 35 N.Martin 37 M.Redman 27

Emerg: T.Cutler 12 A.Phillips 34 B.Hobbs 8 A.Francis 10

New faces: Kelly, Baldwin, Martin

Notable absentees: Stringer, Jones, McDonald-Tipungwuti, Snelling

GWS Giants v Sydney at Accor Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: L.Keeffe 25 P.Davis 1 I.Cumming 13

HB: L.Whitfield 6 S.Taylor 15 H.Perryman 36

C: X.O'Halloran 33 J.Hopper 2 L.Ash 7

HF: T.Taranto 14 H.Himmelberg 27 D.Lloyd 38

F: B.Hill 37 J.Riccardi 26 J.Brander 31

Foll: M.Flynn 30 S.Coniglio 3 J.Kelly - C 22

I/C: C.Ward 8 T.Green 12 C.Idun 39 M.de Boer 24

Emerg: T.Bruhn 5 K.Briggs 32 J.Stein 42 R.Angwin 9

New faces: Brander

Notable absentees: Greene, Preuss, Daniels, Haynes, Hogan

SYDNEY

B: P.McCartin 39 D.Rampe 24 H.Cunningham 7

HB: B.Campbell 16 T.McCartin 30 J.McInerney 27

C: J.Rowbottom 8 J.Kennedy 12 D.Stephens 3

HF: E.Gulden 21 I.Heeney 5 W.Hayward 9

F: S.Wicks 15 L.Franklin 23 H.McLean 2

Foll: T.Hickey 31 L.Parker 26 O.Florent 13

I/C: A.Sheldrick 29 L.McDonald 6 C.Mills - C 14 N.Blakey 22

Emerg: S.Reid 20 C.O'Riordan 38 C.Sinclair 18 J.Bell 32

New faces: P.McCartin, Sheldrick

Notable absentees: Papley, Ladhams, C.Warner, Lloyd

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: D.Gardiner 27 H.Andrews 31 M.Adams 24

HB: B.Starcevich 37 D.Rich 10 C.Ah Chee 4

C: M.Robinson 5 D.Zorko - C 15 H.McCluggage 6

HF: Z.Bailey 33 D.McStay 25 L.McCarthy 11

F: C.Rayner 16 J.Daniher 3 C.Cameron 23

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Lyons 17 L.Neale 9

I/C: J.Berry 7 N.Cockatoo 12 D.Fort 32 N.Answerth 43

Emerg: J.Madden 14 T.Fullarton 21 H.Sharp 22 R.Mathieson 36

New faces: Fort

Notable absentees: Hipwood, Coleman

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 T.McKenzie 12 A.Aliir 21

HB: R.Bonner 26 T.Jonas - C 1 D.Byrne-Jones 33

C: D.Houston 5 O.Wines 16 K.Amon 15

HF: Z.Butters 18 M.Georgiades 19 C.Rozee 20

F: J.Finlayson 11 T.Marshall 4 R.Gray 9

Foll: S.Lycett 29 W.Drew 28 T.Boak 10

I/C: S.Powell-Pepper 2 L.Jones 34 X.Duursma 7 J.Mead 44

Emerg: S.Motlop 6 S.Hayes 25 S.Mayes 32 S.Skinner 31

New faces: Finlayson, Mead

Notable absentees: Dixon, Fantasia

Hawthorn v North Melbourne at the MCG, 1.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: B.Hardwick 15 S.Frost 8 D.Grainger-Barras 24

HB: H.Morrison 1 J.Sicily 6 J.Scrimshaw 14

C: J.Ward 25 J.Newcombe 44 L.Shiels 26

HF: C.Wingard 20 D.Moore 13 J.Worpel 5

F: J.Gunston 19 M.Lewis 2 C.Macdonald 31

Foll: M.Lynch 18 J.O'Meara - C 10 T.Mitchell 3

I/C: F.Maginness 32 D.Howe 17 C.Jiath 9 C.Nash 11 T.Phillips 21 E.Jeka 39 N.Reeves 37 K.Hartigan 28

