HAWTHORN has started the Sam Mitchell era in style, defeating North Melbourne by 20 points at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Kangaroos though, with prized No.1 selection Jason Horne-Francis impressive on debut in the 11.12 (78) to 8.10 (58) contest.

North Melbourne came out of the blocks hard, with Jy Simpkin goaling within the opening 30 seconds, before the Hawks’ Mitch Lewis booted his first of three goals to bring the game back on Hawthorn’s terms.

The Kangaroos fought back in the second quarter, but the Hawks wrestled back the momentum and kicked six unanswered goals across the second and third terms.

The Roos finally broke the streak with only 30 seconds to spare before the final break.

A Todd Goldstein goal brought the Roos back within one point of the Hawks early in the fourth quarter, but back-to-back goals from a longsleeve-clad Chad Wingard gave Hawthorn a big enough buffer to run out victors for the first time without Alastair Clarkson.

