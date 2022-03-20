Jordan Clark and Will Brodie celebrate their debut games with the Dockers after Fremantle's round one clash with Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on March 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- This young gun is 'an absolute pure small forward' and has to be a new cult hero

- 'Nerv-cited' Sam Mitchell was nervous and excited according to his kids

- The Gold Coast beast is back: 'He led the way' in Perth

- Adelaide v Freo thriller became - out of nowhere - 'a mini-classic'

- 'It was ugly, and it's potentially going to get uglier' for this big Victorian club

In this episode ...

0:00 – Memorable debut games

5:17 – 'A weekend of second chances'

6:17 – Three new coaches all have a win to start their seasons

7:35 – Matt Rowell's dominant showing

8:22 – Nat and Damo's favourite games of round one

11:34 – An investigation into Joe Daniher's contract

16:12 – Ashley Hansen in line to coach his first senior AFL game

17:51 – A lacklustre beginning for one finals contender