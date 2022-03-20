Adelaide's Josh Rachele celebrates one of his five goals on debut against Fremantle in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AS EACH game commenced, Fantasy squads were locked in for season 2022. Even though there were plenty of pats on the back for good picks, there were numerous regrettable calls, especially when scrambling through the rolling lockout.

It's not often you see the rookies flying the flag in round one, but that is exactly what we saw with a number of them showing our so-called premiums how it's done. Nic Martin led the way with one of the all-time great debuts, snagging five goals and taking 10 marks for a whopping 130, while Jack Hayes made his overdue debut at the top level for 111, not to mention Nick Daicos and Josh Rachele also reaching triple figures.

Fantasy Pig of the week

After many coaches suspected Bailey Smith had been pushed out to a wing given the Dogs' loaded midfield, we saw that wasn't the case in the season opener after the hard running star attended 17 CBAs on his way to collecting 33 possessions and laying 11 tackles on his way to a round-high 153. He made 12,000 coaches very happy for his bargain asking price of just $733,000. That ownership will likely and rightfully spike this week, given the form he displayed.

Honourable mentions

There were some new faces at the top of the table that may see coaches scrambling to restructure their line-ups. Dan Houston laughed at his fellow defenders, smashing out a huge 150 while Christian Petracca predictably stood up on the big stage of opening night with 142. We have all thought a Tom Green breakout wasn't far away and it appears to be upon us after clocking up 133 in an amazing effort against crosstown rivals the Swans.

GWS midfielder Tom Green celebrates a goal against Sydney in round one, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Top scorers - R1

Bailey Smith MID 154 Dan Houston DEF 150 Christian Petracca MID 142 Tom Green MID 133 Ben Keays MID 132 Nic Martin FWD 130 Tim Taranto FWD/MID 128 Aaron Hall DEF 125 Matt Kennedy MID 122 Isaac Heeney FWD 121

Cash cows of the round

It was a great start for arguably the most important players in our team, the cash cows. Rookies increasing in value each week, while scoring points, will help your team climb the rankings. The best player with a starting price under-$300k will be awarded the Michael Barlow Medal as the best cash cow of the year.

NINE THINGS WE LEARNED Pies might have 2022's biggest steal

The votes for round one:

5 – Nic Martin Essendon, FWD - 130

After getting a late call-up to the team, Martin looked like a seasoned veteran, especially compared to his teammates. He dominated like few other debuts before him with 130 from 27 possessions, 10 marks and five goals.

4 – Jack Hayes St Kilda, FWD/RUC - 111

After being a standout at the lower level, Hayes was finally given the opportunity to strut his stuff on the big stage and didn't he make the most of it?! He top scored for the Saints with 111 which included three goals and an impressive 10 marks.

3 – Nick Daicos Collingwood, MID - 102

It was no surprise to anybody to see the son of a gun having the ball on a string in his debut. He had 27 touches playing predominantly off half-back, which will hopefully help bolster our struggling defensive stocks in the coming weeks.

2 – Tyson Stengle Geelong, FWD - 100

Stengle didn't take long to make himself at home at the Cattery. He made an amazing club debut with 20 possessions and four gaols for 100.

1 – Josh Rachele Adelaide, FWD/MID - 100

An amazing debut by the youngster who carried on his pre-season form, kicking five goals and laying three tackles for 100. An amazing effort.

LEADERBOARD: Nic Martin 5, Jack Hayes 4, Nick Daicos 3, Tyson Stengle 2, Josh Rachele 1.

Rage trades

Max Gawn RUC – The usually reliable big man let his owners down big time on opening night, scoring just 79 points for the 55 per cent of coaches that own him. Although many are now rethinking their set and forget strategy, the big fella has done this before in round one and will be fine.

Lachie Whitfield DEF/MID – The hard running Giant was selected by over 54 per cent of the competition with full confidence and unfortunately it didn't translate to a score, managing just 69. Hard to accept, but he will bounce back from that.

Jack Crisp DEF – Now here is one that can go. Usually when a defender is given more midfield time it is reflected with a scoring spike. Unfortunately that doesn't seem to be the case with Jack. While Daicos mopped up all the possessions we have become accustomed to watching Crisp collect, he instead looked lost, running around in circles avoiding the ball through the middle of the ground.

Jayden Short DEF – The Tigers defender is fast getting a reputation as Mr Pre-Season. Thankfully he took, and played on from, the majority of kick-ins after the Blues behinds to save a disastrous score.

Justin McInerney DEF/MID – After a great finish to last season, earning him a wrap in the AFL Record, McInerney dominated during the AAMI Community Series, forcing his way into 18 per cent of teams. Unfortunately, he scored just 43 and should be moved on to someone like James Sicily who will be around the same price.

