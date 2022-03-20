AN INJURY and COVID-ravaged West Coast has succumbed to its decimated list, losing by 27 points to Gold Coast at Optus Stadium.

Half a dozen of the top 10 from the Eagles' 2021 best and fairest award - along with plenty of others - were missing on Sunday evening.

West Coast got out to a four-goal lead midway through the second quarter but had the advantage reigned in soon after half-time.

From there it was an arm wrestle and with just six points in it at the final change both sides came out on fire, each putting a goal on the board inside the first 30 seconds of the fourth quarter.

But the younger side ran out to the final siren, posting the 16.11 (107) to 12.8 (80) win, their first against the Eagles in Perth.

Matt Rowell was back to showing why the football world was so excited after his first month of football in 2020, Ben Ainsworth played one of his best games and Izak Rankine looks to have added maturity to his prodigious talent.

A number of fringe Eagles made the most of their chance, with Jamaine Jones, Luke Foley and Josh Rotham all getting heavily involved, while former Tiger Patrick Naish also staked a claim for inclusion when more senior teammates return.

WEST COAST 5.1 7.3 10.5 12.8 (80)

GOLD COAST 2.2 5.6 8.11 16.11 (107)

GOALS

West Coast: Petruccelle 2, Kennedy 2, Jones 2, Barrass, Dixon, Langdon, O'Neill, Waterman, Rioli

Gold Coast: Rankine 4, Casboult 2, Chol 2, Ainsworth 2, Davies, Holman, Lukosius, Miller, Sharp, Witts

INJURIES

West Coast: TBC

Gold Coast: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Isaiah Winder (unused)

Gold Coast: Alex Sexton (unused)