New faces: Ward, Macdonald, Lynch

Notable absentees: McEvoy, Breust, Day, Impey

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: J.Ziebell - C 7 A.Corr 4 K.Turner 28

HB: L.McDonald 11 B.McKay 23 A.Hall 43

C: J.Polec 13 J.Simpkin 12 H.Greenwood 18

HF: C.Taylor 5 N.Larkey 20 J.Stephenson 2

F: J.Horne-Francis 6 C.Zurhaar 44 T.Xerri 38

Foll: T.Goldstein 22 L.Davies-Uniacke 9 T.Thomas 26

I/C: J.Mahony 1 B.Scott 8 La.Young 17 J.Walker 19 C.Coleman-Jones 21 T.Powell 24 C.Lazzaro 35 K.Hayden 37

New faces: Horne-Francis, Greenwood, Coleman-Jones

Notable absentees: Cunnington, Anderson, Phillips

Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 3.40pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: T.Doedee 39 J.Butts 41 L.Brown 16

HB: B.Smith 33 N.Murray 28 C.Jones 1

C: J.Dawson 12 R.Sloane - C 9 M.Hinge 20

HF: N.McHenry 25 E.Himmelberg 34 B.Keays 2

F: J.Rachele 8 D.Fogarty 32 R.Thilthorpe 7

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 H.Schoenberg 26 M.Crouch 5

I/C: J.Rowe 31 L.Gollant 44 J.Soligo 14 L.Sholl 38 B.Cook 15 W.Milera 30 A.McPherson 36 B.Frampton 22

New faces: Dawson, Rachele, Soligo

Notable absentees: Laird, Walker, Seedsman, Murphy

FREMANTLE

B: L.Ryan 13 A.Pearce 25 H.Chapman 27

HB: H.Young 26 B.Cox 36 J.Clark 6

C: A.Brayshaw 8 W.Brodie 17 M.Walters 10

HF: D.Mundy - C 16 B.Acres 9 L.Schultz 5

F: M.Frederick 32 R.Lobb 37 L.Henry 23

Foll: L.Meek 22 C.Serong 3 S.Switkowski 39

I/C: J.Treacy 35 B.Banfield 41 M.Crowden 12 D.Tucker 18 G.Logue 2 N.Erasmus 28 B.Walker 31 T.Colyer 33

New faces: Clark, Brodie, Erasmus

Notable absentees: Taberner, Fyfe, Darcy

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 4.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: S.Hurn 25 T.Barrass 37 J.Rotham 35

HB: J.Nelson 30 J.McGovern 20 L.Foley 29

C: S.Petrevski-Seton 10 J.Redden 8 Z.Langdon 7

HF: J.Petruccelle 21 H.Dixon 41 W.Rioli 44

F: L.Ryan 1 J.Kennedy 17 J.Waterman 2

Foll: N.Naitanui - C 9 X.O'Neill 24 A.Gaff 3

I/C: B.Hough 19 I.Winder 22 J.Jones 31 B.Williams 32 J.Williams 34 C.Jamieson 40 H.Edwards 42 P.Naish 43

New faces: Petrevski-Seton, Hough, Naish, J.Williams, Jamieson, Dixon

Notable absentees: Darling, Kelly, Shuey, Yeo, Sheed, Allen, Duggan, Cripps, Chesser, Witherden

GOLD COAST

B: D.Swallow 24 S.Collins 25 S.Lemmens 23

HB: L.Weller 14 C.Ballard 10 W.Powell 27

C: J.Sharp 20 T.Miller - C 11 B.Ellis 4

HF: N.Holman 7 L.Casboult 30 J.Lukosius 13

F: I.Rankine 22 M.Chol 1 B.Ainsworth 9

Foll: J.Witts 28 M.Rowell 18 N.Anderson 15

I/C: C.Burgess 29 A.Davies 5 B.Fiorini 8 S.Flanders 26 C.Graham 46 D.Macpherson 44 N.Moyle 49 A.Sexton 6

New faces: Chol, Casboult, Moyle

Notable absentees: King, Bowes